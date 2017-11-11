Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
11th November 2011: Test Match Goes T20 Way, Ends in Two Days

Cricketnext | Updated: November 11, 2017, 1:18 PM IST
South Africa team celebrates the fall of an Aussie wicket. (AFP)

New Delhi: There have been many a Test matches in history that have ended in three days. But probably the only time that a match ended in two-and-a-half days was when South Africa and Australia faced-off in Cape Town, way back in 2011.

The Test is special for a numerous reasons, the foremost being, 23 wickets falling on just one day. The way the match started, nobody would have predicted the outcome. After batting first, Australia posted 284 runs on the board, that involved a 151 by Michael Clarke. South African pacers did really well to restrict the strong Aussie batting line-up.

In reply to a modest first innings total, Proteas were bundled out for 96 runs, conceding a 188-run lead. But from there, the match completely turned. Vernon Philander unleashed his best, to take 5-wickets and bundle out the Aussies to 47 runs.

From there on, Greame Smith and Hashim Amla struck centuries to take South Africa home with eight wickets to spare.
From The ArchiveFrom The ArchivesGreame Smithsouth africa vs australiaVernon Philander
First Published: November 11, 2017, 1:18 PM IST

