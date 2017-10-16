16th October 1978: Dawn of the Kapil Era

But it wasn't a very memorable first outing for Kapil as he finished the match with just one wicket to his name, and eight runs from the bat. As far as the match is concerned, it was a drab and lackluster draw, with both sides playing for a draw. In the first innings, Pakistan registered a mammoth 503/8 with Javed Miandad and Zaheer Abbas getting hundreds.
In reply, India reached close to Pakistan's total, but declared their innings at 462/9. India's star in the match was Gundappa Vishwanath, who scored a classy 145. Despite having a lead of over 40-runs, Pakistan failed to go for the kill, and batted through a major portion of the last day.
In the second innings they scored 264 runs. The match ended in a draw, which was coincidentally the 13th draw between both the teams.
First Published: October 16, 2017, 1:55 PM IST