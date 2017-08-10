10th August 2000: Ranatunga Bids Adieu to International Cricket

On this day in 2000, Ranatunga bid adieu to the game and pulled down the curtains on a hugely decorated career with the Islanders.
Ranatunga made his debut against England in 1982 in the second ODI, in which he scored 42 runs to announce his name on the biggest stage. In the same month, he made his Test debut as well against the same opposition.
Ranatunga went onto play 93 Tests for Sri Lanka and scored 5105 runs. While he also featured in 269 ODIs for the Asian giants and scored 7456 runs. In all, the legendary cricketer gave two decades of his life to international cricket.
Ranatunga also holds the unique record of playing in the country's first and 100th Test. He also holds the record of becoming the first Sri Lankan to slam the first Test half-century in the longest format of the game.
But undoubtedly, his biggest moment came when he led his side to their maiden World Cup triumph in 1996. The Lankans crushed aside the best in the business and beat the likes of India and Australia to lift their first world title at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
