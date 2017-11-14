Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
14th November 1991: South Africa Get Off the Mark After Return to Big Stage

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 14, 2017, 12:37 PM IST
South Africa's wicket-keeper Dave Richardson (r) celebrates stumping India's Srikkath for 53 in 1991 in New Delhi (Getty Images)

Only once has a cricket team being reprimanded and kept away from the field of play due to political reasons. South Africa’s troubles with race and colour and the representation of the same in their cricket team meant the gentleman’s game was not impressed and the Proteas were asked to clean up their act.

They would of course make a comeback to the game.

On this day, all the way back in 1991 in New Delhi, South Africa beat India by 8 wickets at the Feroz Shah Kotla to register their first win in international cricket on their return to the big stage.

It was third and final ODI in a series which India had already wrapped up by winning the first two games. Centuries by Ravi Shastri and Sanjay Manjrekar along with a half century from Krishnamachari Srikkanth meant the Proteas needed to chase down a huge total of 287.

Led by captain Clive Rice, and the experienced Kepler Wessels, South Africa went on to win the match with more than three overs to spare and 8 wickets in hand.

Co-incidentally, it was Clive Rice’s first and only win for his country as captain, as he was controversially left out of the side ahead of the 1992 World Cup in Australia.
First Published: November 14, 2017, 12:37 PM IST

