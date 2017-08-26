26th August 2012: When India Lifted Their Third U-19 World Title

Along with Australia, India have been one of the most successful teams in the history of the competition. Both heavyweights of the cricket world have lifted the title three times each, since its inception in 1988.
On this day, five years ago, Delhi dasher Unmukt Chand led the colts to their third title against Australia in their own backyard. India crushed Australia by 6 wickets in Townsville, with Chand playing a scintillating captain's innings.
Batting first, Australia were restricted to a modest 225/8, courtesy of medium-pacer Sandeep Sharma — who ended the innings with stunning figures of 4/54. William Bosisto was the only Aussie batsman to put up a fight as he remained unbeaten on 87.
During the chase, India were in a spot of bother as well as they lost their fourth wicket for just 97. However, from there on skipper Unmukt and Smit Patel put on a brilliant 130-run stand to take the visitors home.
Chand remained unbeaten on 111 and he was named the man of the match in the final for his brilliant match-winning century.
First Published: August 26, 2017, 4:10 PM IST