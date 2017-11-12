12th November 1993: Glenn 'Pigeon' McGrath Takes Flight

This was the first test of the series, and the pacer took 2/92 in the first innings. The match was however dominated by the Kiwis, who in reply to Australia's 398, scored 419 runs. For New Zealand Andrew Jones top-scored with 143 runs. Chris Cairns chipped in with a handy 78 runs.
In the second sojourn, McGrath got only one wicket. The match will also be remembered for a brilliant ton by Mark Taylor (142), and Michael Slater's 99. The match ended in a drab draw, as none of the sides scored runs at a brisk pace.
First Published: November 12, 2017, 12:50 PM IST