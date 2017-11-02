2nd Test: Stubborn Reza Holds Off West Indies on Final Day

West Indian cricketers during a Test match (Getty Images)

Commentary (Zimbabwe innings)

Zimbabwe skipper, Graeme Cremer feels really good to come back from behind and says he has a team that has the potential to fight. Rues the dropped catches which has cost them. Opines the wicket wasn't doing anything either and that is why those dropped chances proved costly even more. On the Reviews, he laughs and says whoever bowls in his team and hit the pads, they want to get it reviewed. States the confidence should come from the keeper if one has to opt for the DRS. Praises Sikandar Raza, especially for his effort with the ball. His job was to hold one end up but picking up a 5-fer shows how effective he was. Is short of words to describe the way he batted and reckons he is a great all-rounder for them who is only getting better with each game. Lauds Regis Chakabva to put his hand up when the side was in trouble. Ends by saying the wicket-keeper needed this as he was having a tough time.

It seemed that Zimbabwe will crumble under pressure when they were 46/4 but it was again that man, Raza who showed tremendous resilience. He found an able ally in Moor and weaved a 98-run partnership with him to go beyond parity. Once Chakabva and Cremer started a blockathon, Holder went defensive. He didn't put much pressure on both the lower order batsmen and that meant Zimbabwe sailed into safe harbours. This Test will be memorable for them. They drew their first Test in 12 years and avoided a loss in 4 years.

Earlier, the hosts put up a commendable show with the bat, going past the 300-run mark courtesy a brilliant century from Masakadza and an enterprising 80 from Raza. The visitors responded in style. Though they were teetering at 230-7 as Raza spun a web with a 5-wicket haul but the pair of Holder and Dowrich stitched a record-breaking 212-run stand for the 8th wicket, bailing their side out from a precarious situation. Both of them scored a century to earn a 122-run lead.

The Windies take the 2-match Test series 1-0, their first one away from home in 5 years. However, they will be disappointed with the result of this game as they were the firm favourites heading into Day 5 but didn't have enough gas left in them. They picked up two wickets in the first session but the valiant Raza carried on to lead the fight for the home side. Though he departed and Cremer got a reprieve thrice, nothing can be taken away from the Zimbabwe skipper and Chakabva. They stitched the longest eight-stand for their country and ensured safety for their side.

That's it, THE MATCH ENDS IN A DRAW! Both the skippers have a word with each other and decide to call it a game after having a conversation with the umpires. A match which has seen a lot of eventful moments but shuts in a tame manner. Special mention needs to be given to the pair of Cremer and Chakabva who were resolute when it mattered the most while Raza was the hero for them.

143.6 K Powell to Chakabva, Length delivery on off, stays low. Chakabva adjusts well to block it. 301/7

143.5 K Powell to Chakabva, Angling in on a length from outside off, Regis plays it with an open bat face to backward point. 301/7

143.4 K Powell to Chakabva, Good length delivery around off, eased off the front foot to covers. 301/7

143.3 K Powell to Chakabva, Short delivery outside off, Regis punches it firmly to covers. 301/7

143.2 K Powell to Chakabva, Length delivery outside off, Chakabva doesn't fiddle with it. 301/7

Something for the crowd to cheer for. Powell stops in his delivery stride and stares at Cremer who was out of his crease. Tries to warn him with Mankading.

143.1 K Powell to Chakabva, Fullish on off, tapped with soft hands to short cover. 301/7

Kieran Powell to roll his arm over now. He will be bowling gentle medium pace. Holder is trying out everything. A spread out field for him.

142.6 J Blackwood to Cremer, That one was vicious! Turning and bouncing appreciable, Cremer tries to keep it out but is hit on the pads. 301/7

142.5 J Blackwood to Cremer, Turning in sharply from outside off, defended solidly off the back foot. 301/7

142.4 J Blackwood to Cremer, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 301/7

142.3 J Blackwood to Cremer, Just short! Loopy ball on off, Cremer looks to turn it across but is early into it. Ends up chipping it uppishly towards Brathwaite at silly mid on. He dives in front but can only take it on the bounce. Blackwood has a long followthrough this time and also a wry smile on his face. 301/7

142.2 J Blackwood to Cremer, Waits for this one and has ample time to work it towards square leg. 301/7

142.1 J Blackwood to Cremer, Spinning in from outside off, Cremer stays back and nudges it to mid-wicket. 301/7

141.6 K Brathwaite to R Chakabva, FOUR! What a shot! He knew the field is up and hence takes the aerial route. Brathwaite tosses it up outside off, Chakabva gets down and smokes it over mid off for a boundary. Brings up the 300 for his side as well. 301/7

141.5 K Brathwaite to Chakabva, Fires it full around middle and leg, played towards mid-wicket. 297/7

141.4 K Brathwaite to Chakabva, On the leg stump, clipped towards square leg. 297/7

141.3 K Brathwaite to Chakabva, Short, flat and outside off, Regis stays back and then at the last moment dabs it past the keeper. Two more added to the total. 297/7

141.2 K Brathwaite to Chakabva, Short and outside off, Chakabva makes room and cuts it late behind point to collect a brace. 295/7

141.1 K Brathwaite to Cremer, Kraigg keeps it full on the pads, whipped away towards mid-wicket for a single. 293/7

140.6 J Blackwood to Cremer, Bye! Fires this one down the leg side, Cremer looks to clip it away but misses. The ball stays low and Dowrich fails to collect it cleanly. A bye conceded. It has been a difficult track for the keepers. Variable bounce on several occasions have made life difficult for them. 292/7

140.5 J Blackwood to Cremer, A stifled appeal for an LBW is denied! Well outside off, spinning in. Cremer prods forward and is hit on the pads. Blackwood is the only one who is appealing but to no avail. The impact seemed to be well outside off. 291/7

140.4 J Blackwood to Chakabva, Bye! Sharp turn and bounce from outside off, Chakabva gets surprised and is beaten. The keeper is taken aback as well. A single taken. 291/7

140.3 J Blackwood to Cremer, Quick delivery, spinning in. Cremer hangs back and knocks it down to long on for a single. 290/7

140.2 J Blackwood to Cremer, Quick and flat on middle, blocked to the leg side. 289/7

140.1 J Blackwood to Cremer, That was close! Floated around off, Cremer defends it off his back foot. The ball rolls towards the stumps but Cremer is aware of it. He pushes it away from his boot. 289/7

139.6 K Brathwaite to Chakabva, Quicker one on the stumps, Regis presses forward in defense. 289/7

139.5 K Brathwaite to Chakabva, That again kept low! Shortish outside off, Chakabva goes for the cut but misses. 289/7

139.4 K Brathwaite to Chakabva, Stays back in the crease and clips it with the spin to mid-wicket. 289/7

139.3 K Brathwaite to Chakabva, Flighted on off, defended solidly off the front foot. 289/7

139.2 K Brathwaite to Cremer, Tossed up on leg stump, Cremer is nimble on his feet as he milks it down to long on. A run taken. 289/7

139.1 K Brathwaite to Cremer, Flatter delivery on off, kept out watchfully. 288/7

138.6 J Blackwood to Cremer, Full delivery on the pads, nudged to deep mid-wicket for a run. 288/7

138.5 J Blackwood to G Cremer, Floated outside off, eased off the front foot to covers. 287/7

138.4 J Blackwood to Chakabva, Zimbabwe on the attack now! Another half-tracker which stays low. Chakabva goes for the big pull but gets it off the bottom half of the bat. The ball flies towards deep mid-wicket but falls well short of the fielder. A run taken. 287/7

138.3 J Blackwood to Cremer, Half-tracker on off, Cremer nails the pull to deep square leg for a run. 286/7

138.2 J Blackwood to Cremer, Flighted delivery outside off, eased against the spin to covers. 285/7

138.1 J Blackwood to Cremer, Full delivery outside off, Cremer slices it towards deep point. A couple taken. 285/7

137.6 K Brathwaite to Chakabva, Slow through the air on off, Chakabva drills it past the bowler and towards long off. The long on fielder cuts it off and saves two runs for his side. 283/7

137.5 K Brathwaite to Chakabva, Loopy ball on leg stump, Chakabva uses his feet and clips it through mid-wicket for a brace. 281/7

137.4 K Brathwaite to Chakabva, Tossed up outside off, spinning in. Regis stays back and blocks it. 279/7

137.3 K Brathwaite to Cremer, Flighted ball on leg stump, Cremer clears his front leg and milks it down to long on for a single. 279/7

137.2 K Brathwaite to Chakabva, Spinning in sharply from outside off, Chakabva hangs back and keeps it out. 278/7

137.1 K Brathwaite to R Chakabva, Tossed up on middle and fullish in length. Chakabva defends it off the inner half towards square leg. 277/7

136.6 J Blackwood to Cremer, Waits for this one deep in the crease and works it with the spin to backward square leg. 277/7

136.5 J Blackwood to Cremer, Almost chopped it on! Shortish delivery around off, stays a bit low. Cremer goes for a full fledged pull but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 277/7

136.4 J Blackwood to Chakabva, Quicker through the air on leg stump, Regis hangs back and tucks it to square leg. A single taken. 277/7

136.3 J Blackwood to Cremer, Short delivery down the leg side, Cremer plays it with soft hands around the corner for a run. 276/7

136.2 J Blackwood to Chakabva, Slow through the air around off, turning in. Chakabva turns it through square leg for a single. 275/7

136.1 J Blackwood to Cremer, Starts off with a shorter length delivery around off, Cremer hangs back and punches it with the spin to long on. A run taken. 274/7

Jermaine Blackwood comes back to bowl.

135.6 K Brathwaite to Chakabva, On a flatter trajectory outside off, Regis camps back and punches it to covers. 273/7

135.5 K Brathwaite to Cremer, Good to see such an effort from Gabriel! On the pads, Cremer clips it nicely towards short fine leg. The big man dives to his right and saves a certain boundary. A run taken. 273/7

135.4 K Brathwaite to Cremer, Slow through the air around off stump, Graeme strides forward and blocks it. 272/7

135.3 K Brathwaite to Cremer, Fullish on leg stump, worked to the fielder at mid-wicket. 272/7

135.2 K Brathwaite to Cremer, Slow turn on this one, down the leg side. Cremer tries to tuck it away but misses. 272/7

135.1 K Brathwaite to Chakabva, The lead touches 150 for Zimbabwe! It has been a really good effort from them. Low full toss on leg stump, Chakabva knocks it down to long on for a single. 272/7

134.6 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Fraction short this time, punched off the back foot through extra cover for a run. 271/7

134.5 D Bishoo to Chakabva, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 270/7

134.4 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Short delivery, staying low. Chakabva shapes for the cut but bottom edges it down the track. 270/7

134.3 D Bishoo to Cremer, Full outside off, Cremer plays an expansive drive to sweeper cover for a run. Confident batting from him. 270/7

134.2 D Bishoo to Cremer, Drifting in towards Cremer who strides forward and blocks it right under his nose. 269/7

134.1 D Bishoo to Cremer, Slow through the air, Cremer strides forward and eases it to covers. 269/7

133.6 K Brathwaite to Chakabva, Some nice flight on this one, dealt with nicely off the front foot. 269/7

133.5 K Brathwaite to Chakabva, Waits for the ball to turn into him and tucks it to mid-wicket. 269/7

133.4 K Brathwaite to Cremer, Full on middle, Graeme hammers it past the bowler. A run taken. 269/7

133.3 K Brathwaite to Cremer, This one spins away sharply as Cremer attempts the cut but chops it to the off side. 268/7

133.2 K Brathwaite to Cremer, Around off, Cremer makes good use of the crease to block it. 268/7

133.1 K Brathwaite to Cremer, Stays back to the tossed up delivery and blocks it with a straight bat. 268/7

Kraigg Brathwaite is brought back into the attack.

132.6 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Two Byes! That beat everything. Shortish delivery, Chakabva goes for the big pull but misses. It stays extremely low and goes past the keeper as well. Two runs taken. That was so close to the off pole. 268/7

132.5 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Floated outside off, eased off the front foot to covers. 266/7

132.4 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 266/7

132.3 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Outside off, stays very low. Chakabva doesn't fiddle with it. A really good take from Dowrich. 266/7

132.2 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Around off, spinning away. Regis lets it go. 266/7

132.1 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Strides forward to this one and blocks it. 266/7

131.6 R Chase to Chakabva, Straying on the pads, clipped to the man at 45 for a run. 266/7

131.5 R Chase to Chakabva, Good fielding, Powell! Tossed up delivery, Chakabva drills it straight down the ground. Powell from long on goes to his left and dives to make a good stop. Two runs taken. 265/7

131.4 R Chase to Chakabva, Tossed up outside off, defended off the front foot. 263/7

131.3 R Chase to Chakabva, Down the leg side, tickled around the corner. 263/7

131.2 R Chase to Chakabva, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 263/7

131.1 R Chase to Chakabva, Stays back to this one and defends it nicely. 263/7

130.6 D Bishoo to Chakabva, 4th Test fifty for Regis Chakabva! He has a century under his belt in this format but this knock will be something he won't forget for a long time. Take a bow! He has struggled with the bat and gloves throughout the series but the wicket-keeper has shown great character today and has played a potential match-saving knock. Coming back to the delivery, it is on middle and leg. Regis turns it through square leg for a run. 263/7

130.5 D Bishoo to Chakabva, A late appeal for a catch turned down! Around off, spinning away. Chakabva tries to defend it but misses. The keeper collects it. Bishoo is curious but there was no outside edge on that one. 262/7

130.4 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Very full delivery, jammed out smartly. 262/7

130.3 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Flatter delivery on off, kept out off the back foot to cover-point. 262/7

130.2 D Bishoo to Chakabva, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 262/7

130.1 D Bishoo to R Chakabva, Full delivery outside off, pushed off the front foot to mid off. 262/7

129.6 R Chase to Cremer, Shorter on middle, punched off the back foot. 262/7

129.5 R Chase to Cremer, Flatter this time, kept out watchfully. 262/7

129.4 R Chase to Cremer, How is that for bounce? On middle, shoots off the deck and spins down as Cremer tries to tuck it but misses. Chase should have been bowled more. He extracted good bounce and spin from the track in the first innings as well. Holder needed to be more proactive. 262/7

129.3 R Chase to Cremer, On a flatter trajectory, Cremer sits deep in the crease and keeps it out. 262/7

129.2 R Chase to Cremer, Tossed up delivery, defended solidly off the front foot. 262/7

129.1 R Chase to Cremer, Hangs deep in the crease and punches it to mid on. 262/7

128.6 D Bishoo to R Chakabva, Edged but safe! Tossed up on off, Chakabva prods forward to defend but gets an outside edge that falls short of first slip. 262/7

128.5 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Quicker one on off, stays low. Regis defends it nicely. 262/7

128.4 D Bishoo to Chakabva, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 262/7

128.3 D Bishoo to Cremer, Outside off, cut away with the spin to sweeper cover for a single. 262/7

128.2 D Bishoo to G Cremer, Floated delivery, eased to mid off. 261/7

128.1 D Bishoo to Cremer, Drifting in towards middle and off, Cremer defends it with his bat and pad close together. A polite inquiry from Bishoo is turned down. 261/7

127.6 R Chase to Chakabva, Tossed up delivery, dealt with expertly. 261/7

127.5 R Chase to Cremer, Shortish delivery, punched to long on for a run. 261/7

127.4 R Chase to Chakabva, Slow through the air on middle and leg, Chakabva waits for it and turns it to backward square leg. A run taken. That brings up the 50-run stand. This might well turn out to be the match-saving partnership. 260/7

127.3 R Chase to Chakabva, Outside leg stump, Chakabva presses forward in defense. 259/7

127.2 R Chase to Chakabva, Tossed up on middle, spinning down. Chakabva tries to block it but is hit on the pads. A casual appeal follows but it is turned down. The replays show it was going down leg. 259/7

127.1 R Chase to Chakabva, Tossed up on off, Chakabva puts his head down and defends it calmly. 259/7

We are back for the final session. Minimum of 32 overs are left in the day's play. Will we see a hustle or will the players go through the motions? Regis Chakabva and Graeme Cremer to continue their batting. Roston Chase to continue his spell.

