Politics is not a beautiful game. In football, the players may enthrall you with sublime football, but the match ends in 90 minutes.

Which is nothing but a nanosecond in politics, where the goalposts change every hour. The players are confused, the rivalries intense. Such is the chaotic nature of political football. It's a gruelling match played over five years.

For Modi sarkar, it is half-time. News18 assesses, through incisive reports, the areas where the government deserves a Ballon d'or, and fields where it has failed to score