1st Test: Pakistan Trail by 355 Runs at Stumps on Day 2

Pakistan's Sami Aslam plays a shot during their second day of the first Test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi. (AP Image)

Commentary (Pakistan innings)

Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka managed to post a very good total on the board, courtesy Chandimal's ton and his crucial partnerships with Dickwella first and then Perera. Pakistan too have started really well in order to cut down the deficit as they have not lost a wicket and already added 64 on the board. Join us for day 3 tomorrow. Till then, take care and good bye!

So, Pakistan have not only survived the last hour but have got off to a really good start. They still have a long way to go as they trail by another 355 runs. It won't be easy for the hosts. They will need all their batsmen to put their hands up if they are to surpass or get close to the score. For Sri Lanka, majority of the bowling will be done by spin tomorrow as they are the ones getting assistance from the track. They will try and take some early wickets to put the Pakistan side under pressure.

22.6 L Sandakan to Aslam, Spinning in from around off, the googly, Aslam moves across his sticks and defends it down by getting right behind the line. End of a testing final over from Lakshan Sandakan. STUMPS ON DAY 2! 64/0

22.5 L Sandakan to Aslam, Spinning down the leg side, goes off Aslam's pads and down the leg side. The batsmen take two leg byes. 64/0

22.4 L Sandakan to Aslam, He almost had him! Sami Aslam did not pick up the wrong 'un at all. Sandakan drops it outside off and Aslam expects this to spin away from him. Only, it comes back in and almost takes the inside edge. Could have easily gone on to then hit the stumps. Close call. 62/0

22.3 L Sandakan to S Aslam, Straighter one around off, takes the inside edge and raps him on the pads. 62/0

22.2 L Sandakan to Aslam, Floats it up outside off stump, pushed firmly to the man at mid off. 62/0

22.1 Sandakan to Aslam, Huge appeal from Dickwella, probably because he didn't see the inside edge on it. Tossed up on middle and off, Aslam with an inside edge onto his pads on his attempted sweep. 62/0

21.6 R Herath to Masood, Picks it off his pads and works it away on the leg side. 62/0

21.5 R Herath to Aslam, The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. The batsmen have run through for a single. 62/0

21.4 R Herath to Aslam, Slight turn in from around off, Sami Aslam gets an inside edge onto his pads as he attempts to play at it. 61/0

21.3 R Herath to Aslam, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 61/0

21.2 R Herath to Aslam, Spinning in from outside off, Aslam defends but is caught on the pads. Loud appeal but impact is well outside the line. 61/0

21.1 R Herath to Aslam, FOUR! That's a terrific shot! Sami Aslam is taking Rangana on here. Sees the massive amount of flight on that and takes a step out of his crease. Gets close to the pitch and lofts it over mid on for a one bounce boundary. 61/0

20.6 L Sandakan to Masood, Flighted ball on off, Masood defends it with authority. 57/0

20.5 L Sandakan to Masood, Wide enough for the batsman to play at it. 57/0

Mohammad Abbas is padded up. He might come in next as the nightwatchman if there is a wicket.

20.4 L Sandakan to Masood, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 57/0

20.3 L Sandakan to Aslam, Sweeps it to deep square leg for a run. 57/0

20.2 L Sandakan to Aslam, Shorter in length outside off, turns back in sharply. Aslam tries to cut but gets a bottom edge and the ball rolls besides the pitch. 56/0

20.1 L Sandakan to S Aslam, Tosses it up but very full outside off. Aslam tries to drive but gets it off the bottom edge back to the bowler. 56/0

19.6 R Herath to Aslam, Comes down the track and hits it towards wide mid off. Lakmal there fumbles but only concedes a run. 56/0