... Day 5, Session 3 ...

Credit to Chakabva and Cremer for their resolute display with the bat. They are carrying out a blockathon, it needs a strong mentality to play this way. Now, it seems that the match is heading towards a draw unless West Indies produce something spectacular. Join us in a bit to find out.

On two occasions, Chase trapped Cremer in front of the stumps but they didn't appeal for it. When you don't want something badly, the universe won't assist you. Simon Fry didn't rule the decisions in the visitors' favour and he is not the one to be blamed for it.

Another absorbing session of cricket! The mindset of the visitors has been inexplicable, no real energy on the field from them. Agreed that some decisions have gone against them but this is not the way you approach the game. Cremer is riding his luck. He was out on the first ball he faced off Holder but alas, the visitors had exhausted their reviews. That shows how important it is to use the DRS judiciously.

126.6 D Bishoo to Cremer, Outside off, Cremer stays back and keeps it out. THAT'S TEA ON DAY 5! 259/7

126.5 D Bishoo to Cremer, Hangs back to the flat delivery and punches it to covers. 259/7

126.4 D Bishoo to Cremer, Eases forward to this one and blocks it to short cover. 259/7

126.3 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Prods forward to defend it but gets it off the outer half to point. 259/7

126.2 D Bishoo to Cremer, The batsman works it down the leg side. The batsmen have run through for a single. 258/7

126.1 D Bishoo to Cremer, Fullish delivery, clipped to mid on. 257/7

125.6 R Chase to Cremer, Waits for this one and places it to backward point for a run. 257/7

125.5 R Chase to Cremer, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 256/7

125.4 R Chase to Cremer, What is happening? Absolutely resigned. Floated on middle, turning in. Cremer prods forward to defend but is hit on the pads. Chase appeals as if he is not interested and the rest of the Windies players stay quiet. This one looks close as well. Well, well, well.. There is no inside edge again and the Hawk Eye shows three reds once again. It seems as if the Windies are playing for a draw. 256/7

125.3 R Chase to Cremer, Tossed up delivery, Cremer lunges forward in defense. 256/7

125.2 R Chase to Cremer, Waits for this one and turns it to short leg. 256/7

125.1 R Chase to Cremer, Tossed up on middle, blocked solidly off the front foot. 256/7

124.6 D Bishoo to Cremer, Full on the pads, whipped to deep backward square leg for a run. 256/7

124.5 D Bishoo to Cremer, Outside leg stump, Cremer hangs back and blocks it solidly. 255/7

124.4 D Bishoo to Cremer, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 255/7

124.3 D Bishoo to Cremer, Bishoo comes around the wicket and bowls a fullish delivery around off, played with an angled bat to backward point. 255/7

124.2 D Bishoo to Cremer, Cremer hammers to this one to Bishoo who makes a half-stop. 255/7

124.1 D Bishoo to Cremer, Tossed up outside off, driven with the spin to mid on. 255/7

Devendra Bishoo comes back into the attack.

123.6 R Chase to Chakabva, On middle and leg, turned to the leg side. 255/7

123.5 R Chase to Chakabva, Hangs deep in the crease and defends it to short leg. 255/7

123.4 R Chase to Chakabva, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 255/7

123.3 R Chase to G Cremer, Fullish delivery, eased to mid on for a run. 255/7

123.2 Chase to Cremer, Cremer gets another life! Another big, big moment in the game! A shout for an LBW turned down. Tossed up on middle, spinning in. Cremer strides forward to defend but misses and is hit on the pads. Chase appeals politely and the keeper joins in. However, the umpire stays put. Hang on! Snicko shows there is no inside edge and Hawk Eye returns three reds. Oh god! Cremer must be thanking his stars. The Windies don't have any reviews left but the query was so casual that the umpire wasn't moved. The body language is so dull from the visitors. It doesn't seem that they are pushing for a result. These small things matter a lot in the game of cricket. 254/7

123.1 R Chase to Chakabva, Around the pads, tucked around the corner for a run. 254/7

There are seven men on the leg side and two on the off side.

122.6 K Brathwaite to Cremer, Well outside off, stays low. Cremer makes use of the depth of the crease and glides it down to third man. Two runs taken. 253/7

122.5 K Brathwaite to Cremer, Spinning in towards the pads, Cremer tucks it to fine leg. 251/7

122.4 K Brathwaite to Chakabva, Moves forward, clips it towards mid on and crosses over for a run. 251/7

122.3 K Brathwaite to Chakabva, Outside off, not much turn on this occasion. Regis covers his off stump and lets it go. 250/7

122.2 K Brathwaite to Chakabva, Slow through the air, Chakabva remains circumspect in approach and defends it again. 250/7

122.1 K Brathwaite to Chakabva, Spinning into Chakabva who blocks it solidly. 250/7

121.6 R Chase to Cremer, Outside the leg stump, Graeme pads it away. 250/7

Holder hasn't attacked enough today. Agreed that these two have been stout in their defense but when you employ attacking fields, it plays on the minds of the batsman and he can throw his wicket away attempting an ambitious shot.

121.5 R Chase to Cremer, Cremer leans into this one and drives it towards silly mid on who stops it with a dive. 250/7

121.4 R Chase to Cremer, Wide down the leg side, the batsman leaves it alone. 250/7

121.3 R Chase to Chakabva, Full delivery on middle, knocked down to long on for a single. 250/7

121.2 R Chase to Chakabva, Nicely bowled! This one goes away with the arm. Chakabva hangs back to defend it expecting it to spin in but gets beaten. 249/7

121.1 R Chase to Chakabva, Flighted delivery, defended solidly off the front foot. 249/7

120.6 K Brathwaite to Cremer, Leans ahead and eases it off the front foot to covers. 249/7

120.5 K Brathwaite to Cremer, This one stays low outside off, Cremer adjusts and keeps it out. 249/7

120.4 K Brathwaite to Cremer, Plants his front foot across to the flighted delivery and stonewalls it. 249/7

120.3 K Brathwaite to Chakabva, Waits for this one to spin in and works it in the vacant square leg region for a run. 249/7

120.2 K Brathwaite to Chakabva, Tossed up outside off, Regis presses forward and defends it nicely. 248/7

120.1 K Brathwaite to Chakabva, Good running! Spinning in from outside off, stays a bit low. Chakabva plays it with soft hands towards backward square leg and calls for a couple. Roach sprints in from the deep and the Zimbabwe keeper takes on his arms. Two runs safely taken. Roach has a great arm but the running was really good. 248/7

119.6 R Chase to Cremer, Cremer leans ahead, meets the ball at its pitch and defends it with a straight bat. 246/7

119.5 R Chase to Cremer, On a flatter trajectory, pushed off the back foot to short cover. 246/7

119.4 R Chase to Cremer, Spinning in sharply from outside off, Cremer looks to block it but is hit on the thigh pad. 246/7

119.3 R Chase to Cremer, Quicker in pace, Graeme punches it to the left of silly mid on who makes a decent stop. 246/7

119.2 R Chase to Chakabva, Hangs deep in the crease and milks it easily through wide mid on to rotate strike. 246/7

119.1 R Chase to Chakabva, Spinning towards the pads, tucked to the man at mid-wicket. 245/7

118.6 K Brathwaite to Cremer, A blockathon is going on at the moment. This is good sensible batting from the duo, they are taking their side towards safe harbors. Strides forward to this one and buries it into the track. 245/7

118.5 K Brathwaite to Cremer, Fuller in length, patted to mid on. 245/7

118.4 K Brathwaite to Cremer, Shortish this time, Cremer hangs back and mistimes his cut to covers. 245/7

118.3 K Brathwaite to G Cremer, Spinning into Cremer who keeps it out off the inner half of the bat. 245/7

118.2 K Brathwaite to Cremer, Flighted delivery, expecting Cremer to play an expansive shot but he remains composed in his defense. 245/7

118.1 K Brathwaite to Cremer, Flatter on middle and leg, Cremer hangs back and tucks it towards short leg. 245/7

Kraigg Brathwaite comes on for a bowl. He was effective in the first innings. Can he break this flourishing stand?

117.6 R Chase to Chakabva, Flighted delivery, Chakabva meets the ball at its pitch and kills it on the turf. 245/7

117.5 R Chase to Chakabva, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 245/7

117.4 R Chase to Cremer, Sloppy work! Short in length, Cremer pushes it off the back foot towards Holder at mid on who makes a mess of it. Concedes a run. 245/7

117.3 R Chase to Cremer, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 244/7

117.2 R Chase to Cremer, Spinning down the leg side, helped to short fine leg. 244/7

117.1 R Chase to Cremer, Stays in the crease and punches it back to Chase. 244/7

116.6 D Bishoo to G Cremer, Full delivery, Graeme knocks it down to long off for a run. 244/7

116.5 D Bishoo to Cremer, Quick again, Cremer stays back and places it to backward point. 243/7

116.4 D Bishoo to Cremer, Spinning away from Graeme who pushes it off the front foot to short cover. 243/7

116.3 D Bishoo to Cremer, On a flatter trajectory again, Cremer hangs back and keeps it out. 243/7

116.2 D Bishoo to Cremer, Outside off, spinning away. Cremer makes a watchful leave. 243/7

116.1 D Bishoo to Cremer, Quick one outside off, left alone. 243/7

115.6 R Chase to Chakabva, Comes forward confidently and smothers the turn. 243/7

115.5 R Chase to Chakabva, Around the pads, Regis tickles it past the keeper towards fine leg. A couple taken. 243/7

115.4 R Chase to Chakabva, This around the wicket is not working for Chase. Chakabva is looking assured as he blocks it to the leg side again. 241/7

115.3 R Chase to Chakabva, Waits for this one and tucks it towards short leg. 241/7

115.2 R Chase to Chakabva, Air given on this one, defended solidly off the front foot. 241/7

115.1 R Chase to Chakabva, FOUR! That's a gift and it is duly accepted! Half-tracker on off, Chakabva rocks back and pulls it over the square leg fielder to pick up a boundary. Anything that has been short, Chakabva has punished those. 241/7

114.6 D Bishoo to Cremer, Driven with the spin to covers this time. 237/7

114.5 D Bishoo to Cremer, Room on offer, Cremer cuts it nicely but the substitute Hetmyer at extra cover dives to his left to make a good save. He has been really sharp today. 237/7

114.4 D Bishoo to Cremer, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 237/7

114.3 D Bishoo to Cremer, Flatter one, Cremer camps back and punches it to short cover. 237/7

114.2 D Bishoo to Cremer, Slow through the air, Cremer comes forward to smother the spin. 237/7

114.1 D Bishoo to Cremer, Flighted delivery, Cremer lunges forward in defense. 237/7

113.6 R Chase to Chakabva, Chase bowls this one on a shorter length. Chakabva hangs back and looks to tuck it across but is hit on the pads. 237/7

113.5 R Chase to Chakabva, Similar delivery, dealt with expertly off the front foot. 237/7

113.4 R Chase to Chakabva, Tossed up delivery, Chakabva blocks it right under his nose. 237/7

113.3 R Chase to Chakabva, Hangs deep in the crease to the flatter delivery and turns it to short fine leg. 237/7

113.2 R Chase to Chakabva, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 237/7

Defensive tactics from the visitors. Easy singles are on offer and they are allowing this pair to settle in. Holder needs to be more attacking if he is to pick up the last couple of wickets. Perhaps, bring in a silly point and leg gully as well to put more pressure on the batsmen.

113.1 R Chase to Chakabva, On middle and leg, defended solidly off the back foot. 237/7

112.6 D Bishoo to Cremer, Flatter and quicker around off, Cremer plants his front foot across and sees it through safely. 237/7

112.5 D Bishoo to Cremer, Shortish delivery on off, Cremer punches it hard but straight to Bishoo who makes a good stop. 237/7

112.4 D Bishoo to G Cremer, Half-volley outside off, driven sweetly but straight to Chase at extra cover. 237/7

112.3 D Bishoo to Cremer, Outside off, spinning away. Graeme lets it be. 237/7

112.2 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Drifting into Regis who clips it around the corner to rotate strike. 237/7

112.1 D Bishoo to Chakabva, On a flatter trajectory outside off, Regis lunges forward in defense. 236/7

111.6 R Chase to Cremer, Some air given to this one, pushed back to the bowler who mimes a throw to the keeper. 236/7

111.5 R Chase to Cremer, Comes forward to this one and buries it into the track. 236/7

111.4 R Chase to Cremer, On middle, turning down the leg side. Graemer opts to pad it away. Oohs and Aahs from the Windies. 236/7

111.3 R Chase to Cremer, Flighted delivery, Cremer strides forward and blocks it solidly. 236/7

111.2 R Chase to Chakabva, This time it is much more well-controlled as he flicks it to the same region for a single. 236/7

111.1 R Chase to Chakabva, In line of the stumps, Chakabva pushes at it with hard hands and gets it uppishly towards square leg. 235/7

110.6 D Bishoo to R Chakabva, Slow through the air, Chakabva leans forward to defend but gets an outside edge towards third man. He calls for the second but has to be content with a single. 235/7

110.5 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Tossed up around leg stump, turning away. Regis leans forward to defend but misses to get hit on the pads. Bishoo appeals but to no effect. The replays show that it pitched outside leg. A lot of spin on that occasion. 234/7

110.4 D Bishoo to G Cremer, Hangs deep in the crease and cuts it past point for a single. 234/7

110.3 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Full delivery outside off, Chakabva strokes it to sweeper cover for a single. 233/7

110.2 D Bishoo to G Cremer, Cremer is on the move to this one and knocks it down to long off for a single. 232/7

110.1 D Bishoo to Cremer, Fraction short, punched with the spin to extra cover. 231/7

109.6 R Chase to Chakabva, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 231/7

109.5 R Chase to Chakabva, Chakabva waits for this one and clips it uppishly past the square leg fielder for a couple. 231/7

109.4 R Chase to Chakabva, Stays back and clips it around the corner. 229/7

109.3 Chase to Chakabva, Not Out! Cremer is safe! Good reaction from him. Tossed up on off, Chakabva pushes it back to Chase who deflects it off his hands to the stumps at his end as Cremer drags his foot behind. It is referred upstairs. The replays show that the skipper did really well there to get back home. 229/7

What happened there? Chase deflects the ball that is hit back to him, onto the stumps there. Cremer seems to have dragged his foot back in time. The third umpire is referred to here. Looks close.

