20th September, 1982: The First Hat-trick in ODIs

Cricketnext | Updated: September 20, 2017, 1:25 PM IST
In the 1980s, when Australian cricket started to peak, one of the biggest pillars of strength was their strong batting line-up. Captained by Kim Hughes, the fulcrum of the Baggy Greens batting line up was none other than the legendary Allan Border.

It was also the days when a tour to Pakistan did not raise security concerns and in 1982 Australia travelled for long hours to the subcontinent to be part of a record they would not enjoy.

On this day, in Hyderabad in Sind (Pakistan), a certain Jalal-ud-Din, a fast medium bowler mind you, had the visiting Aussies in quite a spot of bother in a tight run-chase.

Jalal-ud-Din removed Rod Marsh, Bruce Yardley and Geoff Lawson with the last three balls of his seventh over to register what was the first ever hat-trick in the limited overs format.

Australia would eventually use this tour as a big learning experience which stood them in good stead in 1987 when they won the World Cup in the subcontinent.

But, Jalal-ud-Din, would retire soon. The medium pacer from Karachi played his last Test match in 1985 against Sri Lanka, and his last ODI against arch-rivals India in 1983. He finished his career with a total of 25 international wickets and over 250 first-class wickets.
