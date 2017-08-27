1st Test: Australia 18/3 at Stumps After Bangladesh Were All-out for 260 on Day 1

Shakib-al-Hasan in action against Australia. (Getty Images)

Commentary (Australia innings)

Renshaw and Smith are out in the middle and it will require a huge effort from these two to bail their side out of the trouble tomorrow morning. The hosts are sitting pretty on top and their spinners would be licking their lips to go out and deliver. The only worry is about the weather which doesn't look promising for the days to come and let's hope it holds up and we get to witness a great encounter between these two side. Join us tomorrow at 1000 local (0400 GMT) to catch all the action, saying again, weather permitting. Until then, it's goodbye and take care. Cheers!

Phew! What a session it turned out to be. Bangladesh have come out roaring with the cherry and have posed a serious threat to the mighty Aussies. After getting bundled out for 260, courtesy a massive 155-run stand between Tamim and Shakib, they have not let the visitors settle down. Rahim didn't waste anytime in bringing his spinners on, on a wicket that is turning, bouncing, staying low and causing all sorts of trouble for the batsmen. Mehedi Hasan was the first one to take the wicket and after that it seemed like a procession. Khawaja was dismissed via an unnecessary run out while nightwatchman, Nathan Lyon couldn't do the job he was sent for.

8.6 Al Hasan to Smith, Quicker one fired around the pads, flicked past mid-wicket for a couple to end the day. STUMPS ON DAY 1! 18/3

8.5 Al Hasan to Smith, Drops it a bit short and outside off, Smith punches it towards extra cover. 16/3

8.4 Al Hasan to Smith, Flighted full delivery on off, Steven bunts it back to the bowler. 16/3

8.3 Al Hasan to Smith, Bowls it down the leg side, Smith looks to help it away but fails to do so. 16/3

8.2 Al Hasan to Smith, Tossed up around off, pushed back to the bowler. 16/3

8.1 Al Hasan to Smith, Lunges forward and defends it into the ground. 16/3

7.6 M Hasan to Renshaw, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 16/3

7.5 M Hasan to Renshaw, Renshaw takes a stride forward and pads it away. He's offered no stroke but it was clearly pitching outside leg. A stifled appeal is denied. 16/3

7.4 M Hasan to Smith, Gets across and works it towards mid on for a single. 16/3

7.3 M Hasan to Renshaw, Darting in from around middle, Renshaw looks to defend but the ball squirts off the inner edge past fine leg. A single is taken. 15/3

7.2 M Hasan to Renshaw, Flatter outside off, Renshaw defends it off the back foot. 14/3

7.1 M Hasan to Renshaw, Fuller around off, defended by coming froward. 14/3

Skipper Steven Smith walks out next.

6.6 Hasan to Lyon, OUT! The Nightwatchman departs as well. Shakib drifts it from around middle, Lyon takes a stride forward to defend but he plays that one down the wrong line. Is hit on the pads and the umpire has no harm in raising his finger to an LBW appeal. Lyon doesn't even wait, just walks off. Bangladesh are on a roll here. 14/3

6.5 Al Hasan to Lyon, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 14/2

6.4 Al Hasan to Lyon, Fires it full and outside off, it's left alone. 14/2

6.3 Hasan to Lyon, Drifting in from around middle, Lyon misses it and is hit on the pads. A stifled appeal is turned down. 14/2

6.2 Al Hasan to Lyon, Gets behind the line and defends it down. 14/2

Nathan Lyon is making his way out in the middle.

6.1 Al Hasan to Khawaja, OUT! Run Out! The Bangla crowd is screaming at the top of their voices! This is a real waste of a wicket. Shakib floats it up around off, Khawaja comes forward to defend but the ball goes off the gloves through the vacant silly point region. Usman sets off for a run without even looking at his partner. Rahim charges towards the ball and now Renshaw sends him back. The former throws the ball at the stumps at his end where Soumya Sarkar collects the ball but manages to dislodge the bails in the second attempt as Khawaja puts in a dive. They appeal and it's taken upstairs. Replays find Khawaja short of his ground. Australia in trouble. 14/2

There is complete drama here in the middle. The umpires have gone upstairs to check for a run out appeal against Usman Khawaja.

5.6 M Hasan to Renshaw, FOUR! Easy pickings! Short and wide outside off, Renshaw goes back and slaps it through point for a boundary to end to what has been an eventful over. 14/1

5.5 M Hasan to Renshaw, Another loud appeal! Slider around middle and leg, Renshaw misses his flick and is hit on the pads. They appeal but this time it was going down leg. 10/1

5.4 M Hasan to Khawaja, Darts it in from around middle, clipped through mid on for a single. 10/1

Usman Khawaja will bat at number 3!

