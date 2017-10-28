28th October 1986: When Pakistan Dismissed Windies for 53

In the first Test of the series, Pakistan skittled out West Indies for just 53 runs in the fourth innings to register a memorable win at Faisalabad. The likes of Gordon Greenidge, Desmond Hayes, Richie Richardson and Viv Richards all failed with the bat as Pakistan went 1-0 up in the series.
Abdul Qadir was the star of the innings for Pakistan as he finished with stunning figures of 6/16 in 9.3 overs. He was ably supported by Imran Khan who scalped 4/30 in 13 overs. Richardson (14) was the top scorer for the visitors and this says it all.
This remained their lowest total in the longest format of the game for 12 years, until Australia dismissed them for 51 in Trinidad in 1998-99. However, it still remains the lowest total in Pakistan.
The great West Indian team lost just 8 matches in the 1980s (played: 62), but this was that one defeat that must still sting each and every individual of that team.
