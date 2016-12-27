2nd Test: Azhar's Ton Only Bright Spot on Rain-Hit Day

Azhar Ali celebrates after reaching his century on Tuesday. (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Melbourne: Opening batsman Azhar Ali led the way as Pakistan consolidated their first innings on a rain-hit second day of the second Test against Australia in Melbourne on Tuesday.
Only 50.3 overs were possible on the day after 50.5 overs were bowled on Monday’s opening day as rain again curtailed play.
At the close after rain forced an early finish, the tourists were 310 for six with Azhar providing the foundations.
Azhar was unbeaten on 139 with Mohammad Amir hitting a breezy 28 off 23 balls with six fours trying to lift the scoring rate after the dismissals of Asad Shafiq and Sarfraz Ahmed.
Azhar’s hundred came off 218 balls in 338 minutes and consolidated his position as Pakistan’s leading run-scorer this calendar year.
At the close, Azhar had scored 1089 runs for the fifth highest aggregate for the year.
The last Pakistan opener to carry his bat through a Test innings was Imran Farhat (117 not out) against New Zealand in Napier in 2009. It has never been done in Pakistan’s Tests against Australia.
Only Mohsin Khan with scores of 152 and 149 back in 1983 has posted higher scores than Azhar as an opening batsman for Pakistan in Australia.
Shafiq reached 50 before he gave skipper Steve Smith his third catch of the innings ending a 115-run partnership with Azhar.
Jackson Bird got one ball to seam away and Shafiq was forced to play a shot and edged to Smith at second slip for his third wicket.
Shafiq, who scored a fighting 137 in Pakistan’s narrow loss in the first Gabba Test, faced 123 balls for his 18th Test half-century over three hours.
Mitchell Starc had problems with his front landing foot and went wicket-less for 77 runs off 23.2 overs.
Light rain sent the players from the field midway through the opening session, before play resumed and was then stopped again just before lunch.
It intensified during the lunch break and prevented any play to tea after washing out play post-tea on Monday’s opening day.
A total of 78 overs have been lost so far, but play is scheduled to start 30 minutes earlier each day for the remainder of the match.
But more showers and storms are forecast over the remaining three days.