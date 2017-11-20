20th November 2009: Sachin Tendulkar Crosses 30,000 Run Barrier

It was the 44th over of the day and Tendulkar clipped an in-swinging delivery from Chanaka Welegedara to deep square leg for a single.
His 35th run in the innings meant that the 12,777 Test runs, 17,178 ODI runs and ten from the lone T20, added up to the record.
He also brought up his 88th international hundred (his 43rd in Tests) and finished the day on an unbeaten 100.
This was also the same game in which Mahela Jayawardene scored 275, as Sri Lanka declared on a mammoth score 760/7. Tillakratne Dilshan and Prasanna Jayawrdene also scored massive tons.
Rahul Dravid scored 177 in the first innings for India and MS Dhoni scored 110.
India had to bat out in the second innings, and they did so with tons from Gambhir and an unbeaten ton from Sachin Tendulkar.
Tendulkar ended with 34357 runs in his career, the highest run scorer with Kumar Sangakkara second at 28016 runs.
