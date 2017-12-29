29th December 2010: When Laxman Guided India to Their 2nd Win in SA

On this day, seven years ago, India managed to win their second of the only two victories in South Africa in the second Test of the 2010 series.
Batting first, India were dismissed for just 205, with VVS Laxman top-scoring with 38. Pacer Dale Steyn wreaked havoc as he ended the first innings with 6/50. Morne Morkel and Lonwabo Tsotsobe scalped two wickets each as well.
Indian bowlers were in inspired form themselves as they bundled out the hosts for just 131 in their first innings. Harbhajan Singh was pick of the bowlers as he scalped four wickets, while Zaheer Khan picked three.
Laxman then scored a majestic 96 in India's second innings that helped the visitors post 228. South Africa needed 303 to win the Test but their batsmen fell spectacularly once again as they were bundled out for just 215, losing the match by 87 runs.
Zaheer continued his good form in the match as he once again picked up three wickets in the innings. He was ably supported by S Sreesanth, who scalped three as well. Harbhajan also picked up two to help India record a famous victory.
First Published: December 29, 2017, 4:00 PM IST