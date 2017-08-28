Home ICC Women's World Cup WI vs IND News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

28th August 2010: Butt, Amir Get Caught in Spot-fixing Web

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 28, 2017, 3:55 PM IST
28th August 2010: Butt, Amir Get Caught in Spot-fixing Web

Salman Butt walks out of an English court. (Getty Images)

Lord's Test match between England and Pakistan came under the dark web of spot fixing after News of the World - a British tabloid - ran a sting operation which showed Mazhar Majeed, a Pakistan player agent, claiming to have given money to Pakistani bowlers for bowling no balls on demand.

According to the report, Majeed accepted £150,000 to arrange a fix in which Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif bowled no-balls at specific moments of the match. He also alleged that Pakistan captain Salman Butt and wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal were involved, along with three other unnamed cricketers. \

The ICC's anti-corruption unit and Scotland Yard began investigations, and in February 2011, Amir, Asif and Butt were handed bans for five, seven and ten years respectively. The sanctions against Asif and Butt had two and five years suspended, which meant none of the three could play sanctioned cricket till September 2015.

Amir returned to international cricket in 2016 and played his comeback Test at Lord's.

The cricketing universe was split over the decision to ban Amir, with many feeling that he was judged too harshly considering he was only 17-years-old when the incident happened.

Others also spoke of banning him for life to show that the ICC takes the menace of match-fixing seriously.
From The ArchiveFrom The ArchivesLord's TestMohammed Amirsalman buttspot-fixing
First Published: August 28, 2017, 3:55 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
FULL Ranking