1st Test: South Africa Lead by 230 Runs at Stumps on Day 3

So, that's all for today. Bangladesh are trying to fight back into the game but they are still a long way behind. They managed to take two wickets but in spite of that, they will be worried as the lead has already reached 230 runs. The forecast for tomorrow is not promising but let's hope for the best. Join us for the fourth day at 1000 local (0800 GMT). Till then, take care and goodbye!

Stumps on day 3! Another good day for South Africa and they have strengthened their position in this Test match. Their bowling was superb today, after the initial period where they looked a bit flat. The pacers did most of the damage and made the Bangladesh batsmen jump around with extra pace and bounce. Keshav Maharaj was also effective as he finished with a 3-fer. Mominul Haque and Mahmudullah stood out for the visiting team but apart from them, there wasn't much fight shown.

1645 Local - Bad news, folks! Both the umpires have come together to have a word as it has gone really dark out there. They have asked the players to walk off for now but to be honest, it doesn't seem like they will come back again. The light meter is out and the reading that they have got does not please them either, now the fourth umpire also comes out and together they have called for precautionary covers. Should be it for the day, let's wait for the official confirmation...

15.5 T Ahmed to H Amla, Short and angling in, comes slowly off the deck, Amla shovels the pull to deep backward square leg for a single. 54/2

15.5 T Ahmed to Amla, Bangs in a short ball, it's too high and Amla lets it sail over him to Liton Das behind. The umpire stretches his arms to call it a wide. 53/2

15.4 T Ahmed to Amla, Good length delivery on middle, defended with straightest of bats. 52/2

15.3 T Ahmed to H Amla, Touch fuller outside off, driven on the up towards the cover fielder. 52/2

15.2 T Ahmed to Amla, Good ball! Very full and attacking the base of the middle stump, Amla is quick to bring his bat down to jam it out back to the bowler. 52/2

15.1 T Ahmed to Amla, FOUR! That's Hashim Amla at his best! Stands tall to a back of a length delivery outside off and packs a punch through covers to pick up a boundary. 50 comes up for SA! 52/2

The lights have deteriorated and as a result the floodlights have taken effect. It has gotten quite dark out there.

14.6 M Rahman to Bavuma, Goes around the wicket for the last ball of the over, angles it in from outside off, Bavuma keeps his bat inside the line and makes an easy leave. 48/2

14.5 M Rahman to Amla, Chance of a run out! Amla works it in front of mid-wicket and calls for a quick single. Shafiul Islam there attacks the ball and in quest to have a shy at the non-striker's end, he takes his eyes off the ball. Amla gets to the other end safely. Hashim could have been struggling had Islam scored a direct hit. Risky! 48/2

14.4 M Rahman to Amla, Keeps it on a good length outside off, Amla stays put and glides it with an angled bat towards gully. 47/2

14.3 M Rahman to Bavuma, Good length ball, pitched outside leg, the little man tickles it with soft hands towards square leg and picks up a single. 47/2

14.2 M Rahman to Bavuma, Pitches it really full this time, Temba leans ahead, keeps his head straight and digs it out towards cover. 46/2

14.1 M Rahman to Bavuma, Mustafizur Rahman from over the wicket, slants it away on a good length, Bavuma is rock solid in defense. 46/2

13.6 T Ahmed to Amla, Closer to the off stump this time but not close enough to make Amla play at it. 46/2

13.5 T Ahmed to Amla, Length ball outside off, Amla lets it be. 46/2

13.4 T Ahmed to Amla, Shortish length outside off, Amla punches it through covers. The man there dives over the ball and lets it through. The man in the deep does the mopping up job. Two taken by the batsmen. 46/2

13.3 T Ahmed to Amla, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 44/2

13.2 T Ahmed to Bavuma, Similar length and a similar shot by Bavuma towards covers to change strike. 44/2

13.1 T Ahmed to Amla, Back of a length outside off, Amla pushes it towards deep cover and takes a run. 43/2

12.6 M Rahman to Bavuma, Fuller in length outside off from around the wicket. Bavuma feels for it but gets beaten. 42/2

12.5 M Rahman to Bavuma, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 42/2

12.4 M Rahman to Bavuma, Slightly fuller in length outside off, Bavuma strokes it on the up to covers. 42/2

12.3 M Rahman to Bavuma, Lands it on a length around middle, angles away from the batsman. Bavuma with a half stride forward blocks it. 42/2

12.2 M Rahman to Bavuma, Just ahead of a length outside off, angling away. Bavuma lets it be. 42/2

12.1 M Rahman to Bavuma, Good length delivery on off, Bavuma defends it off the front foot. 42/2

11.6 T Ahmed to Amla, Flicks it with the angle through mid-wicket for a couple. 42/2

11.5 T Ahmed to Amla, Fuller in length on middle, Amla drives it straight back. The bowler shows some good football skills as he stops it with his leg. 40/2

11.4 T Ahmed to Bavuma, Shorter in length, does not quite bounce that high. Bavuma tucks it towards mid on and sets off for a run. The fielder is quick to the ball but fires a wayward throw at the non-striker's end. No harm done. 40/2

11.3 T Ahmed to Bavuma, Good length delivery on off, stays low. Bavuma does really well to get his bat down in time. 39/2

11.2 T Ahmed to Amla, Shorter in length outside off, Amla cuts it through point for a run. 39/2

11.1 T Ahmed to Amla, Length ball on off, angling into the batsman. Amla pushes it down to mid off. 38/2

Temba Bavuma is the next man in. Taskin Ahmed is brought into the attack as well.