109.2 R Chase to Chakabva, Turned to square leg with the spin. 229/7

109.1 R Chase to Chakabva, An appeal for an LBW turned down! Chase comes from around the wicket and bowls it slower through the air on middle and leg. Chakabva looks to keep it out but is hit on the knee roll. Chase is confident but the umpire stays put. The height was a factor there. 229/7

108.6 D Bishoo to Cremer, Outside off, third leave in a row. 229/7

108.5 D Bishoo to Cremer, Similar delivery, Cremer doesn't flirt with it. 229/7

108.4 D Bishoo to Cremer, Quicker outside off, left alone. 229/7

108.3 D Bishoo to Cremer, Stays back to this one and keeps it out. 229/7

108.2 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Technically a dropped chance! Floated around off, turning away. Chakabva leans forward to defend but gets an outside edge. The keeper moves to his right but the ball hits his pads and deflects past the first slip fielder. A run taken. 229/7

108.1 D Bishoo to R Chakabva, Tossed up delivery, defended solidly off the front foot. 228/7

107.6 R Chase to Cremer, Chase bowls it down the leg side but Cremer lets it be. 228/7

107.5 R Chase to Cremer, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 228/7

107.4 R Chase to Chakabva, Chakabva gets it off the outer half through point for a sun. 228/7

107.3 R Chase to Cremer, This ball is driven to long on for a single. 227/7

107.2 R Chase to Cremer, A stifled appeal, turned down. Chase tosses it up around off, Cremer lunges forward to block but gets hit on the front pad due to the spin. The visitors appeal to no avail. Maybe sliding down leg. Replay shows that there was an inside edge and that's what saved him. 226/7

107.1 R Chase to Cremer, Cremer goes back and pushes this towards mid on. 226/7

It's time for Drinks! Just a wicket to show for the Windies in this hour of play. That was of Raza, who they'd have believed, was the final nail in the coffin. But the Zimbabwe skipper, who survived a scare off the first ball, has combined with their keeper and both are putting up a staunch display of batting. The lead is just 104, not monumental at this stage. The tourists will look to get through the lower order soon.

106.6 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Floated outside off, hit towards mid off. 226/7

106.5 D Bishoo to Chakabva, This ball is pushed back to where it came from. 226/7

106.4 D Bishoo to Chakabva, This ball is slapped towards covers where Hetmyer dives to prevent a run. 226/7

106.3 D Bishoo to Chakabva, The keeper-batsman lunges forward and buries the turn onto the ground. 226/7

106.2 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Floated outside off, left alone by Regis. 226/7

106.1 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Now Bishoo comes over the wicket and lands it outside off. The ball stays low even as it spins away. Chakabva chops it to the off side as he looks to cut that. 226/7

105.6 R Chase to Cremer, This is driven back towards the bowler. 226/7

105.5 R Chase to Cremer, This ball is kept out safely off the front foot towards covers. 226/7

105.4 R Chase to Cremer, This is bowled outside off, left alone by Graeme. 226/7

105.3 R Chase to Cremer, Sharp turn there! Cremer flicks it towards mid-wicket. 226/7

105.2 R Chase to Cremer, Served around off, hit back towards the bowler. 226/7

105.1 R Chase to Cremer, A tad shorter on the stumps, Cremer punches it towards mid on. 226/7

104.6 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Regis stays on the back foot and negotiates this ball safely. 226/7

104.5 D Bishoo to Chakabva, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 226/7

104.4 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Chakabva doesn't offer the bat and pads it away on the on side. 226/7

104.3 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Floated on the stumps, blocked from the crease. 226/7

104.2 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Chakabva defends this watchfully. 226/7

104.1 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Bishoo starts from round the wicket and serves a short ball on the stumps. Chakabva goes back and slaps it through covers, where the fielder dives over the ball, for a brace. Not sure of this tactic as he should look to attack rather than defend, Bishoo. 226/7

Double change. Devendra Bishoo is also brought back into the attack. Will be interesting to see how much purchase he gets with the newer ball.

103.6 R Chase to Cremer, This delivery is defended solidly off the front foot. 224/7

103.5 R Chase to Cremer, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 224/7

103.4 R Chase to Cremer, Flatter and spinning down the leg side, Cremer doesn't bother fiddling with that. 224/7

103.3 R Chase to Chakabva, Floated around off and middle, driven down to long on for one run. 224/7

103.2 R Chase to Cremer, Cremer taps it towards mid-wicket and sets off for a run. The fielder did get quickly to the ball but couldn't prevent the run. 223/7

103.1 R Chase to Cremer, This ball is eased to mid on. 222/7

Roston Chase comes in to bowl. Maybe there's a telepathy between Holder and me!

102.6 K Roach to Chakabva, The batsman has attempted to put bat on ball but fails. 222/7

102.5 K Roach to Chakabva, Roach hurls it around off, Chakabva gets it off the outer half towards gully. The fielder gets a hand to it but fails to stop it cleanly. A couple of runs result. The lead now touches three figures. 222/7

It has been a tad surprising today that Holder hasn't brought any of the off spinner in Chase or Brathwaite into the attack today. The latter did look threatening with the ball in the first innings.

102.4 K Roach to Chakabva, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 220/7

102.3 K Roach to Chakabva, Fuller around off, driven down the ground. Mid on comes around to cut that off. 220/7

102.2 K Roach to R Chakabva, Roach goes wide of the crease and angles it in to the batsman on a fuller length. Regis pushes it towards mid on. 220/7

102.1 K Roach to Chakabva, Fuller outside off, Chakabva shoulders arms with a small stride forward. The ball moves away a bit. 220/7

101.6 J Holder to Cremer, Cremer defends this showing the full face of the bat back towards the bowler. 220/7

101.5 J Holder to Cremer, Back of a length delivery around off and middle, Cremer stands tall and blocks it with a straight bat. 220/7

101.4 J Holder to Chakabva, This ball is flicked wristily through backward square leg for a single. Lead goes to 98. 220/7

Devendra Bishoo is seen stretching his legs. Sign of things to come?

101.3 J Holder to Chakabva, Length delivery around middle and leg, flicked towards leg gully. 219/7

101.2 J Holder to Chakabva, Excellent running. On a length around middle, Chakabva clips it through square leg. Before the fielder returns the throw, he hares back for a couple. Zimbabwe know how vital every run is. 219/7

101.1 J Holder to Chakabva, Very full ball around off, Chakabva presents a dead bat to keep it out. 217/7

100.6 K Roach to Cremer, Harmless delivery outside off, the skipper shoulders arms to that. 217/7

100.5 K Roach to Cremer, This fuller ball is clipped straight to mid-wicket. 217/7

100.4 K Roach to Cremer, Bowled around off, Cremer keeps it out from within the crease. 217/7

100.3 K Roach to Cremer, Graeme has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 217/7

100.2 K Roach to Cremer, Speared outside off, Cremer shoulders arms to let it go. 217/7

100.1 K Roach to Cremer, Full delivery around middle and leg, flicked away to mid-wicket for nothing. 217/7

99.6 J Holder to Chakabva, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 217/7

99.5 J Holder to Chakabva, Ouch, that has hurt him! Holder lands it on a short length in line of the stumps, Chakabva looks to crouch low and duck. But the ball doesn't rise as much and hits him just near the right shoulder. Windies appeal but the umpire is unmoved. Hawk Eye shows the ball to be going over the stumps. The batsman is in some pain as he rubs the part where he got struck. That'll sting a bit though. 217/7

Tino Mawoyo asks on-air to his co-commentator Ed Rainsford as to whether we should have a positive declaration from the home side. The latter opines that the hosts would do well to get some more runs before thinking about declaring.

99.4 J Holder to Chakabva, Regis stands tall and keeps it out from within the crease. 217/7

99.3 J Holder to Chakabva, Short ball around middle, Chakabva crouches low and lets the ball pass to the keeper. 217/7

99.2 J Holder to Chakabva, This ball is on the stumps, Regis stands tall and blocks it towards mid-wicket. 217/7

99.1 J Holder to Cremer, Fuller around middle and leg, Cremer looks to flick but misses. The ball goes off his pads towards fine leg. A leg bye taken. 217/7

98.6 K Roach to Chakabva, Bowled around off, Chakabva blocks it with a straight bat. 216/7

98.5 K Roach to Chakabva, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 216/7

98.4 K Roach to Chakabva, Served in line of the stumps, Regis defends it watchfully. 216/7

98.3 K Roach to Chakabva, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 216/7

98.2 K Roach to Chakabva, FOUR! Streaky yet effective. Roach bowls it outside off, Chakabva gets it off the outer half through backward point. The sub fielder Hetmyer runs after it, puts in the slide in an attempt to save runs. The umpire checks upstairs and confirms that it is a boundary indeed as the ball did make contact with the boundary cushion. 216/7

98.1 K Roach to Chakabva, Hurled outside off, Chakabva doesn't put bat to ball and lets it be. 212/7

Kemar Roach is back into the attack. What does he have in store for us with this second new cherry?

97.6 J Holder to Cremer, This ball is driven towards the bowler. 212/7

97.5 J Holder to Cremer, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 212/7

97.4 J Holder to Cremer, Fuller around off, Cremer gets it off the inner half towards mid-wicket. 212/7

97.3 J Holder to Cremer, Another delivery hurled outside off, Cremer takes a stride forward and shoulders arms. 212/7

97.2 J Holder to Cremer, Hurled fuller outside off, Cremer watches the ball well and lets it go. 212/7

97.1 J Holder to Cremer, Bouncer around off and middle, Cremer ducks to let it pass. 212/7

96.6 S Gabriel to Chakabva, Very well bowled and equally well played. Gabriel spears in a yorker on the stumps, dug out back towards the bowler. 212/7

96.5 S Gabriel to Chakabva, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 212/7

96.4 S Gabriel to G Cremer, It's been driven superbly through the covers. One run added to the total. 212/7

96.3 S Gabriel to Cremer, This ball is bowled outside off, left alone by Graeme. 211/7

96.2 S Gabriel to Chakabva, Chakabva misses the flick but the ball goes off his pads towards fine leg. A leg bye taken. 211/7

96.1 S Gabriel to Chakabva, Short ball on the stumps, Regis ducks and lets that go. 210/7

95.6 J Holder to Cremer, Bowled outside off, left alone. 210/7

95.5 J Holder to G Cremer, The batsman gets an inside edge and the ball hits him on the pads. 210/7

95.4 J Holder to G Cremer, This ball is driven towards mid off. 210/7

95.3 Holder to Cremer, What happened there? Seems that the absence of review for the visitors have denied them a wicket. Holder gives some chin music to his rival skipper to welcome him at the crease. Cremer is caught off guard against that bouncer and he is late in swaying away from the line. The ball goes off something to Dowrich who takes it on the second attempt and appeals. The Windies put in a prolonged appeal but fail to get the umpire's nod. Replays show that the ball took the gloves, brushed the shoulder of the batsman and went through. Turns out to be a howler for which the reviews are in place. But since West Indies exhausted them, they fail to overturn that. Cremer survives! 210/7

Graeme Cremer is the next man in. Will the skipper show some resistance?

95.2 J Holder to Raza, OUT! Holder strikes! An inspired wicket this. Didn't think that he should have been the one to bowl with the second new ball ahead of Roach but the skipper has done so and has struck to pick up his first wicket in this game. Holder bowls it on a length outside off, the ball nips back in. Raza takes a stride forward to defend but fails to account for the movement. The ball also stays low and breaches the defense to knock the off stump out. Sikandar Raza will not get a hundred that he deserved. He has really played wonderfully well here. This was a fighting knock and the hosts are in a position they are in only because of this guy. Zimbabwe lead by 88. Is this the opening that the tourists wanted? 210/7

95.1 J Holder to Raza, Holder lands it on a length around middle and leg, Raza clips it wristily through backward square leg for a brace. He has run that well, showing that the break has helped him. 210/6

94.6 S Gabriel to Chakabva, This is bowled around off, the keeper lunges forward and blocks it solidly. 208/6

94.5 S Gabriel to Chakabva, FOUR BYES! Poor Dowrich. Gabriel bowls it fuller outside off, Chakabva didn't bother playing that. The ball refused to get up and went very low to the keeper, who couldn't stop that. The ball rushes to the fence. The hosts won't mind such free runs. 208/6

94.4 S Gabriel to Chakabva, Gabriel is wasting the newish ball by bowling too much on the pads. He hurls it fuller, Chakabva flicks it through backward square leg and hares back for a brace. 204/6

94.3 S Gabriel to Raza, Angled on the pads, Sikandar clips it wide of mid on for a single. 202/6

94.2 S Gabriel to Chakabva, Football skills gone wrong! Chakabva blocks this one off the back foot towards mid on and takes off for a run a bit late. Blackwood runs ahead and looks to kick the ball on the stumps at the bowler's end but ends up pushing it towards mid off. A run completed. 201/6

94.1 S Gabriel to Raza, 200 up for Zimbabwe, who lead by 78 now. A tad fuller in line of the stumps, Raza flicks it towards fine leg for a run. 200/6

Shannon Gabriel will continue from the other end.

93.6 J Holder to Chakabva, Chakabva continues the leaving game as he shoulders arms to another ball that is outside off. 199/6

It's a tad surprising to have nobody close to the batsman on the leg side, opines Alan Wilkins on air.

93.5 J Holder to Chakabva, Bowled harmlessly outside off, left alone by Regis. 199/6

93.4 J Holder to Chakabva, Much better! In fact very good delivery. Holder spears in a yorker on the stumps, Chakabva digs that out towards the bowler. 199/6

93.3 J Holder to Chakabva, On a length outside off, the keeper points his bat skywards as he leaves it alone. Three deliveries so far for which the batsman hasn't put bat to. This pattern has to change. 199/6

93.2 J Holder to Chakabva, This one's bowled much closer to the off pole. Regis covers the stumps and lets the ball pass through to the keeper. 199/6

93.1 J Holder to Chakabva, Begins with a harmless delivery outside off. The ball moves away after pitching. Chakabva doesn't bother playing that. 199/6

Welcome back! Here we are for the second session in this last day's play. Sikandar Raza - the one guy that the tourists would look to get rid of soon - walks out, looking fresher. He has Regis Chakabva for company. The skipper, Jason Holder has the 5-ball old cherry in hand. An early wicket? Dogged resistance? Let's find out. A slip and a gully in place.

... Day 5, Session 2 ...

The home side lead by 77 runs with 4 wickets in hand. They will look to swell the lead to as much as possible. The onus firmly lies on Raza and we saw him struggling with cramps. The visitors would hope to get him soon and then clean the tail up. They still hold the upper hand in the contest but. Will Raza prove his mettle and take his side to safe harbors? Join us in a while to find out...

Roach also bowled his heart out and Raza was lucky to survive his fierce spell. He survived an LBW call with the help of a review but honestly, that looked out. Bishoo has been good in patches and got a wicket of Waller too but he needs to maintain consistency and bowl fuller lengths. Chakabva was shaky initially but has survived somehow.

Sikandar Raza keeps his team alive! Yes, he is still standing tall and is battling through the odds. A session which is slightly in favour of the visitors as they picked up two wickets and only conceded 59 runs in 26 overs. They begun the day on a high, taking the wicket of the well-set Peter Moor courtesy a good ball from Gabriel.

92.6 S Gabriel to Raza, Fullish delivery, angling in from outside off. Raza presses forward and sees it off watchfully. THAT'S LUNCH ON DAY 5, ZIMBABWE LEAD BY 77! 199/6

92.5 Gabriel to Raza, Brilliant stuff! Bowls a pinpoint yoker on leg stump and gets it to swing away a bit. Raza clears his front leg and keeps it out safely. 199/6

92.4 S Gabriel to Raza, On a driving length well outside off. Sikandar leans forward to defend but gets it off the outer half towards third man. Braithwaite from deep backward point hares to his left and keeps it down to a couple. 199/6

92.3 S Gabriel to Raza, In the channel outside off, this time Raza doesn't flirt with it. 197/6

92.2 S Gabriel to Raza, The new ball almost brings in the reward! Fullish delivery outside off, swinging away. Raza fishes at it with minimal foot movement but gets beaten all ends up. 197/6

With just five balls to go for the lunch, the Windies take the second new ball. Can they pick up a wicket?

92.1 S Gabriel to Raza, Full length ball outside off, Raza strides forward and eases it off the front foot to covers. 197/6

Raza was limping in the last over. The physio comes and attends him. He has been on the field for a very long time and understandably, he is facing some cramps. Gets some stretching done on his right leg.

