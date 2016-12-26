1st ODI: Bangladesh Fined for Slow Over-Rate in Christchurch

Getty Images
Christchurch: Bangladesh were on Monday fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their 77-run loss to New Zealand in the first One-day International (ODI) cricket match here.
Match referee Chris Broad imposed the fine after Mashrafe Mortaza's side was ruled to be one over short of its target when time allowances were taken into consideration.
"In accordance with Article 2.5.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount," an International Cricket Council (ICC) statement read.
The charge was laid by on-field umpires Wayne Knights and Chettihody Shamshuddin, third umpire Paul Reiffel and fourth official Chris Brown.