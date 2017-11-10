Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
10th November 1991: South Africa Returns to International Cricket

Cricketnext | Updated: November 10, 2017, 1:07 PM IST
South Africa's Clive Rice leads his team back into International Cricket in Calcutta (Photo by Phil O'Brien/EMPICS via Getty Images)

New Delhi: This day remains to be one of the most iconic days in cricket history, as it marks the return of South African team to international cricket after a long gap of 21 years. After the opposition to apartheid, South Africa was once again given a chance to come back to the international fold. Their first tour was slated to be in India, where Kolkata hosted the first ODI.

That South African team was led by star all-rounder Clive Rice, who only played three ODIs in his entire career. This was the very match where Allan Donald burst on to the scene, and picked up 5/29. The Proteas lost the match by 3-wickets, after posting 177/8. India, despite losing seven wickets, had a relatively easy chase.

Clive Rice, after the match, summed up everyone's feelings when he said, "I know how Neil Armstrong felt when he stood on the moon."
First Published: November 10, 2017, 1:07 PM IST