91.6 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Stays back to the flatter delivery and blocks it solidly. 197/6

91.5 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Slow through the air on off, Chakabva strides forward and defends it calmly. 197/6

91.4 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Spinning in from outside leg stump, Regis decides to pad it away. 197/6

91.3 D Bishoo to R Chakabva, Short delivery, Sikandar cuts it with the angle but straight to the man at point. 197/6

91.2 D Bishoo to Raza, Similar delivery, clipped expertly to deepish wide mid on for a single. Raza is limping a bit and looks in discomfort. He needs to carry on for his side. 197/6

91.1 D Bishoo to Raza, Well played! Fullish on middle and leg, Raza clips it nicely through wide mid on. Two runs taken. 196/6

The fourth umpire was showing the new ball. The Windies might have thought to take it but Holder carries on with the old one.

90.6 S Gabriel to Chakabva, Good length delivery on off, Regis stands back and defends it stoutly. 194/6

90.5 S Gabriel to R Chakabva, Fidgety on that occasion! In the corridor of uncertainty, Regis is in two minds whether to leave it or play at it. He is too late to leave it and the ball catches the bottom part of his bat and rolls towards the slip fielder. 194/6

90.4 S Gabriel to Chakabva, In the zone outside off, holding its line. Chakabva plants his front foot across and lets it go. 194/6

90.3 S Gabriel to Raza, Back of a length delivery outside off, Raza rises with the bounce and places it behind point to rotate strike. 194/6

90.2 S Gabriel to Raza, Length delivery shaping in from outside off, stays a bit low. Raza does well to adjust and keep it out. 193/6

90.1 S Gabriel to Raza, Full length delivery around off, Raza leans forward confidently and blocks it stoutly. 193/6

Shannon Gabriel returns for a burst. The fact that Bishoo was hit for two boundaries by Chakabva has led to this decision by Holder. Can the frontline pacer take the wicket of Raza?

89.6 K Roach to Chakabva, Roach goes wide of the crease and angles in a fullish delivery. Chakabva covers the line and defends it but the ball gets stuck in his pads. 193/6

89.5 K Roach to Chakabva, Similar length delivery on off, Chakabva puts his head down and defends it with a high elbow. 193/6

89.4 K Roach to Chakabva, Fullish delivery around off, Chakabva plays it with an open bat face to cover-point. 193/6

89.3 K Roach to Chakabva, In the channel outside off, Regis doesn't fiddle with it. 193/6

89.2 K Roach to S Raza, Five bonus runs for Zimbabwe! Raza taps this one with soft hands towards Blackwood at point and sets off. He attacks the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end but there is no one behind him. Chase sprints from short mid-wicket but fails to stop it from crossing the rope. Raza is on 79 now, he is battling hard. 193/6

89.1 K Roach to Raza, Back of a length outside off, Raza plays it with an angled blade to backward point. 188/6

88.6 D Bishoo to Chakabva, FOUR! A psychological win for Chakabva! Half-tracker from Bishoo. Regis pulls it with aplomb over mid-wicket to find the fence. 188/6

88.5 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 184/6

88.4 D Bishoo to Chakabva, FOUR! Just out of the reach of the short mid-wicket fielder! Short delivery, Chakabva rocks back and pulls it hard through mid-wicket and the ball races to the fence. 184/6

88.3 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Full delivery on the stumps, Chakabva defends it solidly. 180/6

88.2 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Floated on leg stump, Chakabva pads it away. 180/6

88.1 D Bishoo to R Chakabva, Full delivery outside off, pushed to mid off. 180/6

87.6 K Roach to Chakabva, Movement again! Fullish delivery in line of the stumps, Chakabva keeps it out off the inner half to square leg. A run taken. 180/6

87.5 K Roach to Chakabva, Shaping in from outside off, Regis lets it go safely. 179/6

87.4 K Roach to Chakabva, Full delivery outside off, defended solidly off the front foot. 179/6

87.3 K Roach to Raza, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single. 179/6

87.2 K Roach to Chakabva, Bye! On a length outside off, Chakabva lets it go. Dowrich gets a bad bounce and it results, in a bye. 178/6

87.1 K Roach to Raza, Good match awareness! On a length around off, Raza taps it towards mid on. The fielder in that region is lazy and that allows the batsmen to cross over. 177/6

86.6 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Tossed up outside leg, turning away, Regis lets it be. 176/6

86.5 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Comes from around the wicket and pitches it full on the stumps, blocked off the front foot gently. 176/6

86.4 D Bishoo to Chakabva, That must have stung! Bishoo drops it short outside off, Chakabva sees this as an opportunity to score. He rocks back and slaps it hard. Shai Hope at silly point takes evasive action. The good thing that he did here was that he was watching the ball and didn't turn back. Cops a blow on the shin pad. 176/6

86.3 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Very full around off, defended in front of silly point. 176/6

86.2 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Beaten! Loopy leg break outside off, Chakabva comes forward to defend but the ball turns away and beats the outside edge of Regis' bat. 176/6

86.1 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Full toss on the pads, Regis whips it away towards deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 176/6

85.6 K Roach to Raza, Length delivery outside off, Raza leans ahead and eases it to covers. Three maidens on the trot for the Windies, really good bowling. 174/6

85.5 K Roach to Raza, A lot is happening at the moment! Raza is standing outside his crease to deal with the reverse swing but he is caught in a tangle here. Tailing in substantially from outside off, Raza misjudges it and looks to leave it but is hit on the thigh. They appeal but the umpire stays put. Hawk Eye shows that the impact is outside the line but the ball is hitting the off stump. Had he not offered any shot, it could have been interesting. Raza is in a lot of pain and walking across to the off side. Seems to be alright now. 174/6

85.4 K Roach to Raza, Full on middle, Raza jams it out. 174/6

85.3 K Roach to Raza, Fuller outside off, defended solidly off the front foot to covers. 174/6

85.2 K Roach to Raza, That's a peach! Fuller in length from outside off, straightens after pitching. Raza pokes at it but gets beaten. 174/6

85.1 K Roach to Raza, Not Out! Sikandar Raza survives a scare here! How on earth did that miss the stumps? Got to say that Raza has made judicious use of the review. Back of a length delivery outside off, tailing in substantially. Raza shuffles across his stumps and looks to tuck it away but misses to get rapped on the pads. The Windies appeal vociferously and up goes the umpire's finger. They start celebrating. Raza though goes for the review. Time for the Hawk Eye. It shows that the ball is going to miss the leg stump. Perhaps, the reverse swing on that saved him. But his leg stump was visible. Not quite able to believe that it missed the stumps. Heath Streak in the dressing room is all smiles. He likes it. 174/6

That looks out! Big moment in the game, that could be the final nail in the coffin. Raza shuffles across his stumps but misses and is hit on the pads. He is adjudged LBW. However, he goes for the review. Looks plumb in front. Let's wait and find out...

84.6 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Shorter in length on off, blocked off the back foot. 174/6

84.5 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Quicker through the air outside off, Chakabva leaves it alone. 174/6

84.4 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Outside off, left alone. 174/6

Bowling over the wicket is a much better line of attack for Bishoo. He can use the crease better and make use of his googlies as well. When you bowl from around the wicket, it cuts down your angles and is a pretty defensive line.

84.3 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Floated on off, defended solidly off the front foot. 174/6

84.2 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Well bowled! Flatter on off, Chakabva leans forward to defend but is beaten all ends up by the sharp away turn. 174/6

84.1 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Bishoo comes over the wicket and bowls a yorker on middle, Chakabva manages to block it. 174/6

Holder persists with the old ball. Bishoo will continue his spell from around the wicket.

83.6 K Roach to S Raza, Fuller and attacking the stumps, Raza tries to keep it out but gets an inside edge on the pads. 174/6

83.5 K Roach to Raza, Leading edge... Raza needs to be careful here. Roach once again slants it in from a length outside off, Raza walks across and tries to tuck it across. He gets it off the leading edge which falls safely into the off side. 174/6

83.4 K Roach to Raza, Angling in from a length outside off, SR shifts across and taps it towards the cover region. 174/6

83.3 K Roach to Raza, Keeps it on the same length outside off, Sikandar Raza blocks it out gently. 174/6

83.2 K Roach to Raza, Pitches it a touch fuller this time, Raza lunges forward, crouches really low and shows a solid defense. 174/6

83.1 K Roach to Raza, Roach comes steaming in from over the wicket, goes wide of the crease and hurls a length delivery, angling in from outside off. Raza solidly keeps it out towards cover. 174/6

Kemar Roach is brought back into the attack.

82.6 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Another appeal follows but to no effect! Tossed up outside leg stump, Chakabva hangs back to keep it out but is hit low on the pads. Bishoo looks confident but the umpire shakes his head. The Hawk Eye shows that it pitched outside leg and that's the end of the story. Bishoo has taken his wicket twice in this series. He doesn't read him well and that is showing. Chakbva needs to be really careful. 174/6

82.5 D Bishoo to Chakabva, On a flatter trajectory outside off, keeps low. Chakabva lets it go. Dowrich collects it really nicely. It was a very difficult take. 174/6

82.4 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Very full in line of the stumps, dug out by Chakabva. 174/6

82.3 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Brilliantly bowled! Around leg stump, going away with the arm. Chakabva keeps his bat inside the line and lets it go. 174/6

82.2 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Slow through the air, Chakabva lunges forward in defense. 174/6

82.1 D Bishoo to Raza, Floated outside off, Raza drives it elegantly to sweeper cover for a run. 174/6

81.6 J Holder to Raza, Holder goes wide of the crease and angles in a full length delivery. Raza shuffles a bit and clips it to fine leg for a run. Holder has his hands on his head. If he missed that, he could have been LBW. 173/6

81.5 J Holder to Raza, Persists with the same line and length, Raza taps it back to the bowler. 172/6

81.4 J Holder to Raza, Fractionally overpitched around off, Sikandar comes forward and turns it to mid-wicket. 172/6

81.3 J Holder to Raza, Full delivery on off, Raza puts his head down and defends it calmly. 172/6

81.2 J Holder to Raza, That came in a long way! On a length outside off, curving in substantially. Raza knows where his off stump is and makes an assured leave. 172/6

81.1 J Holder to Raza, Length delivery outside off, Raza camps back and eases it to covers. 172/6

80.6 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Tossed up on middle and leg, defended solidly off the front foot. 172/6

80.5 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Shortish delivery on off, kept out watchfully. 172/6

Regis Chakabva comes out to bat. He has had a tough series with the bat as well with the gloves. Can he redeem himself?

80.4 D Bishoo to Waller, OUT! West Indies are right on top! The plan to bowl from around the wicket works wonders for Bishoo. Credit to him for executing the plan nicely as well. Bowls this one on a flatter trajectory around leg stump, going away with the angle. Waller hangs deep in the crease and pokes at it but gets an outside edge. Jermaine Blackwood at widish first slip is alert and takes a smart catch. Waller fails once again. Zimbabwe are effectively 50/6 now. 172/6

80.3 D Bishoo to Waller, Floated around off, pushed off the front foot to covers. 172/5

80.2 D Bishoo to Raza, On a flatter trajectory on middle and leg, Sikandar works it through square leg for a run. The lead touches 50 for Zimbabwe now. 172/5

80.1 D Bishoo to Raza, Quicker through the air on off, Raza presses forward and keeps it out to silly point. 171/5

Time for Drinks. The second new ball is available now. It doesn't look like West Indies will take it now as the ball is reversing. As expected, the new ball has not been taken.

79.6 J Holder to Waller, Shaping in sharply to Waller who buries it into the track. 171/5

79.5 J Holder to Waller, Holder searches for the yorker but ends up bowling a full delivery around off, Waller pushes it to covers. 171/5

79.4 J Holder to Waller, Full length ball on off, Waller tries to dig it out but gets it off the inner half to mid on. The ball is reversing for Holder, he is in good rhythm. 171/5

79.3 J Holder to Waller, Full length ball on middle and leg, clipped to the man at square leg. 171/5

79.2 J Holder to Waller, Full length delivery on off, Waller jams it out off the inner half to mid on. 171/5

79.1 J Holder to Waller, Another loud shout for an LBW is turned down! Back of a length delivery on middle, angling down. Waller hops back to tuck it around the corner but misses to get pinged on the pads. Holder appeals but to no effect. Replays show it was pretty high. 171/5

78.6 D Bishoo to Waller, On middle and leg, Waller glances it to short fine leg for a run. 171/5

78.5 D Bishoo to M Waller, Slower through the air around off, Waller goes hard at it and ends up mistiming it towards mid off. Thankfully, it lands in front of the fielder. 170/5

Silly point in place now. Maybe, the googly is coming up.

78.4 D Bishoo to Waller, Tossed up delivery, eased off the front foot to covers. 170/5

78.3 D Bishoo to Waller, Strides forward to this one and blocks it confidently. 170/5

Bishoo has a chat with Holder. He continues from around the wicket angle.

78.2 D Bishoo to Raza, Quicker through the air and on a fullish length on middle, Raza lunges forward in defense but gets it off the outer half towards third man. A run taken. 170/5

78.1 D Bishoo to Raza, Floated around leg stump, Raza presses forward and smothers the spin. 169/5

A short leg in place for Bishoo now.

77.6 J Holder to Waller, On a driving length around off, played with soft hands to covers. 169/5

77.5 J Holder to Raza, Fullish on middle and leg, Sikandar helps it towards mid-wicket for an easy run. 169/5

77.4 J Holder to Waller, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single. 168/5

77.3 Holder to Waller, Full delivery going down the leg side, Waller tries to tickle it across but misses to get hit on the pads. A stifled appeal follows but it is denied. 167/5

77.2 J Holder to Waller, Fullish outside off, Waller eases it towards covers where the fielder slips and makes a mess of it. Concedes two runs. 167/5

77.1 J Holder to Raza, Good length delivery around off, Raza shuffles a touch and clips it around the corner for a run. 165/5

76.6 D Bishoo to Waller, Full toss on middle and leg, Waller makes room and eases it to mid on. 164/5

76.5 D Bishoo to Waller, Once again on a flatter trajectory, kept out towards mid off. 164/5

76.4 D Bishoo to M Waller, Quick and flat outside off, it hits the high part of Waller's willow and goes towards backward point. 164/5

76.3 D Bishoo to Raza, Low full toss on leg stump, Raza eases it to mid-wicket for a run. 164/5

76.2 D Bishoo to Raza, Short delivery around off, Raza camps back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket. A couple taken. 163/5

76.1 D Bishoo to Raza, Tossed up on leg stump, defended solidly off the front foot. 161/5

Devendra Bishoo comes into the attack.

75.6 J Holder to Waller, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 161/5

75.5 J Holder to Waller, In the zone outside off, Waller doesn't fiddle with it. 161/5

75.4 J Holder to Waller, Angling in from a length, Waller lunges forward in defense. 161/5

75.3 J Holder to M Waller, Half-volley around off, Malcolm comes forward and drives it uppishly to mid off. That bat turned in his hands on this occasion. 161/5

75.2 J Holder to Waller, Fuller in length, eased off the front foot to mid off. 161/5

75.1 J Holder to Waller, Shaping in from around off, kept out watchfully. 161/5

74.6 S Gabriel to Waller, Uppish but safe! Fullish delivery outside off, Waller goes at it but mistimes it uppishly towards covers. Single taken. Holder has his hands on his head. 161/5

74.5 S Gabriel to Waller, Shuffles across to the length delivery and blocks it down the track. 160/5

74.4 S Gabriel to Waller, Fractionally overpitched outside off, Waller goes for a booming drive but mistimes it to covers. 160/5

74.3 S Gabriel to Raza, Fullish and straying on the pads again, played with soft hands towards square leg for a run. 160/5

74.2 S Gabriel to Raza, Slips this one down the leg side, Raza falls over a bit and hence, misses his flick. 159/5

74.1 S Gabriel to Waller, Waller is living dangerously! Full delivery attacking the stumps, Waller lifts his bat and whips it uppishly towards fine leg for a run. Against the pace of Gabriel, it is not the right tactic to do. If he misses those, he will be a candidate for an LBW. 159/5

73.6 J Holder to Raza, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. Good start from Holder. 158/5

73.5 J Holder to Waller, A chirpy appeal for an LBW is turned down! Fullish delivery slanting down the leg side, Waller looks to nudge it through square leg but misses to get pinged on the pads. Up goes Holder in a loud appeal but the umpire stays put. Remember, the visitors have used up their reviews. The replays show there was an inside edge and it was also sliding down leg. 158/5

73.4 J Holder to Waller, There is appreciable movement off the deck! Length delivery on off, seaming down the leg side. Waller tries to keep it out but is hit on the pads. 157/5

73.3 J Holder to Waller, Fuller in length around off, pushed off the front foot to mid off. 157/5

73.2 J Holder to Waller, Fullish delivery on off, Malcolm clips it uppishly through square leg for a couple. 157/5

73.1 J Holder to Waller, Back of a length ball outside off, Waller hangs back and plays it with an angled bat towards gully. 155/5

Jason Holder comes in for a bowl.

