Cricketnext Staff | Updated: December 22, 2017, 2:42 PM IST
22nd December 2013: When South Africa Almost Chased Down 458 Against India

Vernon Philander shaking hands with the Indian players after drawn match at Wanderers. (AFP Photo)

Heavyweights India and South Africa have played out some thrilling encounters over the years but none better than the Wanderers Test of 2013, which almost witnessed a world record being set by the hosts.

On this day, four years ago, the Proteas came agonizingly close to chasing down 458 in the first Test of the series but eventually fell eight runs short of what could have a record chase in the history of the longest format of the game.

Batting first, South African pacers Vernon Philander and Morne Morkel ran through the Indian batting order as they picked up four and three wickets respectively. Virat Kohli fought a lone battle and slammed a fighting century as the visitors were finally bundled out for 280 in their first innings.

Indian pacers too made the most of the conditions as Zaheer Khan (4), Ishant Sharma (4) and Mohammed Shami (2) helped the visitors take a 36-run lead as the Proteas were dismissed for 244.

Cheteshwar Pujar struck a majestic century in the second innings and he was ably supported by Kohli, who fell four runs short of his second ton in the match. India were all-out for 421, giving a daunting target of 458 for the hosts to chase for victory.

What looked like an impossible task, was made to look easy by centurions Faf Du Plessis and Ab De Villiers, who put the hosts into the driver's seat as far as winning the match was concerned.

But as the duo took the Proteas' score past the 400 run mark, calamity struck as both Du Plessis and De Villiers were dismissed in a span of just five runs. In the end, South Africa needed 16 runs off 19 deliveries before the close of play but Vernon Philander and Dale Steyn batted through the overs, much to the dismay of the crowd.

The match ultimately ended in a draw and Kohli was named the man of the match for his 119 and 96 in the two innings respectively.
First Published: December 22, 2017, 2:36 PM IST

