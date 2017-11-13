Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
13th November 2014: Rohit Sharma Gives Eden Gardens A Night to Remember

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 13, 2017, 1:04 PM IST
Rohit Sharma scored 264 against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens (BCCI)

In the modern era in the game of cricket, records are broken and new milestones are achieved at rapid pace. The game along with the technology and the paraphernalia that surrounds it has moved ahead at rapid pace.

On this day, exactly three years ago, Rohit Sharma set the bar really high when he hammered the Sri Lankan bowling to all parts of Eden Gardens to set a new record – that of the highest score in ODI cricket by an individual batsman as he amassed 264 in Kolkata.

Not only did his innings bat the Lankans out of the game, but he also became the first batsman to score two double centuries in the format.

The match was important for the Mumbaikar as he was returning from an injury layoff and his joy on making an undoubtedly successful comeback was evident in the way he celebrated his innings. During the course of the double century he outdid his own innings of 209 against Australia, Virender Sehwag’s 219 and the mammoth 229, set by Belinda Clark in 1997.

What made his innings even more memorable was the fact that Sri Lanka could manage to score only 251 during the run chase of 404.

Without a doubt, the man of the match award was taken away by the elegant stroke maker Rohit Sharma.
First Published: November 13, 2017, 1:01 PM IST

