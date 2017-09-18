18th September 1986: When David Boon Took Madras By Storm

Boon, who shot to fame as an 18 year old, by starring for his state side Tasmania in the interstate one day tournament, climbed up the ranks of the system and made his Test debut for the Baggy Greens in the year 1984 against the mighty West Indies.
At the time, the Australian team was led by the likes of the charismatic Dean Jones and Allan Border who stole the show more often than not. But it was on this day, in sultry Madras that the diminutive right hander opened the innings and went on to score his third century in Test cricket.
Boon put on a 150 plus run partnership with Dean Jones before being caught out by Kapil Dev of the bowling of Chetan Sharma. Australia posted a mammoth 574 in the first innings, and gave India a target of 348 to chase in the fourth innings. Sunil Gavaskar led the way for India, but the chase would end in Test cricket's second ever tied match on September 22nd. Both tied Test matches, coincidentally had Australia as one of the participating teams.
David Boon who is now part of the ICC's elite panel of referees, finished his Test career in 1996, with 7,422 runs at an average of 40.96 with 21 centuries and a highest score of 200. In his final Test innings, Boon scored 35 against Sri Lanka, before being dismissed by Chaminda Vaas.
First Published: September 18, 2017, 12:15 PM IST