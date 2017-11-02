2nd November 2014: When Misbah Ul Haq Slammed 56-ball Ton

Misbah also set new milestones with the bat in Test cricket but none greater than the innings he slammed against the mighty Aussies in Abu Dhabi in 2014. On this day, three years ago, Misbah slammed the then join fastest century in format's history in the second and final Test of the series.
Batting first, Pakistan posted a huge score of 570/6d, riding on a double ton from Yonuis Khan and centuries from Azhar Ali and Misbah Ul Haq. Imran Khan then starred with the ball as he scalped three wicket to bundle out the visitors for 261.
Pakistan came out to bat again Azhar and Misbah slammed their second century each of the match. However, it was Misbah's ton which really deflated the Aussies. Misbah hit a 56-ball ton to equal legendary cricketer Viv Richard's record, which the West Indian set in 1985.
However, this record was finally broken in 2015, when Kiwi legend Brendon McCullum blazed past the 100-run mark off just 54 deliveries against Australia at Christchurch.
Coming back to the Abu Dhabi Test, chasing a target of 603, Australia were dismissed for just 246 in their second innings, losing the match by a massive margin of 346 runs. And in doing so, Pakistan also blanked Australia 2-0 in the series.
