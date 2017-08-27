1st Test: Australia 18/3 at Stumps After Bangladesh Stumble for 260 on Day 1

Off-spinner Mehedi Hasan removed David Warner for eight and Usman Khawaja (one) was run out before Shakib Al Hasan got rid of nightwatchman Nathan Lyon for a duck at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium
Earlier, Pat Cummins, Lyon and Ashton Agar claimed three wickets each for Australia. Shakib (84) and Tamim Iqbal (71) hit two half-centuries for the home side in what was the 50th Test of their careers.
Australia vs Bangladeshaustralia vs bangladesh 2017Mehedi HasanMirpur TestNathan Lyonshakib al hasan
First Published: August 27, 2017, 7:21 PM IST