The commentators on-air discuss about Peter Moor. They say yesterday he was looking really comfortable and wasn't itching to go after the deliveries bowled in the zone outside off. What happened this morning? Was it the pace of Gabriel that made him fall for it? Pace really tempts you to go after it. They also make a point that, he should have been careful for the first 20 balls at least as if you see off those, you generally get a hang of the surface...

72.6 S Gabriel to Raza, Fuller in length on middle and leg, Sikandar presses forward and taps it to mid on. 155/5

72.5 S Gabriel to Raza, Ooh.. sharp movement! Length delivery in the channel outside off, hits the deck and seams in a long way. Raza knows where his off stump is and makes a good leave. 155/5

72.4 S Gabriel to Raza, Fuller length ball on off, Raza opts to stay back and defend it. Should have been forward to that one. 155/5

72.3 S Gabriel to Raza, Good length delivery around off, swerving away after pitching. Raza keeps his bat inside the line and leaves it alone. 155/5

72.2 Gabriel to Raza, Wow! What a brute of a delivery! Equally well played by Raza as well. That's the perfect definition of a toe crusher. Pinpoint yorker on middle, Raza clears his front leg and just manages to keep it out down the track. 155/5

72.1 S Gabriel to Raza, Gabriel loses his radar and slips this one down the leg side, Raza fails to clip it away. 155/5

71.6 K Roach to Waller, Fullish delivery outside off, Malcolm goes for an extravagant drive but mistimes it to cover. 155/5

71.5 K Roach to Waller, The pitch is playing tricks now. Length delivery outside off, stays very low. Malcolm goes for a full fledged drive but gets foxed. 155/5

71.4 K Roach to Waller, Fuller in length and slanting in towards Waller. He tries to play it through but is hit on the thigh pad. 155/5

71.3 K Roach to Waller, Length delivery outside off, stays low. Waller goes for the cut but is beaten on the inside edge. 155/5

71.2 K Roach to Waller, Fuller length ball on off, Waller puts his head down and defends it calmly. 155/5

71.1 K Roach to Waller, FOUR! Poor delivery and duly punished! Overpitched outside off, Waller leans into it and drives it elegantly through covers to find the fence. That will give him some confidence. 155/5

70.6 S Gabriel to Raza, Tailing into Raza as he clips it to mid on. 151/5

70.5 S Gabriel to Raza, Length delivery outside off, stays a bit low. Raza lets it go. 151/5

70.4 S Gabriel to Raza, Back of a length outside off, Sikandar doesn't fiddle with it. 151/5

70.3 S Gabriel to Raza, On a length in that off stump channel, Raza defends it stoutly. 151/5

70.2 S Gabriel to Waller, Waller leans forward and eases this one to covers for a single. 151/5

70.1 S Gabriel to M Waller, Edged! Fullish delivery outside off, Waller fishes at it and gets an outside edge towards first slip but on the bounce. The thing that saved him was that he played that with soft hands. 150/5

69.6 Roach to Raza, Not Out! It is neither an LBW nor is there an inside edge. Good length delivery outside off, angling in prodigiously. Raza is caught in a tangle as he tries to keep it out but seems to have missed it. The ball brushes his pads and carries to Dowrich who pouches it. They appeal but the umpire stays undisturbed and shakes his head. Holder decides to go for the review after a conversation with his players. Time for the replays. Snicko doesn't spot any inside edge. After that, the Hawk Eye shows that the impact is miles outside off and that's the end of the story. West Indies exhaust both their reviews. The skipper is really disappointed. 150/5

There you go! West Indies have opted for a review against Sikandar Raza. There seem to be two noises as the ball passes the bat. Is there an inside edge? If there is, the keeper has caught it. If not, let's see where the impact is.

69.5 K Roach to Raza, On a length around off, defended solidly off the back foot. 150/5

69.4 K Roach to Raza, Stays back to the length delivery and blocks it. 150/5

69.3 K Roach to S Raza, FOUR! Streaky runs! Raza is flirting with danger. Good length delivery outside off, angling in. Raza pushes at it away from the body and ends up getting a thick inside edge past his stumps and to the fine leg fence. 150/5

69.2 K Roach to Raza, In the channel outside off, left alone. 146/5

69.1 K Roach to Raza, That almost proved fatal! Full delivery attacking the base of off stump, Raza loses his balance but somehow manages to jam it out. 146/5

68.6 S Gabriel to Waller, Fullish delivery on middle, Waller flicks it uppishly to deep backward square leg. Two runs taken. End of a productive over. 146/5

Malcolm Waller is the new man in.

68.5 S Gabriel to Moor, OUT! What a start for West Indies, just what they needed. They are all pumped up and why not! Good awareness from Holder. He knew that the batsman has been playing well through that region. So, he placed the gully a bit inside and himself stood a bit wide in the first slip area. Coming back to the delivery, it is on a good length in the zone of apprehension and straightening after pitching. Moor hangs his bat out and looks to guide it behind point but gets it off the outer half. Shai Hope is sharp as a hawk in the gully region and quickly stretches his hands out to take a very good catch. A sensible knock from Peter comes to an end but he will be disappointed with himself. Thankfully for the Windies, Gabriel didn't overstep. That's the end of the brilliant 98-run stand. Half the Zimbabwe side back in the hut. 144/5

68.4 S Gabriel to Moor, Length delivery on middle and leg, Peter hops and tucks it to mid-wicket. 144/4

68.4 S Gabriel to Moor, No ball! The issue of overstepping comes back to haunt Gabriel. It is a good delivery though. Back of a length on off, shooting off the pitch. Moor rises with the bounce and fends it towards point. The replays show that he overstepped by a long, long margin. 144/4

68.3 S Gabriel to Moor, Nicely done! Good length delivery well outside off, Moor makes good use of the depth of the crease and glides it nicely past gully for a brace. 143/4

68.2 S Gabriel to Moor, A bit of nibble in the air. Fullish delivery, shaping in. Peter shuffles a touch and blocks it besides the pitch on the leg side. Gabriel and the silly mid off fielder almost collide. After that, they share a light moment together. 141/4

68.1 S Gabriel to Moor, Starts off with a full length ball just outside off, Moor strides forward confidently and taps it to covers. 141/4

Shannon Gabriel to bowl from the other end. A wide slip, gully and silly mid off in place.

67.6 K Roach to Moor, Well bowled! Shaping in prodigiously from around off, Moor pushes at it with hard hands but gets it off the inner half of the bat to fine leg. A single taken and that is the first run of the day. 141/4

67.5 K Roach to Moor, Fullish delivery on off, defended solidly off the front foot. 140/4

67.4 K Roach to Moor, Continues to persist with a driving length in the corridor of uncertainty. Moor resists the urge to go for an ambitious stroke. 140/4

67.3 K Roach to Moor, Angling in substantially from a fuller length outside off, Moor defends it solidly with a high elbow. 140/4

67.2 K Roach to Moor, Roach goes wider of the crease, the angle which he uses to really good effect. Angles in a full delivery attacking the base of off stump. Peter covers the line and pushes it to mid on. 140/4

67.1 K Roach to Moor, Right on the money! Starts off with a fuller length ball in the zone of apprehension, holding its line. Moor plants his front foot across and lets it go. 140/4

We are set to get underway. Another day of bright sunshine welcomes us. Sikandar Raza and Peter Moor to continue their innings. Kemar Roach to start off with the ball first up this morning. Only a gully in place. Here we go...

PITCH REPORT - Tino Mawoyo doing the pitch report says that the surface is pretty dry now and there are rough patches outside the off stump for the left-handers. Adds that the good length areas have variable bounce. Feels that if Zimbabwe get a score about 200, it will be an interesting match.

On the other hand, the visitors are still holding the edge. There is enough spin and bounce on this track to unsettle the batsmen. They will be aiming to make early inroads today and trigger a collapse. If the Windies restrict the lead to around 100, they will better their chances to win this game. All three results are possible. A thrilling finish to the series awaits us!

Hello and a warm welcome for day 5 of the second and final Test between Zimbabwe and West Indies. The hosts were in a fragile situation but the pair of Raza and Moor has stood tall to ensure their side is in with a chance. Though it is only a slender 18-run lead with only 6 wickets in hand, there is still belief in the camp. If the home side sets a target over the 150-run mark, they will be confident that their bowlers can make a match out of it.

... Day 5, Session 1 ...

Right then, this match is poised perfectly for a cracking day 5 finish. Zimbabwe have 6 wickets in the bank and it would be interesting to see if they can take a lead over 150. West Indies, on the other hand, would be thinking the other way round. They would come out afresh and look to break this stand which is already worth 94. Can they wrap things up quickly or will the hosts take a big lead? Remember, there is a 5-minute early start to the original scheduled time. Do join us for the final day's play at 0955 local. Before we leave, you can switch tabs to the on-going India vs New Zealand first T20I where the Kiwis are chasing a big target. Till then, goodbye and cheers!

Sikandar Raza and Peter Moor then got into the act and dealt anything and everything that was thrown at them. The former continued his rich form and registered yet another fifty to his name and along with Moor bailed his side out of the early stutter. The pacers and spinners could do nothing and the batsmen started to take the advantage of the tired bodies. Firstly, they wiped off the deficit and then also managed to get into the lead. Though it's not a big one but the way these two have batted and if at all they continue in the same vein, there is every chance they can swell it to a big one.

Test cricket at its best! Yet another absorbing day of cricket comes to an end. If it was Holder and Dowrich yesterday, it's Raza and Moor today who have shown immense patience and resistance to keep the bowlers at bay. With a deficit of 122 runs Zimbabwe were already under the pump. They needed a good start but the Windies pacers denied them. They rattled the top order in a jiffy and had the hosts on the mat at 46/4. It seemed like the visitors would run through their batting, but it wasn't meant to be.

66.6 D Bishoo to Raza, Raza sees off the day! Excellent batting by these two. Bishoo tosses it up on off, turning away. Raza covers the spin and defends it off the front foot. STUMPS ON DAY 4! 140/4

66.5 D Bishoo to Moor, Drifts it down the leg side, Moor flicks it towards short fine leg for a run. 140/4

66.4 D Bishoo to Moor, Slower through the air outside off, the batsman lets it be. 139/4

66.3 D Bishoo to Raza, Shorter in length outside off, Raza punches it through the off side for a run. 139/4

66.2 D Bishoo to Raza, Loopy ball on off, Raza lunges forward and blocks it. 138/4

66.1 D Bishoo to Raza, Tosses it up on off, Raza defends it off the front foot. 138/4

65.6 K Brathwaite to Moor, Drags his length back on middle, Moor pushes it back to the bowler. Brathwaite bowled it with a different action there, not an usual off spinner's action. 138/4

65.5 K Brathwaite to Moor, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 138/4

65.4 K Brathwaite to Moor, Slower through the air on middle, turning in. Moor flicks it to mid-wicket. 138/4

65.3 K Brathwaite to Moor, Flicks it with the spin towards mid-wicket where the fielder misfields and concedes two. 138/4

65.2 K Brathwaite to Moor, A similar delivery to the last one. Moor drives it to mid off. 136/4

65.1 K Brathwaite to Moor, Fuller outside off, Moor eases it to mid off. 136/4

64.6 D Bishoo to Moor, Very full outside off, it was the googly. Moor drives it through cover-point for a run. 136/4

64.5 D Bishoo to Raza, Full toss on middle, Raza flicks it through square leg for a run. 135/4

64.4 D Bishoo to Raza, Quicker on off, Raza blocks it. 134/4

64.3 D Bishoo to Raza, Flatter on middle, Raza defends it off the back foot. 134/4

64.2 D Bishoo to Moor, Tosses it up on off, Moor drives it down to long off for a run. 134/4

64.1 D Bishoo to Moor, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 133/4

Devendra Bishoo is back into the attack. Can he take a wicket and end the day on a high for his side?

63.6 K Brathwaite to Raza, Slower through the air outside off, Raza drives it to covers. Three overs left in the day. 133/4

63.5 K Brathwaite to Raza, Quicker and fuller on off, Raza drives it back to the bowler. 133/4

63.4 K Brathwaite to Raza, Flicks it with the spin to square leg. 133/4

63.3 K Brathwaite to Moor, Tosses it up on middle, Moor drives it down to long on for a run. 133/4

63.2 K Brathwaite to Moor, Flatter on off, Moor defends it off the front foot. 132/4

63.1 K Brathwaite to S Raza, Drives it down to long on for a run. 132/4

62.6 J Blackwood to Moor, Fuller in length on off, Moor drives it back to the bowler. 131/4

62.5 Blackwood to Moor, Very full almost a yorker on off, the batsman digs it out. 131/4

62.4 J Blackwood to Moor, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 131/4

62.3 J Blackwood to S Raza, Full outside off, Raza crunches it through covers but there is a man in the deep who runs to his right and keeps it down to one. 131/4

62.2 J Blackwood to Moor, Shorter in length outside off, Moor guides it through point for a run. 130/4

62.1 J Blackwood to S Raza, Shorter in length, sits up to be hit. Raza pulls it through backward square leg for a run. 129/4

61.6 K Brathwaite to Moor, Slower through the air on off, Moor defends it solidly. 128/4

61.5 K Brathwaite to P Moor, Very full in length on off, Moor drives it to covers. 128/4

61.4 K Brathwaite to Moor, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 128/4

61.3 K Brathwaite to Moor, Flatter and on a fuller length on off, Moor lunges forward and blocks it. 128/4

61.2 K Brathwaite to Moor, Fuller outside off, Moor drives it to the man at covers. 128/4

61.1 K Brathwaite to Moor, Tosses it up on off, Moor defends it off the front foot. 128/4

Kraigg Brathwaite is back into the attack.

