19:33(IST)

BAD NEWS: The rain is playing spoilsport. Even as it was decided that the Australians will need to chase 238 in 37 overs, the rain is back to spoil the mood of the Indian fans who were excited as the game was expected to start at 7:25PM. But looks like it will be a long night here. Amidst the uncertainty, we can safely say that there will be a shortened game if the rain permits. We will update you as soon as we get further information on proceedings.