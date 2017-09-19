19 September 2007: When Yuvraj Singh Hit Broad for Six Sixes

With Gautam Gambhir (58) and Virender Sehwag (68) giving the team a quality start, it was Robin Uthappa’s dismissal that brought Yuvraj to the crease in the 17th over and hell hath no fury like a scorned Yuvraj that night. A verbal battle with Andrew Flintoff at the end of the previous over saw Yuvraj take it all out on the hapless Broad.
BCCI took to Twitter to remember the day and wrote: “On This Day in 2007 - @YUVSTRONG12 smashed Six 6s in an over #Yuvraj #Legend.”
On This Day in 2007 - @YUVSTRONG12 smashed Six 6s in an over #Yuvraj #Legend pic.twitter.com/AGZKB8wyU1— BCCI (@BCCI) September 19, 2017
The first delivery of the over was swung over midwicket for a six, the second ball was flicked behind square-leg for another six. The third one was carved over covers. The fourth was a full toss and Yuvraj launched it over backward point. The fifth was again hit over mid-wicket with a bent keen, almost like a semi-sweep. The sixth was a half-volley and Yuvraj once again went over his favourite mid-wicket region to make it six sixes. He also brought up his fifty in the process off just 12 balls.
It was the ideal finishing punch to the innings as India ended on 218/4 in their 20 overs. Interestingly it was finisher and skipper MS Dhoni who was enjoying the show from the other end. In reply, England could manage 200/6 as Kevin Pietersen hit a fighting 39 off 23 balls. The top-scorer though was Vikram Solanki as he hit a 31-ball 43.
First Published: September 19, 2017, 12:07 PM IST