60.6 J Blackwood to Raza, The batsman shoulders arms to the ball outside off. 128/4

60.5 J Blackwood to Raza, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 128/4

60.4 J Blackwood to Raza, Full and wide outside off, Raza tries to jam it out but gets beaten. 128/4

60.3 J Blackwood to Raza, Played to the point region by the batsman. 128/4

60.2 J Blackwood to Raza, Length outside off, Raza guides it towards point and wants a run but is sent back by his partner. 128/4

60.1 J Blackwood to Raza, On a length around middle, shapes away a touch. Raza gets an outside edge as he tries to defend it. 128/4

59.6 J Holder to Moor, Angles it on middle, Moor defends it towards mid-wicket for no runs. 128/4

59.5 J Holder to Raza, Slower ball on off, on a fullish length. Raza pushes it towards mid off for a quick run. 128/4

59.4 J Holder to Raza, Bowls it on a length on off, Raza defends it stoutly. 127/4

59.3 J Holder to Raza, Lands it on a length on off, Raza defends it solidly. 127/4

59.2 J Holder to Raza, Fuller in length on the pads, Holder errs in line. Raza flicks it through mid-wicket and bags a brace. 127/4

59.1 J Holder to Raza, Fuller in length on middle, Raza drives it back to the bowler. 125/4

58.6 J Blackwood to Moor, Flicks it with the angle to mid-wicket. 125/4

58.5 J Blackwood to Moor, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 125/4

58.4 J Blackwood to Moor, Good length on off, Moor defends it solidly. 125/4

58.3 J Blackwood to Moor, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 125/4

58.2 J Blackwood to Raza, Angles it into the pads, Raza misses the flick and is struck on the pads as the ball rolls towards short fine leg. The bowler makes an ambitious appeal but the umpire shakes his head. The batsmen take a leg bye. 125/4

58.1 J Blackwood to Raza, Fuller in length on leg stump, Raza flicks it to the man at mid-wicket. 124/4

57.6 J Holder to Moor, Good length on off, Moor defends it off the front foot. 124/4

57.5 J Holder to Moor, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 124/4

57.4 J Holder to Raza, Fifty for Raza. 6th Test fifty for him. He is the first Zimbabwean player to register back-to-back fifties and a fifer in the same Test. A very important knock by the go-to man for Zimbabwe. He still has a long way to go. Fuller in length on middle, Raza drives it towards mid on for a run. 124/4

57.3 J Holder to Raza, Good length on off, Raza defends it towards mid on. 123/4

57.2 J Holder to Raza, Good length, shapes back in length. Raza does well to adjust and play it to mid-wicket. 123/4

57.1 J Holder to Raza, Angles it down the leg side, Raza misses the flick and the ball goes to the keeper. 123/4

Jason Holder comes back into the attack.

56.6 J Blackwood to Raza, Drives the full ball outside off through covers for a run. The lead by a run now. 123/4

56.5 J Blackwood to Moor, SCORES LEVEL! Flicks it down to fine leg with the angle and some good running helps the batsmen take three. Zimbabwe have wiped out the deficit, who would have thought that would happen especially when they were off to a horrid start. 122/4

56.4 J Blackwood to Raza, Fullish ball outside off, Raza leans into it and drives it through covers for a run. They trail only by 3 now. 119/4

56.3 J Blackwood to S Raza, Fuller in length outside off, Raza drives it to covers. 118/4

56.2 J Blackwood to Raza, The batsman drives it to mid off. 118/4

56.1 J Blackwood to Moor, Short and wide outside off, Moor cuts it through point. There is protection in the deep so they batsmen get only a single. 118/4

55.6 K Roach to Raza, Good length on off, Raza confidently defends it. 117/4

55.5 K Roach to S Raza, Fuller in length on off, Raza drives it to mid off. 117/4

55.4 K Roach to Raza, Wide outside off, the batsman has not interest in playing it. 117/4

55.3 K Roach to Raza, Fuller in length, tailing back in. Raza drives it to mid on. 117/4

55.2 K Roach to Raza, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 117/4

55.1 K Roach to Raza, Flicks it with the angle to mid-wicket. 117/4

54.6 J Blackwood to Moor, Lands it on a length around off, Moor lunges forward and blocks it. 117/4

54.5 J Blackwood to Moor, Fuller in length outside off, Moor pushes it to covers. 117/4

54.4 J Blackwood to Moor, Good length on off, Moor defends it solidly. 117/4

54.3 J Blackwood to Moor, Fuller on off, Moor drives it to covers. 117/4

54.2 J Blackwood to Moor, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 117/4

54.1 J Blackwood to Moor, Shorter in length outside off, Moor cuts it to covers. 117/4

53.6 K Roach to Raza, Back of a length on off, Raza defends it and the ball after bouncing spins back towards the stumps. Raza watchfully pushes the ball away with his bat from the stumps. 117/4

53.5 K Roach to Raza, Good length on off, Raza defends it stoutly. 117/4

53.4 K Roach to Raza, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 117/4

53.3 K Roach to Raza, Length ball outside off, Raza prods forward and defends it. 117/4

53.2 K Roach to Raza, Ahead of a length on middle, Raza lunges forward and defends it. 117/4

53.1 K Roach to Raza, Good length on off, angling into the batsman. Raza, who is playing so well defends it confidently. 117/4

52.6 J Blackwood to Moor, A low full toss on off, Moor drives it to the man at covers. 117/4

52.5 J Blackwood to Raza, Flicks it with the angle through square leg for a run. 117/4

52.4 J Blackwood to Moor, Full outside off, Moor drives it to sweeper cover for a run. 116/4

52.3 J Blackwood to Moor, Full on middle, Moor drives it back to the bowler. 115/4

52.2 J Blackwood to Moor, Fuller in length, swinging away. Moor tries to flick but gets a soft leading edge towards mid on. 115/4

52.1 J Blackwood to Moor, A good length delivery, skids off the surface. Moor pushes it to covers. 115/4

Surprise, surprise! Jermaine Blackwood is into the attack.

51.6 K Roach to Raza, Slower ball outside off, the batsman need not play at it. 115/4

51.5 K Roach to Raza, Short and outside off, Raza chops it to covers. 115/4

51.4 K Roach to Raza, Back of a length on off, Raza defends it off the back foot. 115/4

51.3 K Roach to Raza, Fuller in length on middle, Raza drives it down to mid on. 115/4

51.2 K Roach to Raza, The batsman works it down the leg side. 115/4

51.1 K Roach to Raza, Good length on off, Raza defends it off the front foot. 115/4

Drinks!

50.6 S Gabriel to Moor, An excellent delivery to end the over, good cricket all around. Gabriel bowls a yorker on off, Moor does really well to block it. 115/4

50.5 S Gabriel to Moor, Fullish ball outside off, stays very low. Moor lets it be. 115/4

50.4 S Gabriel to Moor, How many times have we seen Gabriel beating Moor today? Full outside off, Peter tries to drive but gets beaten yet again. 115/4

50.3 S Gabriel to Moor, Just ahead of a length outside off, Moor pushes at it with hard hands but it lands well short of the man at covers. 115/4

50.2 S Gabriel to Moor, Lands it on a length outside off, Moor shoulders his arms to it. 115/4

50.1 S Gabriel to Moor, Good length on off, Moor confidently defends it. 115/4

49.6 K Roach to Raza, Good length outside off, Raza lets it be. 115/4

49.5 K Roach to Raza, Fuller on middle, Raza plays it to mid on. 115/4

49.4 K Roach to Raza, Bowls it on a length outside off, Raza leaves it. 115/4

49.3 K Roach to Raza, Length ball on off, Raza defends it solidly. 115/4

49.2 K Roach to S Raza, FOUR! Roach has been guilty of bowling too full and he is paying the price! He serves a half-volley outside off. Raza drives it past the diving mid off fielder for a boundary. 115/4

49.1 K Roach to Raza, Shorter in length outside off, the ball does not bounce at all. Raza lets it be. 111/4

Kemar Roach is back into the attack.

48.6 S Gabriel to Moor, Goes wide of the crease but sprays it on the pads, Moor tries clipping it away but fails to get any wood on it. 111/4

48.5 S Gabriel to Moor, Good length delivery around off, placed with an angled bat towards point. 111/4

48.4 S Gabriel to Moor, Beaten again! What a delivery that. Raw pace at its very best! 149.5 kph was the speed at which Gabriel delivered this. Pacy ball on a fuller length, asking Moor to go after it. He obliges and nearly kisses one to the keeper. 111/4

48.3 S Gabriel to Moor, Moor nearly falls for it! Gabriel drops it on a length and it moves away off the seam. Peter tries slashing it through the line but is beaten all ends up. Needs the leave those, Moor! 111/4

48.2 S Gabriel to Moor, Ahead of a length around off, Peter leans ahead and defends it solidly with an angled bat towards point. 111/4

48.1 S Gabriel to Moor, Angles it in from outside off, Moor gets across before shouldering his arms. 111/4

Jason Holder is walking off the field. Seems to be struggling with his left leg.

47.6 J Holder to Raza, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 111/4

47.5 J Holder to Raza, Another slower but off the radar. He bowls it outside off and Raza opts not to play at it. 111/4

47.4 J Holder to Moor, Works it with the angle down to fine leg for a run. 111/4

47.3 J Holder to Moor, He tried another googly but this time it is way outside off and the batsman lets it be. 110/4

47.2 Holder to Moor, Yorker on middle, Moor jams it out. 110/4

47.1 J Holder to Moor, Slower ball outside off, Moor tries to drive but gets an inside edge towards square leg. Holder tried bowling a googly there. 110/4

46.6 S Gabriel to Raza, Fires it down the leg side Raza misses the flick and it goes to the keeper. 110/4

46.5 S Gabriel to Raza, An appeal in desperation but nothing from the umpire! Gabriel goes wide of the crease and lands it on a length around off, comes in with the angle. Raza tries to flick but misses and is struck on the pads. The players appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Missing leg! 110/4

46.4 S Gabriel to Raza, Slower ball on off, Raza defends it solidly. 110/4

46.3 S Gabriel to Raza, After two short balls he tries to spear the yorker but bowls a full toss and Raza defends it. 110/4

46.2 S Gabriel to Raza, Short again outside off, Raza lets it be. 110/4

46.1 S Gabriel to Raza, On the shorter side outside off. Raza does well to evade it. 110/4

45.6 J Holder to Moor, Good length on off, the batsman blocks it off the front foot. 110/4

45.5 J Holder to P Moor, Fuller in length on middle, Moor drives it towards mid off. 110/4

45.4 J Holder to Moor, Fuller on middle, Moor flicks it to the man at square leg. 110/4

45.3 J Holder to Moor, Fuller in length outside off, Moor guides it towards backward point. The fielder there makes a half stop. The batsmen run one and set off for a second. The fielder fires a throw at the keeper who whips the bails off but Peter dives to get back in. 110/4

45.2 J Holder to Moor, CLOSE SHAVE! Holder lands it on a length around off, a cutter. It jags back in. Moor tries to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 108/4

45.1 J Holder to Moor, Good length on off, Moor defends it off the front foot. 108/4

44.6 S Gabriel to Raza, Just short of a length on off, Raza defends it by covering the line of the ball. A maiden by Gabriel. 108/4

44.5 S Gabriel to Raza, Bowls it on a length around off, Raza hops and defends it. 108/4

44.4 S Gabriel to Raza, Fuller in length on off, Raza gets it off the inner half to mid-wicket. 108/4

44.3 S Gabriel to Raza, Good length on off, Raza defends it towards covers. 108/4

44.2 S Gabriel to Raza, Fuller in length on off, Raza pushes it towards point and he thinks of a run but is sent back by Moor. A good call there by Peter and it is acknowledged by Raza. 108/4

44.1 S Gabriel to Raza, Back of a length ball on off, Raza defends it solidly. 108/4

Shannon Gabriel is now into the attack. He was very impressive in the session before this one. Can he break this partnership?

43.6 J Holder to Moor, Back of a length on off, Moor defends it off the back foot. 108/4

43.5 J Holder to Raza, Angles it into the pads, Raza flicks it down to fine leg for a run. 108/4

43.4 J Holder to Raza, A short ball by Holder, does not rise as expected. Raza first thinks about ducking but seeing the low bounce somehow manages to defend it. 107/4

43.3 J Holder to Raza, Works it with the angle to mid-wicket. 107/4

43.2 J Holder to Raza, Back of a length on off, Raza defends it off the back foot. 107/4

43.1 J Holder to Raza, A very good yorker there by Holder. Raza plays it out excellently. 107/4

42.6 D Bishoo to Raza, Flatter outside off, Raza waits for it and cuts it through point for a run. 107/4

42.5 D Bishoo to Raza, Loopy ball on off, Raza lunges forward and defends it. 106/4

42.4 D Bishoo to Raza, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 106/4

42.3 D Bishoo to Raza, Wide enough for the batsman to play at it. 106/4

42.2 D Bishoo to Raza, FOUR! Runs have started to flow for Zimbabwe! Bishoo bowls a long-hop on middle, Raza swivels inside the crease and pulls it through square leg for a boundary. 106/4

42.1 D Bishoo to Raza, Bowls a very full ball on middle, Raza goes down on one knee and paddle sweeps it through short fine leg for a couple. Smart batting by him. 102/4

41.6 J Holder to Moor, Bowls it on a length attacking the stumps, Moor defends it towards mid-wicket. 100/4

41.5 J Holder to Moor, Fuller in length outside off, Moor drives it back towards the bowler. 100/4

41.4 J Holder to Moor, Lands it on a length outside off, shapes back in a touch but not enough to make the batsman play. 100/4

41.3 J Holder to Moor, Length ball outside off, Moor opts not to play at it. 100/4

41.2 J Holder to Moor, Good length on off, Moor defends it solidly. 100/4

41.1 J Holder to P Moor, Fuller in length around off, Moor tries to drive but gets a soft outside edge to the man at gully. 100/4

Pace is back! Jason Holder brings himself into the attack.

40.6 D Bishoo to Raza, Shorter in length outside off, Raza cuts it to the man at point. 100/4

40.5 D Bishoo to Raza, Flatter on off, Raza blocks it. 100/4

40.4 D Bishoo to Raza, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 100/4

40.3 D Bishoo to Raza, Full outside off, Raza drives it to the man at covers. 100/4

40.2 D Bishoo to Raza, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 100/4

40.1 D Bishoo to P Moor, Tosses it full outside off, Moor eases it down to long off for a run. The 100 is up for Zimbabwe they now only trail by another 22 runs. 100/4

39.6 K Brathwaite to Raza, Darts it on off, Raza defends it with authority. 99/4

39.5 K Brathwaite to Raza, Fires it on the pads, Raza works it to mid-wicket. 99/4

39.4 K Brathwaite to Moor, Works it with the spin towards square leg for a run. 99/4

39.3 K Brathwaite to Moor, Flighted ball on off, no turn for the bowler. Moor prods forward and blocks it. 98/4

39.2 K Brathwaite to Moor, Floats it up on off, Moor lunges forward in defense. 98/4

39.1 K Brathwaite to P Moor, Slower through the air. Moor drives it to covers. 98/4

38.6 D Bishoo to Raza, Short and outside off, stays low. Raza tries to cut but chops it to covers. 98/4

38.5 D Bishoo to Raza, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 98/4

38.4 D Bishoo to Raza, SIX! BANG! This guy is just oozing in confidence! Bishoo tosses it up on middle, it is in Raza's arc. He tonks it over the long on fence for a maximum. The 50-run stand also comes up, a vital one for Zimbabwe. 98/4

38.3 D Bishoo to Raza, Similar delivery, Raza lunges forward in defense. 92/4

38.2 D Bishoo to Raza, Flighted ball on off, Raza defends it off the front foot. 92/4

38.1 D Bishoo to Raza, Paddle sweeps it through short fine leg for a brace. 92/4

37.6 K Brathwaite to Raza, Drags his length back outside off, Raza cuts it through point for a run. They are doing well to rotate strike. 90/4

37.5 K Brathwaite to Raza, Fires it on leg stump, Raza flicks it to mid-wicket. 89/4

37.4 K Brathwaite to Moor, Fuller in length on off, Moor drives it down to long off for a run. 89/4

37.3 K Brathwaite to Moor, Works it with the spin to mid-wicket. 88/4

37.2 K Brathwaite to Raza, Driven it with the spin through mid on for a run. 88/4

37.1 K Brathwaite to Raza, Flatter outside off, from around the wicket. Raza plays it with soft hands towards Blackwood at covers. Raza thinks about a run but is sent back by his partner as the fielder is quick to the ball. Jermaine gets to it quickly and underarms a direct hit at the striker's end but Sikandar has made his ground. 87/4

