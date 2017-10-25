25th October 1991: Aaqib Javed Rips India Apart at Sharjah

These were the best bowling figures in the ODIs till Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan broke Javed's record in 2000.
Earlier in the match, Pakistan posted 262 runs on the board for the loss of six wickets. Zahid Fazal scored 98 runs, while Saleem Malik came up with an innings of 87. India did try to show some resistance, but they just weren't good enough on the day, and succumbed to Javed's bowling. Sanjay Majrekar top-scored for India with a 52-run innings.
Manoj Prabhakar and Kapil Dev picked three wickets each, and there were no other noteworthy performances from the Indians.
