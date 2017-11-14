14th November 1991: South Africa Get Off the Mark After Return to Big Stage

They would of course make a comeback to the game.
On this day, all the way back in 1991 in New Delhi, South Africa beat India by 8 wickets at the Feroz Shah Kotla to register their first win in international cricket on their return to the big stage.
It was third and final ODI in a series which India had already wrapped up by winning the first two games. Centuries by Ravi Shastri and Sanjay Manjrekar along with a half century from Krishnamachari Srikkanth meant the Proteas needed to chase down a huge total of 287.
Led by captain Clive Rice, and the experienced Kepler Wessels, South Africa went on to win the match with more than three overs to spare and 8 wickets in hand.
Co-incidentally, it was Clive Rice’s first and only win for his country as captain, as he was controversially left out of the side ahead of the 1992 World Cup in Australia.
