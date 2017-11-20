Home IND vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
20th November 2009: Sachin Tendulkar Crosses 30,000 Run Barrier

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 20, 2017, 12:48 PM IST
Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar celebrates after reaching his century on the fifth day of the first test between India and Sri Lanka at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. AFP PHOTO/ Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP PHOTO / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE

Sachin Tendulkar became the first cricketer to cross the 30,000 run Test barrier on the final day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Ahmedabad.

It was the 44th over of the day and Tendulkar clipped an in-swinging delivery from Chanaka Welegedara to deep square leg for a single.

His 35th run in the innings meant that the 12,777 Test runs, 17,178 ODI runs and ten from the lone T20, added up to the record.

He also brought up his 88th international hundred (his 43rd in Tests) and finished the day on an unbeaten 100.

This was also the same game in which Mahela Jayawardene scored 275, as Sri Lanka declared on a mammoth score 760/7. Tillakratne Dilshan and Prasanna Jayawrdene also scored massive tons.

Rahul Dravid scored 177 in the first innings for India and MS Dhoni scored 110.

India had to bat out in the second innings, and they did so with tons from Gambhir and an unbeaten ton from Sachin Tendulkar.

Tendulkar ended with 34357 runs in his career, the highest run scorer with Kumar Sangakkara second at 28016 runs.
First Published: November 20, 2017, 12:48 PM IST

