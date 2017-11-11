11th November 2011: Test Match Goes T20 Way, Ends in Two Days

The Test is special for a numerous reasons, the foremost being, 23 wickets falling on just one day. The way the match started, nobody would have predicted the outcome. After batting first, Australia posted 284 runs on the board, that involved a 151 by Michael Clarke. South African pacers did really well to restrict the strong Aussie batting line-up.
In reply to a modest first innings total, Proteas were bundled out for 96 runs, conceding a 188-run lead. But from there, the match completely turned. Vernon Philander unleashed his best, to take 5-wickets and bundle out the Aussies to 47 runs.
From there on, Greame Smith and Hashim Amla struck centuries to take South Africa home with eight wickets to spare.
First Published: November 11, 2017, 1:18 PM IST