19.5 R Herath to Aslam, Loopy ball on off, Aslam defends it solidly. 55/0

19.4 R Herath to Aslam, Drives it to mid on with the spin. 55/0

19.3 R Herath to Aslam, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 55/0

19.2 R Herath to Aslam, Slower through the air on off, Aslam prods forward and blocks it. 55/0

19.1 R Herath to Aslam, Tosses it up on off, Aslam defends it off the front foot. 55/0

18.6 L Sandakan to Masood, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 55/0

18.5 L Sandakan to Masood, Flatter on off, Masood punches it back to the bowler. 55/0

18.4 L Sandakan to Masood, Gives it air on off, Masood defends it off the front foot. 55/0

18.3 L Sandakan to Masood, Shorter outside off, Masood has all the time in the world to cut it through point for a brace. 55/0

18.2 L Sandakan to Masood, Googly, on middle which Masood is finding difficult to pick. He tries to flick but misses and is hit high on the pads. 53/0

18.1 L Sandakan to Masood, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. 53/0

17.6 R Herath to S Masood, Driven down to long on for a run. 53/0

17.5 R Herath to Masood, NOT OUT! That was very good work from Dickwella and it was beautifully bowled by Herath. He bowls a loopy ball outside off. Masood plays for the turn but there isn't any. Dickwella collects the ball and in a flash takes the bails off and appeals. The umpire goes upstairs and replays show that Masood had not lifted his legs at all. He survives. 52/0

The umpires have gone upstairs to check for a stumping against Masood. Dickwella is confident about it.

17.4 R Herath to Masood, Floats it on off, Masood drives it back to the bowler. 52/0

17.3 R Herath to Masood, Tosses it up on leg stump, Masood tucks it towards short leg who is sharp there and makes a good stop. 52/0

17.2 R Herath to Masood, Works it with the spin towards short leg. 52/0

17.1 R Herath to Aslam, Starts off with a tossed up delivery on middle, Aslam drives it down to long on for a run. 52/0

Rangana Herath is into the attack.

16.6 L Sandakan to Masood, A googly by Sandakan outside off. Masood fails to read it. He plants his front foot ahead to defend but misses and is struck on the pad. The players appeal but nothing from the umpire. The impact was an issue there. 51/0

16.5 L Sandakan to Masood, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 51/0

16.4 L Sandakan to S Masood, Quicker through the air this time. Skids off the surface. Masood tries to cut but gets a bottom edge towards short third man. 51/0

16.3 L Sandakan to Aslam, Nails the sweep through square leg for a run. 51/0

16.2 L Sandakan to Aslam, Flighted ball on off, Aslam defends it off the front foot. 50/0

16.1 L Sandakan to Aslam, Floats it up outside off, Aslam lets it turn away and opts not to play at it. 50/0

15.6 D Perera to Masood, Tosses it up outside off, Masood lets it be. 50/0

15.5 D Perera to Masood, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 50/0

15.4 D Perera to Masood, FOUR! Masood says it is his turn now! He comes down the track as he sees a flighted ball on off and hits it over mid off for a boundary. Third boundary in the over. Also the fifty-run stand is up between the two. 50/0

15.3 D Perera to Aslam, Fires it on the pads, Aslam flicks it down to deep square leg for a run. 46/0

15.2 D Perera to Aslam, FOUR! Aslam on the charge here. He is nimble on his feet and gets to the pitch of the ball and hits it over the bowler's head for a boundary. 45/0

15.1 D Perera to Aslam, FOUR! He picks his spot well there! He knows there is nobody in the deep. Aslam goes down on one knee and sweeps it through backward square leg for a boundary. 41/0

14.6 L Sandakan to Masood, Lahiru Thirimanne does really well! Shorter in length on middle, Masood flicks it towards mid-wicket where Thirimanne dives and saves a few runs for his team. 37/0

14.5 L Sandakan to Masood, Drags his length back outside off, Masood goes on the back foot and punches it to covers. 37/0

14.4 L Sandakan to Masood, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 37/0

14.3 L Sandakan to Aslam, Flatter this time but errs in line and bowls it down the leg side. Aslam flicks it through square leg for a run. 37/0

14.2 L Sandakan to Aslam, Gives it air on off, Sami lunges forward in defense. 36/0

14.1 L Sandakan to Aslam, Slower through the air on off, not a lot of turn. Aslam defends it off the front foot. 36/0

Lakshan Sandakan comes onto bowl. A lot will be expected of him.

