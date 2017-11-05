16-Year Old Jemimah Rodrigues Hammers 200 for Mumbai U-19

The 16-year old girl is part of Mumbai’s U-19 Women’s cricket team and is currently playing against Saurashtra in Aurangabad.
The right handed batswoman who is playing the U-19 One Day league took the opposition bowling to task as she amassed an unbeaten 202 off just 163 balls. With the help of that strokeful and entertaining knock, Mumbai managed to post a mammoth 347 for the loss 2 in their allotted quota of 50 overs.
End Innings: Mumbai - 347/2 in 49.6 overs (Jemimah R 202 off 161, J R Pawar 8 off 13) #SAUvMUM @paytm #U19Oneday #League— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) November 5, 2017
Jemimah, who now has two centuries to her name in this tournament itself, reportedly averaged well above 300 in the U-19 Super Leagues and topped the batting charts after scoring close to 700 runs in 10 matches.
This achievement puts Rodrigues in elite company within the cricketing fraternity of Mumbai, which has produced many a brilliant teenager, who have consequently gone on to win numerous accolades for India at various levels.
Before Rodrigues burst onto the scene a few years ago, another young boy by the name of Prithvi Shaw was the talk of town after he scored 500 plus runs in a local tournament, before converting that to more centuries in the Ranji Trophy this season.
Rodrigues who took to the game at a very early age, in fact started out as a bowler before becoming the accomplished top order batswoman that she is now.
Interestingly, the teenager who is waiting in the wings for the national team is also punching well above her weight category, and has the distinction of having represented Mumbai at the U-17 level in hockey.
First Published: November 5, 2017, 1:52 PM IST