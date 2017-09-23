23 September 1996: Pakistan Clinch Sahara Cup in Toronto

On this day 21 years ago, Pakistan thumped India by 52 runs in the decider of the Sahara Cup in Toronto to lift the title. In this low-scoring match, Pakistan bowlers came out on top against an average Indian batting performance.
Batting first, Pakistan were restricted to a fighting 213 runs in 50 overs by the Indian bowlers. Aamer Sohail (44) and Saleem Malik (43) put some respectability to the Pakistan score after Anil Kumble and Ashish Kapoor ran through the batting order, picking up 3 and 2 wickets respectively.
But Indian batsmen performed worse, as they were dismissed for a paltry 161 runs in 45.5 overs, handing over the title to Pakistan. None of the Indian batmen could get going in the match, with Sachin Tendulkar top-scoring with 23.
Mushtaq Ahmed was the chief perpetrator of India's downfall as he scalped a five-wicket haul and he was also awarded the man of the match for his heroics. Meanwhile, Saqlain Mushtaq also picked up couple of wickets in the match.
It was a unique match where none of the batsmen could breach the 50-run mark in either of the two innings, while only one wicket was picked up by a seamer.
First Published: September 23, 2017, 3:59 PM IST