13.6 D Perera to Masood, Fires it on off, turning away. Masood covers the line and defends it. 36/0

13.5 D Perera to Masood, Floats it up on off, Masood drives it back to the bowler who shows some aggression and throws it back to the keeper. 36/0

13.4 D Perera to Masood, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 36/0

13.3 D Perera to Masood, Gives it air on middle, Masood defends it off the front foot. 36/0

13.2 D Perera to Aslam, Tosses it up on leg stump. Aslam comes down the track and tries to go big but gets an inside edge past the short leg fielder for a run. 36/0

13.1 D Perera to Masood, Angles it into the pads, Masood works it around the corner for a run. 35/0

12.6 N Pradeep to Masood, Lands it on a length outside off, Masood defends it towards point for a run. 34/0

12.5 N Pradeep to Aslam, Bangs in a short ball on middle, Aslam takes on the challenge to pull and does it well but to the man at deep backward square leg for a run. 33/0

12.4 N Pradeep to Aslam, Once again consistently bowling on the good length area around off. Aslam with authority defends it. 32/0

12.3 N Pradeep to Masood, Angles it into the batsman. Masood shuffles across and works it around the corner for a run. 32/0

12.2 N Pradeep to Masood, A better length outside off, Masood lunges forward and defends it towards covers. 31/0

12.1 N Pradeep to Masood, Pradeep angles it into the pads of the batsman. Masood plants his front foot across and defends it. 31/0

11.6 D Perera to Aslam, Floats it up on off, Aslam defends it towards covers. 31/0

11.5 D Perera to Aslam, Quicker on the stumps, Sami camps back and blocks it. 31/0

11.4 D Perera to Aslam, Flatter on off, Aslam defends it stoutly. 31/0

11.3 D Perera to Aslam, Tosses it up on middle, Aslam goes down on one knee and sweeps it through mid-wicket for a brace. 31/0

11.2 D Perera to Aslam, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 29/0

11.1 D Perera to Aslam, BEAUTY! A great ball after the break, almost gets a wicket. Perera angles it into the batsman and then gets it to spin away. Aslam goes to defend it but gets beaten. 29/0

Drinks are on the field!

10.6 N Pradeep to Masood, Full and wide outside off, driven towards mid off. Masood will feel he's missed out, should have put it away. Was full and quite wide. 29/0

10.5 N Pradeep to Masood, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. No run taken. 29/0

10.4 N Pradeep to Masood, Short of a good length around off, blocks it out off the back foot. 29/0

10.3 N Pradeep to Masood, Angling back in on middle and off, Masood closes the face of the bat and works it in front of square leg. It's in the gap, so he immediately calls for the second. Good running, this. 29/0

10.2 N Pradeep to Aslam, Drops this into the vacant spaces in the cover region for a quick single. 27/0

10.1 N Pradeep to Aslam, Some room on offer outside off, on a length, Aslam opens the bat face and dabs it to gully. 26/0

9.6 D Perera to Masood, Floated right up there, outside off, met with a straight bat. 26/0

9.5 D Perera to Masood, Spinning away from around off, goes back and pushes it away into the off side. 26/0

9.4 D Perera to Masood, Makes decent of his feet to get to the pitch, flicks it but again straight to short mid-wicket. 26/0

9.3 D Perera to Masood, Darts this quicker again, on middle and off with only a hint of turn, Shan Masood presents a neat front foot defense. 26/0

9.2 D Perera to Masood, Full and straight, played right back to Perera. 26/0

9.1 D Perera to Masood, Quick and flat on middle and off, turned away straight to the short mid-wicket fielder. 26/0

8.6 N Pradeep to Aslam, In the off stump channel, covers the line well and shoulders arms. 26/0

8.5 N Pradeep to Aslam, Good length ball outside off, Sami offers a solid punch but finds the man at point. Wanted the single, then rightly decided against it. 26/0

