26 September 1999: Sunil Joshi Casts Spin Spell on the Proteas

South Africa back then boasted of a line-up that had Jaques Kallis, Lance Klusener and Hansie Cronje. In a nutshell, it was the best ODI team on paper. Whereas India was sans the services of Mohammad Azharuddin and Anil Kumble. Joshi was the one who took the bull by it's horn and wreak havoc on the Proteas.
Joshi scalped Boeta Dippenaar, Herschelle Gibbs, Hansie Cronje, Jonty Rhodes and Shaun Pollock. And the rest is history. The Karnataka bowler bowled six maidens and gave away six runs in his quota of 10 overs. According to Wisden, it was the third most economical analysis (0.60 runs per over) by anyone completing his full quota of overs. Bishen Singh Bedi’s 12-8-6-1, during the 1975 World Cup, had a better economy rate (0.50) against East Africa.
This effort by Joshi ensured that South Africa was bundled out for 117. India achieved the target with ease in just 22 overs.
Brief scores:
South Africa 117 in 48 overs (Jacques Kallis 38; Sunil Joshi 5 for 6, Nikhil Chopra 3 for 26) lost to India 120 for 2 in 22.4 overs (Sadagoppan Ramesh 36, Sourav Ganguly 38; Derek Crookes 2 for 47) by 8 wickets.
First Published: September 26, 2017, 7:15 PM IST