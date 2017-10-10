10th October 2003: Hayden Breaks Lara's Record for Highest Test Score

Haydos' marathon innings included 38 fours and 11 sixes, with over ten hours at the crease. He was ably supported by Adam Gilchrist who scored and 84-ball century. Australia posted a mammoth 735 runs on the board, that was more than enough for the opposition. Eventually, Zimbabwe lost the match by an innings & 175 runs.
But Hayden's record was a short-lived one. Just six month into his brilliant innings, Lara once again claimed the record, that was originally set by him. In 2004, Lara struck unprecedented 400 runs, against the same opposition, England. The record stands tall till date, and no one has really come close to breaking the record of the great man.
First Published: October 10, 2017, 4:59 PM IST