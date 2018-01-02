Home IND vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

2nd January 1992: A Forgettable Debut for Shane Warne

Cricketnext | Updated: January 2, 2018, 3:21 PM IST
2nd January 1992: A Forgettable Debut for Shane Warne

AFP

New Delhi: The game of cricket has never seen, and will never see a better leg-spinner than Shane Warne. It was on this day in way back in 1992 that the stocky Australian made his debut against India at Sydney. It wasn't a great start to his international career as he leaked 150 runs for just one wicket.

At the time of his debut, he had just played seven first-class games, and his inexperience showed as he was unsuccessful against the likes of Ravi Shastri and Sachin Tendulkar. While the former scored 206, Sachin remained unbeaten on 148. India scored a mammoth 483 runs, in the only innings they batted in.

On the bowling front too, Shastri wreaked havoc, as he picked four wickets in Australia's second innings, and brought India close to victory. He was awarded man-of-the-match for his efforts. As far as Shane Warne is concerned, he could not pick up a wicket in the next match at Adelaide too.
From The ArchiveRavi ShastriShane Warne
First Published: January 2, 2018, 3:21 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking