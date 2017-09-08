13-Year-Old Leg Spinner Catching Everyone's Eye At Lord's

He has troubled many batsmen and last year got Ben Stokes clean bowled, he might look like any other leg-spinner but Ahmed is only 13 and has become a talking point at Lord's.
This year, he has bowled to the likes of Alastair Cook, Joe Root, Mark Stoneman in the nets.
He can be useful with the bat as well. He recently made an unbeaten 150 in a county game and faced one ball from Jason Holder in the nets - giving him the charge and driving him back over his head.
"He is an exceptional, precocious talent," Steve Kirby, the head coach of MCC was quoted as saying ESPNcricinfo.
Ahmed was introduced to cricket by his father Naeem, who brought him to open trials as a 8-year-old. He made his way to the U-10 side, and has even played for U-17 side on a few occasions.
"Mushtaq Ahmed was just walking past the nets last summer and, when he saw Rehan bowl, he stopped in his tracks, He came back to watch and was obviously very impressed." Naeem says.
"Just bowl and don't take too much notice of what any coaches say." was Mushtaq's advice to the youngsters.
It will be interesting to see how the talent flourishes in England, a country which is often known for putting too much emphasis on coaching.
Head-coach Kirby recognises this fact, "Nottinghamshire are doing a great job with him at present. We all just want to allow him to play and flourish. We don't want to do anything to crush the wonderful enthusiasm he has at the moment."
