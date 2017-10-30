30th October 1994: Manoj Prabhakar's Standstill Ton Sinks India

India were doing decently, as they needed 63 runs from 54 balls. The eventual centurion Manoj Prabhakar and Nayan Mongia, from there on just lost the plot. The duo scored a paltry 16 runs from 9 overs. There were a lot of speculations made for this show by both the batsmen, and even faced the axe for rest of the tournament.
Raman Subba Row, the match referee, docked India two points (it was suspected that they wanted to meet West Indies and not New Zealand in the final) but the ICC annulled that decision. But as fate would have it, India lost to the West Indies again, this time in the final by 72 runs.
First Published: October 30, 2017, 5:09 PM IST