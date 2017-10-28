Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
28th October 1986: When Pakistan Dismissed Windies for 53

Pratik Sagar | Updated: October 28, 2017, 5:22 PM IST
File image of Pakistan cricket team. (Getty Image)

The West Indies team of the 1980s is widely regarded as one of the best of all-time as far as Test cricket in concerned. However, there was one match which the team would want to forget but they cannot, as it is etched in the history books forever.

In the first Test of the series, Pakistan skittled out West Indies for just 53 runs in the fourth innings to register a memorable win at Faisalabad. The likes of Gordon Greenidge, Desmond Hayes, Richie Richardson and Viv Richards all failed with the bat as Pakistan went 1-0 up in the series.

Abdul Qadir was the star of the innings for Pakistan as he finished with stunning figures of 6/16 in 9.3 overs. He was ably supported by Imran Khan who scalped 4/30 in 13 overs. Richardson (14) was the top scorer for the visitors and this says it all.

This remained their lowest total in the longest format of the game for 12 years, until Australia dismissed them for 51 in Trinidad in 1998-99. However, it still remains the lowest total in Pakistan.

The great West Indian team lost just 8 matches in the 1980s (played: 62), but this was that one defeat that must still sting each and every individual of that team.
First Published: October 28, 2017, 5:22 PM IST

