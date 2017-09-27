27th September, 1998: When the Prince of Kolkata Saved the Day

No bowler in world cricket was happy to see the deadly duo Sachin and Sourav walk out of the pavilion to open the innings. Rarely did this partnership fail – essentially one of the reasons why the Indian batting was at its strongest during the late 1990s and early 2000s.
But on this day, back in 1998, the Sachin-Sourav duo did not last beyond 7.2 overs against Zimbabwe, which is when the Prince of Kolkata took it upon himself to save the day. Ganguly (107*) not only steadied the ship in difficult times but scored a match winning century. The southpaw who had his captain Mohd Azharuddin for company for most parts during the run chase; ensured that he was still there when the winning runs were hit at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.
Sourav Ganguly, who was given the nickname of The Prince of Calcutta by the legendary Geoffrey Boycott, would play ODI cricket till 2007 scoring 22 centuries and 72 half centuries in 311 matches.
Ganguly’s biggest achievement in the ODI format came in 2003, when he captained India to the ICC World Cup final against Australia at Johannesburg. Ganguly, unfortunately ended up on the losing side of the result and could not add to what would have been the icing on the cake for his illustrious career.
First Published: September 27, 2017, 12:01 PM IST