Time for Drinks!

10.6 M Rahman to A Markram, OUT! The change of angle does the trick for Mustafizur! Markram departs early this time. The Fizz rolls his fingers on the ball and bowls it full outside off. Inviting Markram to drive, he obliges but gets an outside edge in doing so to the keeper who takes it. Two early wickets for Bangladesh and they are a happy bunch at the moment. Now then, replays show that there was a gap between bat and ball, also, there is no spike on Ultra Edge as the ball passes the bat. Why didn't Markram review? Maybe he thought he had hit it. Strange, really strange. As a batsman, you mostly will know when you have not hit. The noise there clearly came when the bat hit the pitch. Unlucky. In spite of having all the technology and the new rules, there is a sorry dismissal. 38/2

10.5 M Rahman to Markram, Off cutter outside off, Markram defends it towards point. 38/1

10.4 M Rahman to Amla, Shorter in length outside off, sticks on the surface. Amla is early into the pull and he gets it off the toe end through the vacant mid-wicket region for a run. 38/1

10.3 M Rahman to Amla, Good length outside off, Amla opts not to fiddle with it. 37/1

10.2 M Rahman to Markram, Lands it on middle, Markram flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. 37/1

10.1 M Rahman to Amla, Just ahead of a length around middle, angling away. Amla guides it down to third man for a run. 36/1

9.6 S Islam to Amla, Back of a length outside off, Amla guides it towards point for a run. 35/1

9.5 S Islam to Amla, Just ahead of a length on off, Amla crisply drives it to the man at covers. 34/1

9.4 S Islam to Markram, Shorter in length outside off, Markram cuts it through point for a run. 34/1

9.3 S Islam to Markram, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 33/1

9.2 S Islam to Amla, Errs in line and drifts it on the pads, too easy for Amla, he flicks it down to fine leg for a run. 33/1

9.1 S Islam to Amla, Islam lands it on a length on off, Amla pushes it to mid off. 32/1

8.6 M Rahman to Amla, The surprise delivery, a bouncer on leg stump. Amla pulls it through square leg for a run. 32/1

8.5 M Rahman to Amla, Fuller in length outside off, Amla guides it towards point. 31/1

8.4 M Rahman to Amla, Length ball outside off, Amla shoulders his arms to it. 31/1

8.3 M Rahman to Amla, Fuller in length outside off, Amla lets it be. 31/1

8.2 M Rahman to Amla, Good length on off, angling away from the batsman. Amla pushes it down to mid off. 31/1

8.1 M Rahman to Markram, Starts off with a loosener down the leg side. Markram flicks it through square leg for a run. 31/1

Mustafizur Rahman is into the attack.

7.6 S Islam to Amla, Length ball on middle, Amla punches it to mid on. 30/1

7.5 S Islam to Amla, Back of a length on off, Amla pushes it to covers. 30/1

7.4 S Islam to Amla, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 30/1

Hashim Amla is the next man in.

7.3 S Islam to Elgar, OUT! Islam strikes! Elgar has to walk back and also takes a review with him. Shafiul comes running in and lands it on a length around off, the ball jags back in sharply. Elgar who walks across a long way, tries to flick but fails to do so and the ball strikes the pads. The players appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Elgar straightaway reviews. Replays show three reds and the on-field call stands. That's hitting the leg pole. 30/1

Review time! Elgar has been adjudged LBW and he has opted to review. Looks very, very close.

7.2 S Islam to D Elgar, Fuller in length on off this time, Elgar drives it off the toe end to the man at mid off. 30/0

7.1 S Islam to Elgar, Good length on off, Elgar guides it towards backward point for no run. 30/0

6.6 M Hasan to Markram, Flatter on middle, Markram blocks it. 30/0

6.5 M Hasan to A Markram, FOUR! WOW! Delightful! That made some sound of the bat. Mehedi tosses it up on off, with no turn on offer. It is easy for Markram as he leans into it and drives it through covers for a boundary. 30/0

