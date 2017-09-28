Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
28th September, 1984: India Hosts Their First Ever ODI Under Floodlights

New Delhi: Back in the 1980s, one-day cricket was fast growing in stature. That was the era that saw a lot of changes in the limited overs cricket too. Right from the reduction of overs from 60 to 50, to fielding restrictions, to playing under floodlights in colour kits, cricket was in the transformation stage.

The first ever floodlit game was hosted by the Sydney Cricket Ground, and the first outside Australia was hosted in New Delhi on this day, way back in 1984. Though Delhi had an international venue in the form of Feroze Shah Kotla, the honour of hosting India's first floodlit game went to the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, that already had light towers, as it hosted the 1982 Asiad too.

The two teams featuring in the iconic match were India and Australia, and it was the opening ODI of the series. The match will be remembered for Kepler Wessels' heroic innings of 107 runs. That century remained hi only one in ODI cricket, a one that came in a winning cause. After being set a target of 221, there was hardly any noteworthy performances by the Indian batting line-up and they lost the match by a comfortable margin of 48 runs.
