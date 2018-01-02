2nd January 1992: A Forgettable Debut for Shane Warne

At the time of his debut, he had just played seven first-class games, and his inexperience showed as he was unsuccessful against the likes of Ravi Shastri and Sachin Tendulkar. While the former scored 206, Sachin remained unbeaten on 148. India scored a mammoth 483 runs, in the only innings they batted in.
On the bowling front too, Shastri wreaked havoc, as he picked four wickets in Australia's second innings, and brought India close to victory. He was awarded man-of-the-match for his efforts. As far as Shane Warne is concerned, he could not pick up a wicket in the next match at Adelaide too.
First Published: January 2, 2018, 3:21 PM IST