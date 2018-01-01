1st January 2014: When Corey Anderson Slammed 36-ball Ton

After put to bat in the third ODI of the 2014 series in Queenstown (New Zealand), the hosts slammed 283/4 in 21 overs in a rain-hit match. Jesse Ryder gave the Kiwis a flying start as he slammed a century.
But Ryder's excellent innings was eclipsed by Anderson's blitz as he slammed a 36-ball ton, which was then the fastest ton in ODI cricket history. Anderson hit the Windies bowlers to all corners of the park and his innings included six fours and fourteen massive sixes.
In reply, West Indies could only manage 124/5 in the designated 21 overs and the hosts won the clash by a massive margin of 159 runs.
"Feels pretty good, nice to get the win too. I went out there thinking about ticking over some singles but you hit a couple of boundaries and you keep going," Anderson was quoted as saying after his match-winning knock.
