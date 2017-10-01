1st October 1999: Ganguly Mauls Zimbabwe With Blistering 139

Batting first, India posted a decent total of 277 runs, out of whcih the bulk of scoring was done by Ganguly. He was ably supported by Robin Singh. The innings is most remembered for 11 fours and five sixes that Ganguly hit in his blistering knock.
After this spirited effort by the Indians, the opposition shoulders had dropped, and they proved to be duds in their batting. Zimbabwe lost the match by a big margin of 107 runs. In the bowling department, Nikhil Chopra came good with an effort of four wickets that sealed the deal for the Indians.
This match also took the Indian team to the finals of the tournament, of which Kenya and South Africa were a part of. In the finals, two strongest teams of the tournament—India and South Africa came together, and the latter lifted the cup.
Brief Scores: India 277 (Ganguly 139; Nikhil Chopra 4/33) bt Zimbabwe 170 (N Johnson 52).
First Published: October 1, 2017, 4:05 PM IST