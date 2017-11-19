Home IND vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
19th November 2000: Donald Joins 'Club 300' in Tests

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 19, 2017, 11:33 AM IST
File image of Allan Donald. (ICC/Twitter)

Former South Africa pacer Allan Donald is regarded as one of the greatest fast bowler ever to grace the game of cricket. On this day, 17 years ago, the legendary pacer became the first South African cricketer to scalp 300 wickets in the longest format of the game.

Donald became the 15th bowler in Test history to reach the milestone against New Zealand in Bloemfontein in 2000. Shayne O'Connor became Donald's 300th scalp in Tests, who was trapped LBW by the pacer in his 19th over of the innings.

Donald reached this milestone in his 63rd Test match of his illustrious career. In total, the pacer played 72 Tests for the Proteas and finished with 330 wickets to his name. Currently, Donald is placed at number fourth in the list of highest wicket-takers for the Proteas.

Shaun Pollock (421) holds the record for the most number of wickets for South Africa. Dale Steyn takes the second spot with 417 wickets to his name. Mkhaya Ntini is third on this illustrious list with 390 wickets in his long career. Only these four cricketer have taken more than 300 wickets for the Proteas in Test cricket history.

Meanwhile, only Steyn remains the active cricketer amongst these four men and he still has the chance to add to his tally and go onto become the leading wicket-taken in South African cricket history.



First Published: November 19, 2017, 11:32 AM IST

