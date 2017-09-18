Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

18th September 1986: When David Boon Took Madras By Storm

Cricketnext | Updated: September 18, 2017, 12:15 PM IST
18th September 1986: When David Boon Took Madras By Storm

File Image: David Boon (Getty Images)

One of Australian cricket's strongest pillars during the resurgence in the 1980s, David Boon was a belligerent force at the top of the batting order. The right hander may not have been the most stylish batsman, but he made up for that with grit and determination, which saw him occupying the crease and accumulating runs when the Aussies needed it the most.

Boon, who shot to fame as an 18 year old, by starring for his state side Tasmania in the interstate one day tournament, climbed up the ranks of the system and made his Test debut for the Baggy Greens in the year 1984 against the mighty West Indies.

At the time, the Australian team was led by the likes of the charismatic Dean Jones and Allan Border who stole the show more often than not. But it was on this day, in sultry Madras that the diminutive right hander opened the innings and went on to score his third century in Test cricket.

Boon put on a 150 plus run partnership with Dean Jones before being caught out by Kapil Dev of the bowling of Chetan Sharma. Australia posted a mammoth 574 in the first innings, and gave India a target of 348 to chase in the fourth innings. Sunil Gavaskar led the way for India, but the chase would end in Test cricket's second ever tied match on September 22nd. Both tied Test matches, coincidentally had Australia as one of the participating teams.

David Boon who is now part of the ICC's elite panel of referees, finished his Test career in 1996, with 7,422 runs at an average of 40.96 with 21 centuries and a highest score of 200. In his final Test innings, Boon scored 35 against Sri Lanka, before being dismissed by Chaminda Vaas.
david boonFrom The ArchivesInd vs AusIndia vs AustraliaTied Test Match
First Published: September 18, 2017, 12:15 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking