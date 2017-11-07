India vs New Zealand: 10 Reasons to Watch 3rd T20 International at Thiruvananthapuram

Anyhow, if the contest does take place, it promises to be a cracker of a match, as the T20I series is at stake here. To clinch the series, India have to display a better show in both batting and bowling department while New Zealand would like to continue with the same momentum.
Here are 10 reasons why you should definitely not miss the India vs New Zealand match at Thiruvananthapuram.
1. India has won only two T20I out of their last five matches, while the Kiwis have done a touch better than India, winning three game. The latter seem to be having an upper hand against India, winning six out seven encounters.
2. Since 2015, New Zealand have won three T20I bilateral series, whereas India has just managed to pocket two.
3. A win for India will not only hand them the series, but also will take them to no 1 spot in the ICC rankings, dethroning New Zealand.
4. Virat Kohli has an impeccable record as a captain, and hasn't lost a bilateral series since the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series in 2015.
5. The Greenfield International Stadium will be the 50th Indian venue to host a match, and the 19th to host a T20I. Also this will be the second venue in Thiruvananthapuram to host an international match.
6. Virat kohli is the top-scorer in the New Zealand series (ODIs and T20I included), and has amassed 354 runs in 5 matches.
7. Kiwi opener Colin Munro has a chance to better the number of sixes he has hit in the series. He has 12 hits out of the park, the most by any player in this series.
8. Also, Munro enjoys the best strike rate in the series. He has scored his runs at a rate of 127.22.
9. Ish Sodhi has picked up a wicket at least in all his T20Is thus far: That's 14 successive innings.
10. Yuzvendra Chahal is just two wickets away from becoming the leading T20I wicket-taker this year.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Trent Boult, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips (wk).
First Published: November 7, 2017, 4:31 PM IST