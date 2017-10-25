Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
25th October 1991: Aaqib Javed Rips India Apart at Sharjah

Cricketnext | Updated: October 25, 2017, 4:10 PM IST
A file photo of Aaqib javed. (Twitter/Saj Sadiq)

New Delhi: It was the Wills Trophy final at Sharjah, and India were playing Pakistan. That was the time when Pakistan side were always a notch above their Indian counterparts. The final will always be remembered for fast bowler Aaqib Javed's exploits, where he took 7 for 37 in his allotted quota of overs.

These were the best bowling figures in the ODIs till Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan broke Javed's record in 2000.

Earlier in the match, Pakistan posted 262 runs on the board for the loss of six wickets. Zahid Fazal scored 98 runs, while Saleem Malik came up with an innings of 87. India did try to show some resistance, but they just weren't good enough on the day, and succumbed to Javed's bowling. Sanjay Majrekar top-scored for India with a 52-run innings.

Manoj Prabhakar and Kapil Dev picked three wickets each, and there were no other noteworthy performances from the Indians.
First Published: October 25, 2017, 3:53 PM IST