8.4 N Pradeep to Aslam, Short of a length outside off, defended down on the off side with soft hands. 26/0

8.3 N Pradeep to Masood, Leans ahead a touch this time and pushes it just wide of the mid off fielder to steal a quick single. Nicely done. 26/0

8.2 N Pradeep to Masood, Just back of a length again, straightening up after hitting the deck, Masood stands tall and meets it with a straight blade. 25/0

8.1 N Pradeep to Masood, Back of a length outside the line of off stump, left alone. 25/0

Nuwan Pradeep back on to bowl.

7.6 D Perera to Aslam, Spinning away from around off, blocked off the front foot. 25/0

7.5 D Perera to Aslam, FOUR! Graceful shot! So sweetly done by Sami Aslam. Loopy and full outside off, the batsman leans into the shot easily and drives it past mid off to send it across the rope. 25/0

7.4 D Perera to Aslam, Full from Dilruwan, some decent air on it, defended. 21/0

7.3 D Perera to Aslam, Not much spin on this occasion, Sami moves across to get behind the line and blocks. 21/0

7.2 D Perera to Aslam, In the air... It's just short again! Perera darts it full, Aslam looks to clear mid on but doesn't exactly get underneath it. Chips it towards Herath positioned there but it falls just short of him. Crouched low to take it, wasn't there for the taking. 21/0

7.1 D Perera to Aslam, Tossed up on middle and off from around the wicket, Sami Aslam presses ahead and buries it into the track. 21/0

6.6 S Lakmal to Masood, Stays back again and keeps it out safely to end the over. 21/0

6.5 S Lakmal to Masood, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 21/0

6.4 S Lakmal to Masood, Edged but just short! Good length delivery on the fifth stump line, Masood has a poke at it and gets a healthy edge. It flies to third slip but falls just short of the diving fielder there. Close one, that almost carried. 21/0

6.3 S Lakmal to S Masood, Bit short around off but there isn't much bounce on it. Shan Masood tries to put bat on ball and gets an inside edge onto his pads. 21/0

6.2 S Lakmal to Masood, Short of a good length outside off, punched off the back foot square through point for a couple of runs. 21/0

6.1 S Lakmal to Masood, In the channel outside off, left alone by the batsman. 19/0

6.1 S Lakmal to Masood, No ball! And a big one too, Suranga Lakmal's giving Wahab Riaz a real run for his money. He comes steaming in and lands it on a length outside off, it's left alone but the umpire signals no ball. 19/0

5.6 D Perera to Aslam, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 18/0

5.5 D Perera to Masood, Poor line and Shan has taken full advantage of it. It's sliding down leg, Masood tickles it fine down the leg side past the keeper. The slip fielder chases it down and throws it back in. Three runs are taken. 18/0

5.4 D Perera to Masood, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 15/0

5.3 D Perera to Masood, Quite straight in line, easily negotiated by Shan Masood. 15/0

5.2 D Perera to Masood, Some flight on this occasion, it's pushed away square on the off side for nothing. 15/0

5.1 D Perera to Masood, Tossed up on middle and leg, quite full in length, Masood presents a tight defensive shot. 15/0

Dilruwan Perera is on to roll his arm. Spin on rather quickly for Sri Lanka. Good move, the wicket does have a lot of bite. A slip and a short leg in place for him.