36.6 D Bishoo to Moor, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 87/4

36.5 D Bishoo to Moor, FOUR! They are dealing in boundaries! A loopy ball outside off, wanting the batsman to drive. He obliges and does it beautifully through covers for a boundary. 87/4

36.4 D Bishoo to Moor, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 83/4

36.3 D Bishoo to Moor, Gives it air on off, Peter drives it to mid off. 83/4

36.2 D Bishoo to Moor, Floats it full on middle, Moor drives it back to the bowler. 83/4

36.1 D Bishoo to Moor, Fuller outside off, Moor drives it to covers. 83/4

35.6 K Brathwaite to Raza, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 83/4

35.5 K Brathwaite to S Raza, FOUR! Zimbabwe have been positive after the break! Short and wide by Brathwaite. Raza rocks back and has all the time in the world to cut it through point for a boundary. 83/4

35.4 K Brathwaite to S Raza, Works it with the spin to mid-wicket. 79/4

35.3 K Brathwaite to Raza, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 79/4

35.2 K Brathwaite to Moor, Flighted ball on off, wanting the batsman to go after it. Moor's eyes did light up as he saw the flight. He tries to go big but mistimes it towards long on for a run. 79/4

35.1 K Brathwaite to Moor, Flatter on off, Moor pucnhes it back to the bowler. 78/4

34.6 D Bishoo to S Raza, FOUR! Bad ball and dispatched! A short ball on middle, Raza rocks back and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary. They now trail by 44. 78/4

34.5 D Bishoo to Raza, Quicker on off, stays low. Raza does well to get his down bat in time and defend. 74/4

34.4 D Bishoo to Raza, Slower through the air outside off, Raza lunges forward and defends it. 74/4

34.3 D Bishoo to Moor, Works it against the spin through the leg side for a run. 74/4

34.2 D Bishoo to Moor, Flatter on off, turning away. Moor gets an outside edge as he tries to defend towards short third man. 73/4

34.1 D Bishoo to Moor, Bowls a flipper on leg stump, Moor fails to flick and is struck on the pads. 73/4

33.6 K Brathwaite to Raza, Fires it on the pads, Raza flicks it to the man at short leg. 73/4

33.5 K Brathwaite to Raza, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 73/4

33.4 K Brathwaite to Moor, Full and on off, Moor drives it through covers for a run. 73/4

33.3 K Brathwaite to Moor, Tosses it up on off, Moor defends it off the front foot. 72/4

33.2 K Brathwaite to Moor, Shorter outside off, quicker in pace. Moor punches it through covers and picks up a brace. 72/4

33.1 K Brathwaite to Moor, Flatter on the stumps, Moor defends it off the back foot. 70/4

Kraigg Brathwaite will bowl from the other end.

32.6 D Bishoo to Raza, A leg spinner outside off, turning away. Raza looks to shoulder arms but it goes off the pads towards short third man. The bowler appeals but the umpire shakes his head as the impact was outside off. The batsmen think about a run but then opt against it as there was no shot offered. 70/4

32.5 D Bishoo to Raza, Floats it up on middle, Raza drives it to long on. 70/4

32.4 D Bishoo to Raza, Sweeps it down towards fine leg for a couple. 70/4

32.3 D Bishoo to Raza, Tosses it up on middle, Raza defends it off the front foot. 68/4

32.2 D Bishoo to P Moor, Fuller in length on off, Moor drives it down to long off for a run. 68/4

32.1 D Bishoo to Raza, Starts off with a short ball outside off, turning away. Raza rocks back and punches it through cover-point for a run. 67/4

We're back. We have around 35 overs left for today. Is it enough for the Windies to pick the remaining wickets? Well, remains to be seen. Peter Moor and Sikandar Raza will continue their innings. Devendra Bishoo will continue his spell.

...Day 4, Session 3...

Another session which has belonged to the away side. They have completely dried up the runs and also have managed to take 2 wickets. Craig Ervine did show some resistance but he fell prey to Bishoo. Gabriel has been the standout bowler for the Windies in this session as he troubled the Zimbabwean batsmen and also picked up the wicket of Brendan Taylor. The home side are now staring down the barrel and would hope the pair of Raza and Moor helps them avoid an innings defeat. A wicket here could be curtains for the hosts and West Indies will be exactly looking for that. Join us for the third session in a while.

31.6 K Brathwaite to Moor, Tosses it up on middle, Moor defends it off the front foot. TEA ON DAY 4! 66/4

31.5 K Brathwaite to Moor, Fires it on off, Moor defends it solidly. 66/4

31.4 K Brathwaite to Moor, Quicker on off, Moor defends it off the back foot. 66/4

31.3 K Brathwaite to Moor, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 66/4

31.2 K Brathwaite to Moor, Very full on middle, Moor works it with the spin on the leg side. 66/4

31.1 K Brathwaite to Raza, Flatter outside off, turning back in. Raza pushes it through point for a run. 66/4

Kraigg Brathwaite into the attack. He only bowled an over early on and is asked to bowl the last over before tea.

30.6 D Bishoo to Moor, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 65/4

30.5 D Bishoo to Moor, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. 65/4

30.4 D Bishoo to Moor, Slower through the air on off, turning away. Moor tries to defend but gets an outside edge and on the bounce to the man at slip who dives to his right and makes a good stop. 65/4

30.3 D Bishoo to Moor, A flipper on middle, Moor picks it well and defends it. 65/4

30.2 D Bishoo to Moor, Shorter outside off, Moor pushes it to the man at covers. 65/4

30.1 D Bishoo to Moor, Flatter outside off, Moor lets it be. 65/4

Concerns about the condition of the ball here and it is being changed.

29.6 R Chase to Raza, Errs in line and darts it down the leg side. Raza lets it be. 65/4

29.5 R Chase to Raza, Good stop, Gabriel! Fuller in length on off, Raza drives it towards mid off. The fielder there runs to his right, dives and makes a half stop and saves two runs for his team. 65/4

29.4 R Chase to Moor, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 63/4

29.3 R Chase to Moor, Fires it down the leg side, the batsman fails to flick it. The keeper collects and makes an appeal but he is the only one who is interested. 62/4

29.2 R Chase to Raza, Tosses it up outside off, turning back in. Raza tries to defend but gets it off the inner half through square leg for a run. 62/4

29.1 R Chase to Moor, Flicks it with the spin through mid-wicket for a run. 61/4

28.6 D Bishoo to Moor, Drags his length back outside off, Moor cuts it through point for a run. 60/4

28.5 D Bishoo to Moor, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 59/4

28.4 D Bishoo to Moor, Gives it air on off, Moor defends it with hard hands and the ball pops out but lands well short of the man at covers. 59/4

28.3 D Bishoo to Moor, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 59/4

28.2 D Bishoo to Moor, Very full outside off, a full toss basically. Moor tries to force it through the off side but gets it off the inner half to the bowler. 59/4

28.1 D Bishoo to S Raza, Flighted ball but very full on middle, Raza drives it down to long off for a run. 59/4

27.6 R Chase to Moor, Flatter on off, Moor defends it solidly. 58/4

27.5 R Chase to Raza, Flicks it with the spin towards square leg for a run. 58/4

27.4 R Chase to P Moor, A straighter one on middle, Moor tries to defend but gets an outside edge towards short third man for a run. 57/4

27.3 R Chase to Moor, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 56/4

27.2 R Chase to Moor, Fires it down the leg side. The batsman lets it through. 56/4

27.1 R Chase to Moor, A low full toss to start off with. Moor drives it back to the bowler. 56/4

Spin from both the ends! Roston Chase is into the attack.

26.6 D Bishoo to Raza, Flatter on off, Raza defends it off the back foot. 56/4

26.5 D Bishoo to Raza, Drags his length back outside off, Raza cuts it to the man at point. 56/4

26.4 D Bishoo to Raza, A full toss on middle, Raza drives it to the man at mid on. 56/4

26.3 D Bishoo to Raza, Floats it outside off, the batsman does not play at it. 56/4

26.2 D Bishoo to Raza, Full outside off, turning away. Raza tries to drive but gets an outside edge to the man at point. 56/4

26.1 D Bishoo to Raza, Loopy ball on middle, Raza prods forward and blocks it. 56/4

25.6 K Roach to P Moor, Goes wide of the crease and angles it into the batsman. Moor tries to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 56/4

25.5 K Roach to Moor, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 56/4

25.4 K Roach to P Moor, Fullish ball on off, Moor drives it to mid off. 56/4

25.3 K Roach to Moor, Short and wide outside off, Moor cuts it towards the man at covers who misfields but does not concede a run. 56/4

25.2 K Roach to Raza, Slower ball outside off, Raza lets it be. The ball bounces just in front of the keeper who fumbles and concedes a bye. 56/4

25.1 K Roach to S Raza, Roach is bowling too full here! He once again dishes out a full ball on off, Raza times it to the man at mid off. 55/4

24.6 D Bishoo to Moor, Flighted ball outside off, Moor defends it. 55/4

24.5 D Bishoo to Moor, Drags his length back outside off, Moor cuts it to the man at covers. 55/4

24.4 D Bishoo to Moor, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. 55/4

24.3 D Bishoo to Moor, Short and wide outside off, Moor lets it be. 55/4

24.2 D Bishoo to Moor, Floats it up on middle, turning away. Moor tries to defend but gets a soft outside edge to point. 55/4

24.1 D Bishoo to Moor, Tosses it up on off, the batsman drives it to covers. 55/4

23.6 K Roach to Raza, FOUR! A risky shot by Raza! Roach bowls it full on middle, Raza shuffles across and flicks it through fine leg for a boundary. He literally took that off the stumps. 55/4

23.5 K Roach to Raza, Back of a length on off, Raza defends it off the front foot. 51/4

23.4 K Roach to Raza, Goes wide of the crease and angles it on middle, Raza defends it towards mid off. 51/4

23.3 K Roach to Raza, Stays low again but outside the line of the stumps! He lands it on a length outside off, the ball stays low also shapes away a touch. Raza tries to defend but gets beaten. 51/4

23.2 K Roach to Raza, Fuller in length on off, Raza drives it through wide mid off for a couple. 51/4

23.1 K Roach to Raza, Lands it on a length on off, Raza defends it solidly. 49/4

Change of ends for Kemar Roach.

22.6 D Bishoo to Moor, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 49/4

22.5 D Bishoo to Moor, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 49/4

22.4 D Bishoo to Raza, Drags his length back. Raza pushes it through covers for a run. 49/4

22.3 D Bishoo to Raza, Huge appeal! An extraordinary shot to play on your first ball! Bishoo floats it outside off, turning away. Raza goes for the sweep but misses and the ball hits the pads and rolls through short third man. The players appeal but the umpire shakes his head as the impact was outside off. Two leg byes taken. 48/4

Sikandar Raza is the next man in. He is the go-to man for Zimbabwe. Got a fifty, took a fifer in the first innings. Can he stand tall and bail his side out of trouble?

22.2 Bishoo to C Ervine, OUT! The bowling change has worked wonders! If the pacers can, even I can, says Bishoo! Turn, bounce and he gets the wicket. A loopy ball outside off, turns back in sharply and also bounces a touch more. Ervine goes back and tries to keep it out. He leaves a gap between bat and pad in doing so. The ball sneaks through and hits the off pole. He should have come forward there. Zimbabwe are in dire straits now. They still trail by 76 runs. 46/4

22.1 D Bishoo to Moor, A low full toss on middle, Moor flicks it through square leg for a run. 46/3

Time for spin! Devendra Bishoo is into the attack.

21.6 J Holder to Ervine, Back of a length on off, Ervine defends it towards mid on. 45/3

21.5 J Holder to Ervine, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman. 45/3

21.4 J Holder to C Ervine, FOUR! A half-volley outside off, Ervine leans into it and drives it through covers for a boundary. That will help his cause. 45/3

21.3 J Holder to Ervine, Works it with the angle to the man at mid-wicket. 41/3

21.2 J Holder to Ervine, Shorter in length on middle, the batsman ducks under it. 41/3

21.1 J Holder to Ervine, Lands it on a length around off, Ervine defends it off the front foot. 41/3

20.6 K Roach to P Moor, Too full again, he has bowled very full in this over. Moor drives it to mid off. 41/3

20.5 K Roach to Moor, This one is too short outside off, Moor chops it to point. 41/3

20.4 K Roach to Moor, Fuller in length outside off, not the line Roach should be bowling. Moor guides it through point for a couple. 41/3

20.3 K Roach to Moor, Length on off, Moor defends it solidly. 39/3

20.2 K Roach to Moor, Very full on middle, almost a yorker. Moor jams it out to mid off. 39/3

20.1 K Roach to Moor, Good length on off, Moor defends it off the front foot. 39/3

Initially, Bishoo was supposed to come into the attack but at the last moment Holder changes his mind and sticks to pace. Kemar Roach is into the attack now. He already has two, can he get one more?

19.6 J Holder to Ervine, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 39/3

19.5 J Holder to Ervine, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 39/3

19.4 J Holder to Ervine, Good length on off, Ervine defends it off the front foot. 39/3

19.3 J Holder to Ervine, Works it with the angle through the leg side for a brace. 39/3

19.2 J Holder to Ervine, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 37/3

19.1 J Holder to Ervine, FOUR! A slip there and Ervine would have been a goner! Holder lands it on a length around off, nips away after pitching. Craig tries to defend but gets an outside edge through the vacant first slip area for a boundary. 37/3

18.6 S Gabriel to Moor, Fuller in length on off, Moor checks his drive and the ball was uppish for a moment but lands safely towards covers. 33/3

18.5 S Gabriel to Moor, Bowls it on a length around off, Moor pokes at it and gets beaten. Gabriel has beaten the outside edge of Moor a number of time. 33/3

18.4 S Gabriel to Ervine, This time he flicks it behind square on the leg side for a run. 33/3

Ian Bishop on-air mentions that raw pace can be a real issue even on flat surfaces. As we saw before the dismissal of Taylor, he was playing quite forward to Roach but after he was hit by the bouncer bowled by Gabriel, he started playing from within the crease which ultimately brought his downfall.

18.3 S Gabriel to Ervine, Fuller in length on middle, Ervine plays it to mid-wicket. 32/3

18.2 S Gabriel to Ervine, Good length outside off, Ervine need not play at it. 32/3

18.1 S Gabriel to Ervine, Length ball outside off, stays low. Ervine lets it be. 32/3

Drinks! The Windies pacers are on the charge here. They have really bowled well and have found the Zimbabwe batsmen wanting. It will be interesting to see when Holder turns to spin.

17.6 J Holder to Moor, Good length on off, Moor defends it towards mid-wicket. 32/3

17.5 J Holder to Moor, FOUR! That was nicely timed! He was struggling till now and this should give him some confidence. Holder lands it on a length around off, Moor drives it on the up through covers for a boundary to get off the mark. 32/3

17.4 J Holder to Moor, Back of a length outside off, Moor guides it to point. 28/3

17.3 J Holder to Moor, Good length on off, Moor defends it stoutly. 28/3

17.2 J Holder to Moor, Fuller in length on middle, Moor flicks it to mid-wicket. 28/3

17.1 J Holder to Moor, Just ahead of a length on off, Moor defends it solidly. 28/3

16.6 S Gabriel to Moor, Angles it on the pads, Moor tries to flick but misses. The ball hits the thigh pad and rolls towards square leg for a leg bye. 28/3

16.5 S Gabriel to Moor, Lovely, lovely bowling! Moor is finding it very difficult to play Gabriel. He once again lands it on a length outside off. Peter tries to defend but gets beaten again. 27/3

16.4 S Gabriel to Moor, Beaten for the third time in the over! Good length around off, shapes away after pitching. Moor with no foot movement tries to defend but gets beaten. The Windies appeal but the umpire is not interested. Snicko shows there was no spike as the ball passes the bat. 27/3

16.3 S Gabriel to Moor, A yorker and Moor does well to keep it out. 27/3

16.2 S Gabriel to Moor, BEATEN AGAIN! Fullish in length outside off, Moor again tries to drive but gets beaten. 27/3

16.1 S Gabriel to Moor, Fuller in length outside off, Moor with minimal foot movement tries to drive but gets beaten. 27/3

15.6 J Holder to C Ervine, FOUR! STREAKY! Holder gets the edge but not the desired result. He lands it on a length outside off, shapes away after pitching. Ervine tries to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and it goes along the ground down to the third man boundary. 27/3

15.5 J Holder to Ervine, Good length on off, the batsman defends it. 23/3

15.4 J Holder to Ervine, BEATEN! The Windies have their tail up now! Holder lands it on a length around off, gets it to straighten after pitching. Ervine tries to defend but gets beaten. 23/3

15.3 J Holder to Ervine, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 23/3

15.2 J Holder to Ervine, Good length on off, Ervine guides it to gully. 23/3

15.1 J Holder to Ervine, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 23/3

Peter Moor is the new man in!

