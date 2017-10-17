Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
17th October 2001: When Kenya Outfoxed Team India

Cricketnext | Updated: October 17, 2017, 4:25 PM IST
A file photo of the match between India and Kenya. (AFP)

New Delhi: Early 2000s was the time when Team India, under the leadership of captain Sourav Ganguly reached unprecedented feats. It was during his tenure, that India beat Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and won the Natwest Trophy final. But Ganguly had a minor blot too, on his otherwise brilliant captaincy record. Sourav's young turks lost convincingly to a below-par Kenya team in South Africa, way back in 2001.

It was the Standard Bank Triangular tournament, and India were expected to win against their not-so fancied opponents. Kenya had a bat first and put a decent 246 runs on the board. There were a few notable batting performances by the team as Kennedy Otieno, Ravindu Shah and Thomas Odoya scored their fifties. In a bowling department, that boasted of players like Venkatesh Prasad, Anil Kumble and Harabhajan Singh, India were unable to restrict their opponents below 200.

In the second innings, the Indians proved to be duds as none of the batsmen got any start. India with the ever-strong batting line-up failed miserably and fell short of the target by an astounding 70 runs. This was India's second defeat against the African nation.

First Published: October 17, 2017, 4:25 PM IST