4.6 S Lakmal to Aslam, Dabs it away to point to end the over. 15/0

4.5 S Lakmal to Aslam, Just ahead of a length and outside off, Aslam is half-forward to defend but is beaten past the outside edge. 15/0

4.4 S Lakmal to Aslam, Angling back in on middle and leg, flicked off the pads on the leg side. 15/0

4.3 S Lakmal to Masood, Around off on a good length, once again it's tapped to the covers for a quick run. 15/0

4.2 S Lakmal to Aslam, Fullish in length from Lakmal, Aslam drops it just wide of the cover fielder and steals a quick single. 14/0

4.1 S Lakmal to Aslam, Yes, no, yes, no. Confusion but no harm done in the end. Lakmal bowls it shorter in length. Aslam plays it with soft hands towards the leg side and wants a single. He sets off but is sent back by his partner. The fielder from mid-wicket comes running in and has a shy at the striker's end but misses. Aslam is not happy with his partner as he gives him the stare. It would have been close had that hit, even Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur shakes his head looking at that. He is not impressed. 13/0

3.6 N Pradeep to Masood, FOUR! Elegant! Fuller in length on off, Masood leans into it and drives it through mid off for a boundary. 13/0

3.5 N Pradeep to Masood, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 9/0

3.4 N Pradeep to Aslam, Brilliant by Mendis! Saves a boundary for his team. Shorter in length outside off, Aslam guides it to the right of point. Kusal there dives full stretch to his right and makes an excellent stop but can't stop the single. 9/0

3.3 N Pradeep to Aslam, Bowls it on a length on off, Aslam defends it towards covers. 8/0

3.2 N Pradeep to Aslam, Good length on off, Aslam defends it off the back foot. 8/0

3.1 N Pradeep to Aslam, Pradeep also comes around the wicket and bowls it outside off. Aslam lets it be. 8/0

2.6 S Lakmal to Masood, Good length ball on off, Masood defends it with authority. 8/0

2.5 S Lakmal to Masood, Lakmal bowls it fuller on middle, Masood flicks it through square leg but does not hit it that well. Has enough though to beat the diving fielder and collects two. 8/0

2.4 S Lakmal to Aslam, Errs in line and angles it down the leg side. Aslam just shuffles across and helps it down to fine leg to get off the mark with a run. 6/0

2.3 S Lakmal to Masood, Flicks it down to fine leg with the angle for a run. 5/0

2.2 S Lakmal to S Masood, Shorter in length on middle, Masood pulls it along the ground to the man at square leg. That was nicely struck but straight to the fielder. 4/0

2.1 S Lakmal to Masood, Lakmal comes around the wicket and lands it on a length on off. Masood defends it watchfully. 4/0

1.6 N Pradeep to Aslam, Back of a length on off, the batsman pushes it to mid off. 4/0

1.5 N Pradeep to Aslam, Short of a length outside off, Aslam off the back foot punches it to covers. 4/0

1.4 N Pradeep to Aslam, Just ahead of a length on off, angling away. Aslam lunges forward in defense. 4/0

1.3 N Pradeep to Masood, Fuller in length on off, Masood plays it towards the cover region for a quick single. 4/0

1.2 N Pradeep to Masood, Good length outside off, Masood is not interested in playing at it. 3/0

1.1 N Pradeep to Masood, Comes running in and lands it on a length around off. A very good line and length to bowl. Masood defends it off the front foot. 3/0

Nuwan Pradeep will bowl from the other end.

0.6 S Lakmal to Aslam, Bowls it on a length outside off, Aslam opts not to play at it. 3/0

0.5 S Lakmal to Masood, Lands it on middle, Masood shuffles across and flicks it through square leg for a run. 3/0

0.4 S Lakmal to Masood, Good length outside off, wanting Masood to go after it but he resists and lets it through. 2/0

0.3 S Lakmal to Masood, That was beautifully timed! Lakmal bowls it on middle, Masood off the back foot punches it through mid-wicket and completes a run. They take off for a second. Herath gives it a chase, slides, picks the ball up and fires a throw at the striker's end but the batsman has made his ground. 2/0

0.2 S Lakmal to Masood, Lands it on a length on off, Masood defends it off the back foot. 0/0

0.1 S Lakmal to Masood, Starts off with a length ball on middle, it comes slow off the wicket. Masood tries to work it on the leg side but gets a leading edge towards mid off. He wanted a run but is sent back by his partner. He will be eager to get off the mark here. 0/0

First Published: September 29, 2017, 11:30 AM IST