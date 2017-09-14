14 September 2013: A First For Minnows Zimbabwe Against Pakistan

However, on this day four years ago, Zimbabwe scripted history by winning their first match against Asian heavyweights Pakistan at home in the longest format of the game (they had beaten Pakistan in Pakistan in 1998 in Peshawar).
Brendon Taylor's troops edged Pakistan by 24 runs, which took them to their first win over a Test playing nation — other than Bangladesh — since 2001. This was only their 11th overall win in the longest format of the game after being given Test status by the ICC in the early 1990s.
Batting first, the hosts were restricted to a fighting total of 294 courtesy of Junaid Khan's four-wicket haul. Things could have been much worse if not for half-centuries from Masakadza and Taylor.
However, Zimbabwe did even better with the ball as they dismissed Pakistan for a paltry 230, taking a 64-run first innings lead. Brian Vitori starred for the hosts with a stunning five-wicket haul, while Tinashe Panyangara scalped three.
Pakistan were set a target of 264 runs to win the Test after the hosts all-out for 199 runs in the second innings. Tino Mayowo fought a lone battle against the visitors and slammed a majestic half-century.
Pakistan were in firm control of the match as the total wasn't much. However, courtesy of a maiden five wicket haul from Tendai Chatara, Pakistan were bundled out for just 239 runs in their second innings and fell agonisingly close of the target.
brendon taylorFrom The Archivespakistantendai chataraZimbabweZimbabwe Beat Pakistanzimbabwe vs pakistan
First Published: September 14, 2017, 4:47 PM IST