14th October 2005: When Kangaroos Mauled the World XI

The ICC's Super Test got over in just four days, as World XI were no match to the Kangaroos. The World XI, that had Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid from India succumbed to a 210-run defeat. That side also had legends like Brian Lara, Jacques Kallis and Muttaih Muralidharan.
The match started with Australia batting first, and posting a decent 345 runs on the board. Matthew Hayden came up with a brilliant 111 runs, ably supported by Adam Gilchrist, who chipped-in with 94 crucial runs. In reply, the World XI bundled out for 190 runs, with Sehwag being the top-scorer with 76 runs. Shane Warne and Stuart MaCgill were the wreckers-in-chief, who picked 7 wickets together.
In the next innings, it was a better bowling performance by the World side, who restricted the Aussies for 199 runs. But the 4th innings was always going to be tricky. In the final innings, the World team did not present any challenge, and fell short to the target by 210-runs. Again Stuart MaCgill and Shane Warne shared the honours between them and now picked eight wickets. World XI could only score 144 runs in the 4th innings. Kallis remained not out with just 39 runs.
First Published: October 14, 2017, 4:04 PM IST