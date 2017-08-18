Home WI vs IND ICC Women's World Cup News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
18th August 2000: Two-day Test Match

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 18, 2017, 9:51 AM IST
Andrew Caddick celebrates after dismissing Courtney Walsh. (Getty Images)

In one of the shortest Test matches ever played, England defeated the West Indies by an innings and 39 runs in Headingley to record a Test win in just two-days.

This was the first two-day Test in over 50 years.

West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first, but were dismissed for a paltry total of 172, with Craig White taking five wickets. Darren Gough picked three wicket; Ramnaresh Sarwan scored an unbeaten 59 for the visitors.

England, in reply, made 272 with a young Michael Vaughan scoring 76 and Graeme Hick providing support, scoring 59.

Courtney Walsh and Curtney Ambrose picked up 4 wickets each to keep the Windies in the game.

However, West Indies were simply blown away by the English pacers in the second innings. They were dismissed for 61 in just 26.2 overs.

Darren Gough picked up 4 wickets and Andrew Caddick picked up 5 wickets in a dominant performance by the Englishmen. Five West Indian batsmen were dismissed for a nought.

Ramnaresh Sarwan again remained unbeaten on 17

If that wasn't embarrassing enough for the West Indies, Andrew Caddick took four wickets in an over, three of them coming with proper in-swinging yorkers.
andrew caddickEngland West IndiesFrom The Archivesheadingleyshortest test match
First Published: August 18, 2017, 9:51 AM IST

