Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

10th October 2003: Hayden Breaks Lara's Record for Highest Test Score

Cricketnext | Updated: October 10, 2017, 5:17 PM IST
10th October 2003: Hayden Breaks Lara's Record for Highest Test Score

Matthew Hayden sweeps during his innings of 380 against Zimbabwe. (AFP)

New Delhi: There are some records in cricket that take a lifetime to be broken or surpassed. One such record was Brian Lara's highest individual score (375 against England) in test matches that came in 1994. On this day in 2003, nine years after Lara's landmark innings, Australia's Matthew Hayden surpassed that score and made 380 against Zimbabwe at Perth.

Haydos' marathon innings included 38 fours and 11 sixes, with over ten hours at the crease. He was ably supported by Adam Gilchrist who scored and 84-ball century. Australia posted a mammoth 735 runs on the board, that was more than enough for the opposition. Eventually, Zimbabwe lost the match by an innings & 175 runs.

But Hayden's record was a short-lived one. Just six month into his brilliant innings, Lara once again claimed the record, that was originally set by him. In 2004, Lara struck unprecedented 400 runs, against the same opposition, England. The record stands tall till date, and no one has really come close to breaking the record of the great man.
brian laraFrom The ArchiveMatthew Hayden
First Published: October 10, 2017, 4:59 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking