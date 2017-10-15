15th October 2000: Cairns Heroics Take Kiwis to KnockOut Trophy Win

On the day of the finals, India started brilliantly, when Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly strung a wonderful partnership of 141 runs. Sachin got out for a well-made 69, while Sourav went on to score a 117. Despite these efforts, India could only post 264 runs on the board, which was never going to be enough.
On the other hand, Kiwis started their chase in the worst possible fashion, and at one point were 132-5. From there on it was just one man between India and victory—Chris Cairns. The stylish all-rounder saved the day for his team and got a valuable partnership with Chris Harris (46), to take his team over the line. In this bid, Cairns scored 102 runs.
Not only that, Cairns battled it out against India, despite a dodgy knee. For India, in the bowling department, Venkatesh Prasad bagged three wickets, but his effort went in vain. Incidentally, this was the last edition of the KnockOut Trophy, and subsequently, the Champions Trophy came into being.
First Published: October 15, 2017, 3:57 PM IST