5.3 M Hasan to Warner, OUT! Gone next ball! Warner can't believe as he stands there in disappointment. He doesn't take the review this time and starts to walk back. A flatter delivery, sliding in, David Warner goes back to defend but misses and wears it on the back pad. Once again a loud appeal and once again it's ruled out by the umpire. Replays confirm there was no bat involved and Ball Tracker shows it's in line and would have gone on to clip the leg stump. So, the umpire's call. Mehedi Hasan draws first blood. 9/1

5.2 M Hasan to Warner, NOT OUT! David Warner is confident as he opts for the review almost instantly. A slider around middle, Warner comes forward to defend as he was playing for the spin but the ball skids on with the arm and hits him on the pads. A loud appeal to which Umpire Aleem Dar raises his finger. Warner isn't happy and challenges the on-field call. Replays show there was a clear inside edge there. 9/0

Warner is given out LBW! But he is very quick to review it. Seems pretty confident.

5.1 M Hasan to D Warner, Gives it a nice flight outside off, David pushes it towards cover. 9/0

4.6 Al Hasan to Renshaw, Brings his bat close to the pads and defends it down watchfully. 9/0

4.5 Al Hasan to Renshaw, Floats it up outside off, Renshaw covers the line and keeps it out. 9/0

4.4 Al Hasan to Renshaw, Keeps his bat face open and dabs it towards backward point. 9/0

4.3 Al Hasan to Renshaw, A bit too full this time, it's jammed out back to Shakib. 9/0

4.2 Al Hasan to Warner, Fuller on off, patted through covers for a single. 9/0

4.1 Hasan to Warner, A loud shout for a caught behind! Shakib tosses it up outside off, Warner pays no interest as he gets down to play the reverse sweep. The ball goes off something towards the man at first slip and the Bangladesh fielders go up in unison. The umpire shakes his head. Replays show it went off the thigh pad. But Warner should be careful here as the day is about to end. 8/0

Spin from both ends now. Bangladesh are on the charge as they bring in Shakib Al Hasan into the attack.

3.6 M Hasan to Renshaw, This one didn't rise at all. Fuller outside off, it stays really, really low. Renshaw looks to defend but gets a bottom edge towards Rahim as the ball ricochets onto the stumps. 8/0

3.5 M Hasan to Renshaw, Flighted delivery outside off, Renshaw gets down and buries it into the ground. 8/0

3.4 M Hasan to Renshaw, Floats it up outside off, defended into the ground. 8/0

3.3 M Hasan to Renshaw, Gives it nice revs and lands it outside off, Matt Renshaw presses forward and dabs it wide of silly point. 8/0

3.2 M Hasan to Renshaw, Takes a stride forward and blocks this tossed up ball towards the leg side. 8/0

3.1 M Hasan to Renshaw, Drifting in from around off, Renshaw lunges forward to defend but gets it off the inner half past short leg. 8/0

2.6 S Islam to Warner, Fuller delivery outside off, Warner lunges forward and drives it through covers for a couple. 8/0

2.5 S Islam to Warner, Angling across from a good length outside off, Warner shoulders his arms to it. 6/0

2.4 S Islam to Warner, Fuller delivery around leg, Warner gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 6/0

2.3 S Islam to Warner, Short outside off, Warner shoulders his arms to it. 6/0

2.2 S Islam to Warner, Fuller delivery outside off, Warner drives it back towards the bowler. Shafiul Islam hurls a throw at the striker's end but David is well inside the line. 6/0

2.1 S Islam to Warner, Fuller around off, Warner defends it towards the fielder at mid on. 6/0

1.6 M Hasan to Renshaw, Fuller into the pads, Renshaw gets forward and defends it. 6/0

1.5 M Hasan to Renshaw, Big turn here! Tosses it outside off, Renshaw gets forward to defend but chooses to leave it at the last moment as it is spinning sharply away. 6/0

1.4 M Hasan to Renshaw, Floated around off, Matt gets to the pitch of the ball and defends it. 6/0

1.3 M Hasan to Renshaw, Quicker around off, Renshaw shoulders his arms to it. 6/0

1.2 M Hasan to Renshaw, Floated outside off, driven towards the fielder at covers. 6/0

1.1 M Hasan to Renshaw, Floated outside off, Renshaw shoulders his arms to it. 6/0

Mehedi Hasan to share the new ball with Shafiul Islam.

0.6 S Islam to D Warner, Length delivery around off, Warner pushes hard at it. Gets an outside edge towards the backward point region. 6/0

0.5 S Islam to Warner, Length delivery around leg, Warner tries to defend it. Gets beaten and is hit on the pads. The players appeal but the umpire is not interested. Replays show that there was an inside edge. 6/0

0.4 S Islam to D Warner, FOUR! Don't waste time says Warner! Short and wide outside off, David slaps it square of the wicket on the off side for a boundary. 6/0

0.3 S Islam to Renshaw, Fuller delivery around off, Renshaw guides it through the gully region for a single. 2/0

0.2 S Islam to Renshaw, Great line! Bowls this around off, straightens a touch. Renshaw shuffles across to defend only to get beaten. 1/0

0.1 S Islam to Warner, Hurls this one in the line of the pads, Warner is off the mark as he clips it towards fine leg for a single. 1/0

First Published: August 27, 2017, 9:27 AM IST