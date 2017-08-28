28th August 2010: Butt, Amir Get Caught in Spot-fixing Web

According to the report, Majeed accepted £150,000 to arrange a fix in which Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif bowled no-balls at specific moments of the match. He also alleged that Pakistan captain Salman Butt and wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal were involved, along with three other unnamed cricketers. \
The ICC's anti-corruption unit and Scotland Yard began investigations, and in February 2011, Amir, Asif and Butt were handed bans for five, seven and ten years respectively. The sanctions against Asif and Butt had two and five years suspended, which meant none of the three could play sanctioned cricket till September 2015.
Amir returned to international cricket in 2016 and played his comeback Test at Lord's.
The cricketing universe was split over the decision to ban Amir, with many feeling that he was judged too harshly considering he was only 17-years-old when the incident happened.
Others also spoke of banning him for life to show that the ICC takes the menace of match-fixing seriously.
First Published: August 28, 2017, 3:55 PM IST