6.4 M Hasan to Markram, Floats it full and outside off, turning back in. Markram is solid in defense. 26/0

6.3 M Hasan to Markram, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 26/0

6.2 M Hasan to Elgar, Tosses it up outside off, Elgar drives it through covers for a run. 26/0

6.1 M Hasan to Markram, Shorter in length on middle, Markram pushes it back to the bowler who almost deflects it back onto the non-striker's end. In the attempt of doing so he misses and the ball goes down towards long on for a run. 25/0

5.6 S Islam to Elgar, Back of a length outside off, Elgar off the back foot pushes it through the off side for another couple. 24/0

5.5 S Islam to D Elgar, Fullish length outside off, Elgar times it off the middle of the bat through covers and bags a brace. 22/0

5.4 S Islam to Elgar, Good length on off, shoots off the surface after pitching. Elgar first thinks about guiding it down but then pulls his bat out. 20/0

5.3 S Islam to D Elgar, STREAKY FOUR! Islam lands it on a length around off, nips away after pitching. Elgar tries to defend it but gets an outside edge through the vacant first slip area and down to the third man fence. 20/0

5.2 S Islam to Elgar, Just ahead of a length on off, Elgar eases it to the mat at cover-point. 16/0

5.1 S Islam to Elgar, Shorter in length outside off, does not quite bounce that much. Elgar with ease guides it to point. 16/0

4.6 M Hasan to Markram, Fires it in outside off, Markram goes on the back foot and defends it. 16/0

4.5 M Hasan to Elgar, Flighted ball around off, Elgar leans into it and drives it through covers for a run. 16/0

4.4 M Hasan to Elgar, Flatter on off, goes on with the arm. Elgar defends it watchfully. 15/0

4.3 M Hasan to Markram, Works it with the spin through square leg for a run. 15/0

4.2 M Hasan to Markram, FOUR! TOP SHOT! He continues from where he left off in the first innings. Mehedi floats it full on off, Markram drives it through mid on and into the fence. 14/0

4.1 M Hasan to Elgar, Slower through the air on off, Elgar lets it turn away and then strokes it through covers for a run. 10/0

3.6 S Islam to Elgar, Lands it on a length on the stumps, angling into the batsman. Elgar flicks it through square leg to keep strike. 9/0

3.5 S Islam to Elgar, Just ahead of a length on off, Dean blocks it towards covers. 8/0

3.4 S Islam to Elgar, Back to bowling length on off, Elgar defends it solidly. 8/0

3.3 S Islam to D Elgar, FOUR! This time he pulls it with a lot of power! Shortish length on the body of the batsman. Elgar swivels inside his crease and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 8/0

3.2 S Islam to Elgar, Shorter in length outside off, Elgar tries to drag his pull through the leg side but fails to connect. 4/0

3.1 S Islam to Elgar, Comes around the wicket and lands it on a length around off. Elgar plants his front foot ahead and defends it. 4/0

2.6 M Hasan to Markram, Similar line and length on off, Markram lunges forward in defense. 4/0

2.5 M Hasan to Markram, Tosses it up on off, turning back in. Markram defends it onto the ground. 4/0

2.4 M Hasan to Markram, Quicker delivery outside off, the batsman shoulders his arms to it. 4/0

2.3 M Hasan to Markram, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 4/0

2.2 M Hasan to Markram, Flatter on off, no turn on offer. Markram defends it solidly. 4/0

2.1 M Hasan to Markram, Fires it on middle, Markram prods forward and blocks it. 4/0

1.6 S Islam to Elgar, Fuller in length looking for some swing, there isn't any. Elgar eases it down to mid off. 4/0

1.5 S Islam to Markram, Back of a length on off, bounces a touch more. Markram taps it towards point and takes a run. 4/0

1.4 S Islam to Markram, Fullish in length outside off, inviting Markram to drive. He does not need to and lets it through to the keeper. 3/0

1.3 S Islam to Markram, Full and wide outside off, Markram watchfully lets it be. 3/0

1.2 S Islam to Markram, Fuller in length, gets some away shape from the batsman on off. Markram defends it with a straight bat. 3/0

1.1 S Islam to Elgar, He lands it on a length around off, angling it away from the batsman. Elgar defends it towards point and sneaks through for a run. 3/0

Shafiul Islam will bowl from the other end. He has a slip and a gully in place.

0.6 M Hasan to Markram, Floats it on off, turning back in. Markram defends it off the front foot. 2/0

0.5 M Hasan to Elgar, Works it against the spin through mid-wicket for a run. 2/0

0.4 M Hasan to Elgar, Gives it air on off but it is too full. Elgar plants his front foot ahead and drives it to mid off. 1/0

0.3 M Hasan to Elgar, Quicker but outside off, Elgar need not play at it. 1/0

0.2 M Hasan to D Elgar, Tosses this one up on off, Elgar drives it down to mid off. 1/0

0.1 M Hasan to Markram, Starts off with a flatter delivery but shorter in length on middle, turning back in. Markram has all the time in the world to rock back and flick it through square leg for a run. First run in this innings for South Africa. 1/0

