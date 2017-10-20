20th October 1996: World Witnesses Batsman Wasim Akram

New Delhi: Wasim Akram has had many a great days in his illustrious career, but October 20, 1996 holds a special place. This day witnessed one of the most iconic innings by a tail-ender. By no means a dud with the bat, Akram came in a crisis situation when six wickets had fallen for 183 runs, and went on to score a mammoth 257 runs, at Sheikhpura. His innings included 12 sixes and 22 fours, and strung a 323-run partnership with Saqlain Mushtaq.
In the first innings of the match, Zimbabwe posted a challenging 375, with Paul Strang and and Grant Flower getting hundreds. The match was then spoiled by Wasim Akram, for them. After takin a considerable lead, there was only one result possible in the match—a draw, and that's what happened.
Zimbabwe in the second innings posted 241/7. They played out 100 overs to draw the match. Palpably tired with his Herculean effort, Akram just bowled 5 overs in the second innings.