    2nd T20I: Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul Shine As India Level Series

    Cricketnext Staff | cricketnext Jan 29, 2017 23:39 IST| UPDATED: Jan 29, 2017 23:41 IST
    India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after winning their second Twenty20 international cricket match against England. (AP Photo)

    Nagpur: Pacer Jasprit Bumrah produced a match-winning last over as India beat England by 5 runs in the second T20I match in Nagpur to draw level in 3-match series.

    Batting first, India started brightly with openers Virat Kohli and KL Rahul hitting few boundaries to set the tone for the home side.

    But India suffered yet another batting collapse as Virat Kohli (21), Suresh Raina (7) and Yuvraj Singh (4) were sent back to the pavilion within a span of just 39 runs.

    Reeling at 69/3, Rahul was joined at the crease by another youngster — Manish Pandey — and the duo stitched a brilliant partnership to steady the ship for the hosts.

    While Pandey was content to hold the innings from one end, Rahul kept the scoreboard ticking by hitting few boundaries and in process also notched up his half century.

    The Karnataka lad finally perished for 71 to Chris Jordan and that helped the visitors to check India's run-rate.

    MS Dhoni failed to light up the Jamtha Stadium in the end with three wickets falling in the last Jordan over.

    Chasing a modest target of 145, in-form England openers Jason Roy and Sam Billings hit couple of huge sixes to signal their intent.

    But veteran pacer Ashish Nehra had other plans as he dismissed both Billings (12) and Roy (10) in one over to lead India's fightback.

    The dangerous duo of Eoin Morgan and Joe Root took charge at the crease and steadied England's boat.

    It was Deja Vu for Virat Kohli's troops as the match-winners of the first T20 in Kanpur were threatening to take the match away from India once more.

    Leg-spinner Amit Mishra finally broke the 43-run stand by dismissing captain Morgan for 17.

    Mishra thought he had another one when he clean bowled Ben Stokes for 0 but the third umpire ended India's celebration, as replays showed Mishra had overstepped the line and the ball was declared to be a no-ball.

    Mishra's blunder came back to haunt India has Stokes went berserk after getting a second chance in the middle. The southpaw — alongwith Root — took the visitors close to their designated target.

    Nehra was re-introduced into the attack by Kohli and the pacer didn't disappoint as he dismissed Stokes for 38.

    Bumrah then bowled a brilliant 18th over, giving away just 3 runs. At this point, England needed 24 runs in the final two overs to clinch the match.

    In the penultimate over, Nehra gave away 16 runs with Jos Buttler doing majority of the damage.

    Defending a modest target of 8 runs from the final 6 deliveries, Jasprit Bumrah rose to the occasion to rock England when it mattered the most.

    This is how the last over was played out -

    1st Ball: Root was adjudged LBW out but crucially for Bumrah and India it was a dot ball. (8 runs needed of 5 deliveries now)

    2nd Ball: Bumrah bowled a slower ball and Moeen Ali hit it towards point to take a single and Buttler was back on strike. (7 runs needed of 4 deliveries now)

    3rd Ball: Buttler swinged the bat hard but missed the ball completely, adding another dot ball in India's kitty. (7 runs needed of 3 deliveries now)

    4th Ball: Another blow to the visitors as a brilliant yorker by Bumrah rattled Buttler's stumps. (7 runs needed of 2 deliveries now)

    5th Ball: New batsman Chris Jordan failed to connect but the batsmen made a dash to steal a run. (6 runs needed of 1 deliveries now)

    6th Ball: Bumrah bowled a wide yorker and Ali once again failed to connect as the entire stadium erupted in joy as India had snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in thrilling fashion.

    With momentum firmly on their side now, India will look to seal the series in Bangalore on February 1.