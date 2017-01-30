1st ODI: England Under-19 Team Beat Indian Colts by 23 Runs

File Image of England Under-19 cricket team. (Getty Images)
Mumbai: India's Under-19 team went down to England by 23 runs in the opening game of the five-match Youth One-day International (ODI) series at the Wankhede Stadium here on Monday.
Chasing 257, opener Himanshu Rana's (101) brilliant century went in vain as the Indian innings folded in the 43rd over for 233 runs.
England were off to a shambolic start losing three wickets with only 13 runs on the board before opener Harry Brook (51) and wicketkeeper-batsman Ollie Pope (37) stitched a 85-run fourth wicket stand to take the team near the three-figure mark.
For the hosts, medium pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti and captain Abhishek Sharma took two wickets apiece while Vivekanand Tiwari, Rahul Chahar and Mayank Rawat scalped one wicket each.
In reply, India were off to a decent start with Rana and Prithvi Shaw (9) adding 32 runs for the opening wicket before one down Shubman Gill (29) added 46 runs with Rana to lay the platform for the chase.
Stumper Het Patel (20) and Nagarkoti (37) then added some valuable runs with Rana but that was not enough to take India over the line.
Fisher emerged the pick of the bowlers taking four wickets while Henry Brookes, Max Holden and Rawlins chipped in with two wickets each.
Brief Scores
England U-19: 256/7 (Delray Rawlins 107 not out, Harry Brook 51, Ollie Pope 37, Kamlesh Nagarkoti 2-36) vs India U-19: 233 (Himangshu Rana 101, Kamlesh Nagarkoti 37, Matthew Fisher 4-41)