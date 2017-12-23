23rd December 2004: MS Dhoni's Forgettable ODI Debut

Dhoni made his ODI debut against Bangladesh in Chittagong where he was run out for a duck on the first ball he faced.
However, he was given another chance by captain Sourav Ganguly, and only in his 5th ODI, he went onto score a magnificent ton.
Dhoni then went onto captain India in the inaugural T20 World Cup, which the team won, before playing a starring role in the final of the 2011 World Cup as India lifter the cup after 28 years.
He also led the team to glory in the 2013 Champions Trophy.
He passed on the mantle in the limited overs to Virat Kohli in 2017 but still continues to play an important role in the team, shutting down his critics with impressive performances when it matters the most.
Dhoni has played 312 ODIs, scoring 9898 runs at an average of 51.55.
First Published: December 23, 2017, 1:22 PM IST