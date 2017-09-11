11th September 1985: Sri Lanka Record Their First Test Win

Colombo was the venue for the historic occasion in Sri Lankan cricket, batting first, the Lankans scored 385 led by wicket-keeper Amal Silva's 111.
He was supported by Roy Dias(95) and Ranjan Madugalle(54).
India were dismissed for a paltry 244 with Ratnayake taking 4 wickets. Srikanth scored 64 and Sunil Gavaskar, batting at number 6 scored 52.
Sri Lanka declared at 206, setting India a target of 355 but they were dismissed for only 198.
Ratnayake took five wickets to destroy the Indian batting as the whole nation erupted in joy.
Sri Lanka managed to draw the next game and this was also their first ever Test series victory over a Test playing nation.
First Published: September 11, 2017, 6:09 PM IST