14.6 S Gabriel to Taylor, OUT! Gabriel strikes! He has bowled an extended spell, he is into his seventh consecutive over. He has kept attacking the stumps and gets his reward at last. Gabriel bowls it on a length around off, stays a touch low and also jags back in. Taylor from within the crease tries to defend but is beaten for pace and is hit on the pads. The players appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Taylor straightaway walks away as he knew he was a dead duck. Gabriel is all pumped as he gets his first. Taylor always looked in trouble with the incoming deliveries. Zimbabwe in tatters. 23/3

14.5 S Gabriel to Taylor, Just short of a length on off, Taylor covers the line of the ball and pushes it to mid off. 23/2

14.4 S Gabriel to Taylor, Back of a length on off, Taylor defends it off the back foot. 23/2

14.3 S Gabriel to Taylor, Good length on off, Taylor defends it off the front foot. 23/2

14.2 S Gabriel to Taylor, Angles it into the pads, Taylor flicks it but fails to keep it down. It goes through backward square leg for a couple. The trail is now below 100. 23/2

14.1 S Gabriel to Taylor, Fuller in length on middle, Taylor flicks it to mid-wicket. 21/2

13.6 J Holder to Ervine, Fuller in length on off, Ervine flicks it to mid-wicket. 21/2

13.5 J Holder to Ervine, Good length on off, Ervine defends it stoutly. 21/2

13.4 J Holder to C Ervine, Short outside off, cut straight to the man at point. 21/2

13.3 J Holder to Ervine, Good length on off, straightens a touch. Ervine tries to defend but gets a soft outside edge to gully. 21/2

13.2 J Holder to Ervine, Flicks it with the angle to mid-wicket. 21/2

13.1 J Holder to Ervine, Good length on off, Ervine defends it off the front foot. 21/2

12.6 S Gabriel to Taylor, OUCH! That must have hurt! Gabriel bangs it in short on middle, it comes in with the angle. Taylor is cramped up for room and is hit on the glove as he tries to take evasive action. It might have come quicker off the surface. 21/2

12.5 S Gabriel to Taylor, Just ahead of a length on off, Taylor defends it solidly. 21/2

12.4 S Gabriel to Taylor, Fuller in length on off, Taylor drives it to mid off. 21/2

12.3 S Gabriel to Taylor, Good length on off, Taylor defends it off the front foot. 21/2

12.2 S Gabriel to Ervine, Fuller in length on off, Ervine tries to drive but gets it off the inner half through square leg for a run. 21/2

12.1 S Gabriel to Ervine, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 20/2

11.6 J Holder to Taylor, This one is closer! Holder lands it on a length around off, jags back in. Taylor tries to defend but it may have taken an inside edge before hitting the pads. The players appeal and the umpire once again shakes his head. Yes, replays show that there was an inside edge and the impact was also outside the line which saved Taylor. 20/2

11.5 J Holder to Taylor, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 20/2

Slip comes out and goes to silly mid off.

11.4 J Holder to Taylor, Another big appeal but the umpire shakes his head! Almost a carbon copy of the review taken earlier by the Windies but this time they don't. Holder lands it on a length outside off, shapes back in. Taylor once again defends it with bat and pad close together. The ball strikes both. The players appeal and the umpire remains put. The impact was also an issue there. Replays show that the impact was outside off. 20/2

11.3 J Holder to C Ervine, This was nicely timed! Fuller in length on middle, Ervine drives it through mid on. Roach hares after it and saves a run for his side. 20/2

11.2 J Holder to C Ervine, In the air.... but short! Holder bowls it full outside off, Ervine is early into the shot and drives it uppishly but on the bounce to the fielder at mid off. 17/2

11.1 J Holder to Ervine, Wide enough for the batsman to play at it. 17/2

Jason Holder is now into the attack. He had a great time with the bat can he replicate his form with the ball?

10.6 S Gabriel to Taylor, Good length outside off, Taylor is not interested at playing at it. 17/2

10.5 S Gabriel to Taylor, Almost drags it on! Taylor got out in a similar fashion in the first innings! Gabriel lands it on a length outside off, Taylor tries to poke at it away from his body and gets an inside edge onto his pads. Away from the body on this surface is a risky ploy. 17/2

10.4 S Gabriel to Taylor, Once again in the channel around off. Taylor lunges forward and blocks it. 17/2

10.3 S Gabriel to Taylor, Good length ball on off, Taylor defends it off the front foot. 17/2

10.2 S Gabriel to Taylor, FOUR! Too straight by Gabriel. Taylor tucks it beautifully off his pads through backward square leg for a boundary. He has looked solid till now. 17/2

10.1 S Gabriel to Taylor, Good length delivery on off, Taylor defends it off the back foot. 13/2

9.6 K Roach to Ervine, Back of a length on off, the batsman camps back and defends it. 13/2

9.5 K Roach to Ervine, Good length on off, Craig defends it by covering the line of the ball. 13/2

9.4 K Roach to Ervine, Fuller in length on middle, tailing back in. Ervine pushes it to mid on. 13/2

9.3 K Roach to Ervine, Back of a length outside off, comes a bit slower off the surface and also keeps low. Ervine is early into the shot as he tries to force it through the off side. It goes off the bottom part of the bat towards mid on. 13/2

9.2 K Roach to Ervine, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 13/2

9.1 K Roach to Ervine, Roach bowls it from around the wicket and lands it on a length around off. The batsman defends it solidly. 13/2

8.6 S Gabriel to Taylor, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 13/2

8.5 S Gabriel to Taylor, Stays low but not at a threatening line! Gabriel bowls it on a length outside off, Taylor does not fiddle with it. The ball goes on the bounce to the keeper. 13/2

8.4 S Gabriel to Taylor, Fuller in length on leg stump, Taylor flicks it to mid-wicket. 13/2

8.3 S Gabriel to Taylor, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 13/2

8.2 S Gabriel to Taylor, Fuller in length on off, Taylor drives it towards wide mid off. 13/2

8.1 S Gabriel to Taylor, Length ball outside off, Taylor lets it be. 13/2

7.6 K Roach to Ervine, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 13/2

7.5 K Roach to Ervine, Lands it on a length on middle, Ervine plays it towards mid-wicket. 13/2

7.4 K Roach to Ervine, Wide enough for the batsman to play at it. 13/2

7.3 K Roach to Ervine, Good length on off, Ervine defends it off the front foot. 13/2

7.2 K Roach to Taylor, Back of a length on off, Taylor punches it through the off side for a run. 13/2

7.1 K Roach to Taylor, NOT OUT! The Windies lose a review! The impact was outside off! Roach lands it on a length outside off, gets it to jag back in. Taylor plants his front foot forward and tries to defend the ball with both bat and pad close together. The ball seems to strike both. The players appeal and the umpire stays put. Roach wants it to be reviewed and Holder does so. The go upstairs. Snicko shows that it was pad first but the impact was outside off. Both the teams have been really poor on taking the DRS call in this match. 12/2

After a long thought Jason Holder opts to review for an LBW against Taylor. Is it bat first or pad? Also the impact is in question.

6.6 S Gabriel to Ervine, Bowls it down the leg side. Ervine misses the flick and it goes through to the keeper. 12/2

6.5 S Gabriel to Ervine, Full on the pads, Ervine flicks it to mid-wicket. He must have felt he missed out on a scoring opportunity there. 12/2

6.4 S Gabriel to Ervine, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 12/2

6.3 S Gabriel to Taylor, Too easy! Fullish in length on leg stump, a batsman of Taylor's caliber won't miss out. He flicks it through mid-wicket but does not get enough for it to reach the boundary. The batsmen fetch three. 12/2

6.2 S Gabriel to Taylor, Good length on off, angling into the batsman. Taylor defends it to mid on. 9/2

6.1 S Gabriel to Taylor, Fuller in length on leg stump. Ervine flicks it to the man at square leg. 9/2

Shannon Gabriel to bowl from the other end.

5.6 K Roach to Ervine, Good length on off, Ervine defends it off the front foot. Another successful over by Roach comes to an end. 9/2

5.5 Roach to Taylor, Big appeal but might be missing leg! Roach goes wide of the crease and angles it on middle, the ball stays a touch low. Taylor misses the flick and is hit on the pads. The players appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Yes, it is missing leg. They even run a leg bye. 9/2

5.4 K Roach to Taylor, Starts off with a loosener outside off, Taylor shoulders his arms to it. 8/2

The men concerned are out in the middle. Craig Ervine will continue his innings, whereas Brendan Taylor is the new man in. Roach will continue his over, he has three balls left. Here we go...

...Day 4, Session 2...

The away side would hope for the same after the break. The hosts on the other hand, will now hope for the experienced pair of Craig Ervine and Brendan Taylor to stitch a partnership and get them close to the deficit. Will we see a fightback from Zimbabwe or will the visitors run through the batting line-up? Join us for the second session in a while.

West Indies head into the break with their heads held high. Zimbabwe have failed to play out the short period before lunch. They have lost both their openers and they now face an uphill task, not that they weren't facing one but they now find themselves in a whirlpool. Roach has bowled quick and he has both the scalps to his name. Earlier in the day, Holder and Dowrich both scored tons to take the lead up to 122 and Zimbabwe as one would have expected, have wilted under pressure.

5.3 K Roach to Mire, OUT! Another wicket, just at the stroke of lunch! Mire is the man who is walking back and Zimbabwe are in big trouble now. Totally not needed from him as this was the last over before the break. They have also lost a review. Kemar Roach is breathing fire here. He lands it on a length around off, the ball skids off the surface. Mire goes for the pull, but the ball isn't short enough. It sneaks through and hits him on the pads. The players appeal and the umpire gives it out. Mire walks up to his partner and after a chat decides to review. Snicko shows there is no bat involved and it is crashing into the leg stump. Roach is all pumped up and that will be LUNCH ON DAY 4! 8/2

Review time! Have Zimbabwe lost another? Mire has been adjudged lbw and after a chat with his partner he has decided to review. Only an inside edge can save him.

5.2 K Roach to Mire, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 8/1

5.1 K Roach to Mire, Good length on off, Mire drives it firmly towards the bowler who makes a half-stop towards mid off. 8/1

This should be the last over before lunch. Will Zimbabwe negotiate it safely?

4.6 K Brathwaite to Ervine, Fuller outside off, Craig drives it through covers for a couple. 8/1

4.5 K Brathwaite to Ervine, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 6/1

4.4 K Brathwaite to Ervine, Flatter on off, Ervine defends it off the back foot. 6/1

4.3 K Brathwaite to Ervine, A huge appeal but not given! Craig Ervine opting for a sweep shot too early in the innings? Especially when it is possibly the last over before lunch. Kraigg bowls it full on middle, gets it to straighten. Ervine tries to sweep but maybe he gets an inside edge before the ball hits the front pad. The players appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Replays show that the ball brushed the gloves before it hit the pads. Ervine survives a scare there. 6/1

4.2 K Brathwaite to Ervine, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 6/1

4.1 K Brathwaite to Ervine, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 6/1

Kraigg Brathwaite is into the attack.

3.6 K Roach to Ervine, Full outside off, Ervine drives it towards wide mid off for a run. He is off the mark. 6/1

3.5 K Roach to Ervine, The batsman drives this through the covers. 5/1

3.4 K Roach to Ervine, BEATEN! Roach is making the ball talk here! He goes around the wicket and bowls it fuller outside off, gets it to shape away. Ervine goes for the drive but gets beaten. A nervous start by the batsman. 5/1

Craig Ervine is the next man in.

3.3 K Roach to Masakadza, OUT! KABOOM! What a delivery. Really cannot blame Masakadza entirely there. At the most, one can say a slight error in judgement. This reminds me of the way Suranga Lakmal cleaned up Shane Watson in a Test match in Kandy in 2011. Cricket is a great leveler. A century in the first innings but Masakadza departs cheaply in the second. Brilliant from Kemar, he goes wide of the crease and angles it in from outside off. Hamilton plants his front foot forward and lets it be. Ideally, it is not his mistake. The ball should not come in that much. But it does. It goes past the giant right foot of the big man and cannons into the off pole. Rattle. He might have left it on length. He might have left it on line. Neither judgement was criminal. So good was the ball. Take a bow, Kemar. An early wicket for the Windies and a big one. Zimbabwe still trail by another 117. 5/1

3.2 K Roach to Masakadza, Length on off, Masakadza defends it with authority. 5/0

3.1 K Roach to Masakadza, Good length on off, Hamilton guides it to gully. 5/0

One slip comes out and goes to short extra cover.

2.6 S Gabriel to Mire, BEATEN! A brilliant delivery to finish! Gabriel angles it into the batsman and pitches it on off, gets it to nip away after pitching. Mire pokes at it and gets beaten. 5/0

2.5 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Back of a length on off, a quick delivery by Gabriel. Hamilton tries to defend but gets it off the inner half towards mid-wicket. The batsmen get through for a quick run. There was hesitation to begin with, but they complete it easily. 5/0

2.4 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Back of a length, angling into the batsman. Straightens after pitching. Masakadza first thinks of playing it but then shoulders his arms to it. 4/0

2.3 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Fuller in length but wide outside off, Hamilton lets it be. 4/0

2.2 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Good length outside off, the batsman opts not to play at it. 4/0

2.1 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Back of a length on off, Masakadza defends it off the back foot. 4/0

1.6 K Roach to Mire, Fuller outside off, Mire drives it to mid off. 4/0

1.5 K Roach to Mire, Shorter, aimed at the ribs of the batsman but does not bounce a lot. Mire goes for the pull but misses and is hit on the thigh pad. 4/0

1.4 K Roach to Mire, Length ball on off, Mire defends it off the front foot. 4/0

1.3 K Roach to Mire, Shorter in length outside off, skids off the surface. Mire chops it to the keeper. 4/0

1.2 K Roach to Mire, Just ahead of a length on off, Mire pushes it to the man at mid off. 4/0

1.1 K Roach to Mire, Good length on off, Mire pushes it to mid off. 4/0

Kemar Roach will bowl from the other end.

0.6 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 4/0

0.5 S Gabriel to Masakadza, A good leave! Gabriel lands it on a length just outside off, Masakadza leaves it through to the keeper. 4/0

0.4 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Goes wide of the crease and lands it on a length around off, Hamilton defends it off the back foot. 4/0

0.3 S Gabriel to Masakadza, A good length ball on off, Masakadza defends it solidly. 4/0

0.2 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Lands it on a length around middle, comes into the batsman. Hamilton tries to defend but is beaten to get hit high on the pads. 4/0

0.1 S Gabriel to H Masakadza, FOUR! Masakadza needs no sighters! Gabriel bowls it full outside off, inviting the batsman to drive. Hamilton does so and in some style, he crunches it through covers for a boundary. 4/0

