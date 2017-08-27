Home ICC Women's World Cup WI vs IND News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
1st Test: Australia 18/3 at Stumps After Bangladesh Stumble for 260 on Day 1

AFP | Updated: August 27, 2017, 7:29 PM IST
Bangladesh players celebrate after the fall of wicket on the first day of the Test. (Getty Images)

Mirpur: Australia were 18-3 at stumps after bowling out Bangladesh for 260 on the opening day of the first Test in Dhaka on Sunday.

Off-spinner Mehedi Hasan removed David Warner for eight and Usman Khawaja (one) was run out before Shakib Al Hasan got rid of nightwatchman Nathan Lyon for a duck at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium

Earlier, Pat Cummins, Lyon and Ashton Agar claimed three wickets each for Australia. Shakib (84) and Tamim Iqbal (71) hit two half-centuries for the home side in what was the 50th Test of their careers.

First Published: August 27, 2017, 7:21 PM IST

