    1st ODI: Bangladesh Fined for Slow Over-Rate in Christchurch

    IANS | Dec 26, 2016 18:59 IST| UPDATED: Dec 26, 2016 18:59 IST
    Christchurch: Bangladesh were on Monday fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their 77-run loss to New Zealand in the first One-day International (ODI) cricket match here.

    Match referee Chris Broad imposed the fine after Mashrafe Mortaza's side was ruled to be one over short of its target when time allowances were taken into consideration.

    "In accordance with Article 2.5.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount," an International Cricket Council (ICC) statement read.

    "As such, Mashrafe has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee, while his players have received 10 per cent fines. Mashrafe pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing."

    The charge was laid by on-field umpires Wayne Knights and Chettihody Shamshuddin, third umpire Paul Reiffel and fourth official Chris Brown.